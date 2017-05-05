The smallest political party on Cumbria county council, the Liberal Democrat group, has decided who runs the authority repeatedly over more than 20 years.

Yesterday's voting ended with the party gaining one extra councillor, to have 16 seats; Labour have 26 and the Conservatives 37, with five independents, so no single party can command a majority.

That's the normal state of affairs in Cumbria: Elections in 2001 and 2005 were followed by Conservative and Liberal Democrat administrations; in 2009 and 2013, when the voters sent larger numbers of Labour councillors into the chamber, the Liberal Democrats supported a coalition with Labour.

Normally the new administration would be formed at a county council meeting on 17 May, but the leading Liberal Democrat councillor Ian Stewart cast doubt on this.

He said: "It might be that the meeting needs to be deferred so further conversations can take place to find a leader and to find a stable - I was going to say a strong and stable - administration for Cumbria."