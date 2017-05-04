Travel: Four car crash slows Penrith motorway junction traffic
BBC News Travel
A collision involving four cars at the Skirsgill interchange above junction 40 on the M6 is causing delays on the A66.
Roadworks delayed to keep the road open to voters
Overnight work to resurface the main road through Garsdale, which was due to start at 20:00 this evening, has been delayed for three hours because it would have delayed voters getting to a polling station in the village hall.
A county highways official said some electors might have faced a lengthy diversion to get around the road closure.
Voting in the county council elections is due to continue until 22:00.
Dog walker rescued after pet pulls him down banking
A 63-year-old walker has been rescued after his dog pulled him down a bank near the boathouse on Crummock lake shore.
Volunteers from the Cockermouth mountain rescue team were called and treated him for leg, arm and head injuries before helping him to an ambulance.
Call for more volunteers to aid emergency services on night-time streets
Neil Smith
South Cumbria journalist, BBC Cumbria
Cumbria's emergency services are extending the use of volunteers to ease the burden of night time revellers.
New figures show the night time economy accounts for half of all calls to the police on some town centre streets; in Barrow, where a new scheme's being set up, almost all these incidents are in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday mornings.
The project is recruiting "Street Angels", similar to the Street Pastors who patrol in Carlisle's main streets and Whitehaven, but those taking part do not have to be Christians.
They'll offer help to people who are distressed, the worse for wear, or simply need a pair of flip-flops to walk home because they're too drunk to manage in the high heels they set out in.
People have had far too much to drink, they've lost their phone or their keys or their friends. they're waiting for someone to come and pick them up, they can be emotional or upset about something that's happened that night, and we need to find other ways we can deal with that
Reds hold on to Cumberland Cup with extra-time goal
BBC Radio Cumbria Sport
Workington Reds retained the Cumberland Cup last night with a 2-1 extra-time win over Penrith at Brunton Park.
The Reds had to come from behind after Martyn Coleman's deflected effort put Penrith ahead before Scott Allinson's equaliser before half-time.
David Symington scored the 118th minute winner that saw Workington win the cup for a second successive season.
Public get chance to advise on West Cumbria maternity recruitment
Proposals to reduce maternity at the West Cumberland Hospital to a midwife-led service were put on hold earlier this year and the Clinical Commissioning Group ordered a 12-month project to improve staffing problems.
The sessions will be at the Carnegie Theatre in Workington on 16 May.
Search launched for new £106k-a-year Cumbria fire chief
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
How does the BBC report polling day?
County council elections are taking place across Cumbria.
Until polls close at 22:00 BST, the BBC - like other broadcasters - is restricted as to what it can and cannot say.
In case, you're wondering, this is how the organisation reports polling day.
Travel: Four car crash slows Penrith motorway junction traffic
BBC News Travel
A collision involving four cars at the Skirsgill interchange above junction 40 on the M6 is causing delays on the A66.
Roadworks delayed to keep the road open to voters
Overnight work to resurface the main road through Garsdale, which was due to start at 20:00 this evening, has been delayed for three hours because it would have delayed voters getting to a polling station in the village hall.
A county highways official said some electors might have faced a lengthy diversion to get around the road closure.
Voting in the county council elections is due to continue until 22:00.
Nuclear power plant 'put on hold'
The organisation behind the proposed Cumbrian power station says it remains a "key project".Read more
Dog walker rescued after pet pulls him down banking
A 63-year-old walker has been rescued after his dog pulled him down a bank near the boathouse on Crummock lake shore.
Volunteers from the Cockermouth mountain rescue team were called and treated him for leg, arm and head injuries before helping him to an ambulance.
Call for more volunteers to aid emergency services on night-time streets
Neil Smith
South Cumbria journalist, BBC Cumbria
Cumbria's emergency services are extending the use of volunteers to ease the burden of night time revellers.
New figures show the night time economy accounts for half of all calls to the police on some town centre streets; in Barrow, where a new scheme's being set up, almost all these incidents are in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday mornings.
The project is recruiting "Street Angels", similar to the Street Pastors who patrol in Carlisle's main streets and Whitehaven, but those taking part do not have to be Christians.
They'll offer help to people who are distressed, the worse for wear, or simply need a pair of flip-flops to walk home because they're too drunk to manage in the high heels they set out in.
There's a meeting this evening in Barrow, but those attending have to register in advance.
Nurses in night attire to push campaign
Nurses and other medical staff in Cumbria's hospitals have been in pyjamas rather than uniforms today, as part of a campaign to encourage patients not to spend too long in bed.
It is thought some patients become bed-ridden simply because they don't get mobile as soon as possible after treatment.
Listen: Tragic family raises funds for suicide charities
BBC Radio Cumbria
The family of a Brampton woman who took her own life has been describing how it wants to help other families experiencing the same heartache.
Eden Finney was just 19 at the time of her death last June.
A number of fundraising events - including a Butterfly Ball this summer - are taking place to raise money for charities such as Mind and Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide, also known as SOBS.
John Brown, from the Carlisle branch of SOBS, told BBC Radio Cumbria that it can be extremely difficult for families to come to terms with loss through suicide.
You can hear the interviews with Mike Zeller at Breakfast here.
Your pictures: The time when the woodland floor turns blue
Martin Lewes
Reporter
It's the height of the bluebell season, and Allan Smith was kind enough to send us this picture from Dovecote Woods at Muncaster Castle.
Next on the woodland stage will be the wild garlic, with its white flowers and smell like an Italian restaurant.
If you want to share a photo with the county, you can email them to us, send them using Twitter where we're @bbc_cumbria or head to our Facebook page.
Cumbria's weather: Sunny and warm out of the wind
BBC Weather
It'll be sunny but with a keen northeasterly breeze. In shelter, it will feel warm with temperatures rising to 15C (59F).
You can see the latest weather forecast for where you are, here.
Sellafield may be Prince Philip's final official stop in Cumbria
The Duke of Edinburgh, who's just announced he will stop public visits this autumn, was last on official duty in Cumbria last year, with a private tour of Sellafield (pictured).
In 2008 there was a public visit when, along with the Queen, he visited a number of locations including the Beacon Museum at Whitehaven.
For many years the Duke was a regular competitor at the Lowther Carriage Driving Trials, but these were always seen as private and personal visits.
It is not known whether any more trips to Cumbria are planned over the next few months.
Barrow revellers 'drain police resources'
Night-time revellers in Barrow are draining emergency service resources with unnecessary call outs, according to Cumbria Police.
Latest figures show that on Cavendish Street alone, more than half of all calls can be linked to the night-time economy between Friday night - as in the tweet above - and Sunday morning.
Now, Cumbria Police is recruiting volunteers to help relieve some of the pressure, through a group called Street Angels.
Reds hold on to Cumberland Cup with extra-time goal
BBC Radio Cumbria Sport
Workington Reds retained the Cumberland Cup last night with a 2-1 extra-time win over Penrith at Brunton Park.
The Reds had to come from behind after Martyn Coleman's deflected effort put Penrith ahead before Scott Allinson's equaliser before half-time.
David Symington scored the 118th minute winner that saw Workington win the cup for a second successive season.
Public get chance to advise on West Cumbria maternity recruitment
People in West Cumbria can go to two drop in sessions later this month as part of moves to avoid downgrading maternity services in the area.
Proposals to reduce maternity at the West Cumberland Hospital to a midwife-led service were put on hold earlier this year and the Clinical Commissioning Group ordered a 12-month project to improve staffing problems.
The sessions will be at the Carnegie Theatre in Workington on 16 May.
Search launched for new £106k-a-year Cumbria fire chief
News and Star
Newspaper
Council bosses have launched a search for a new fire chief for Cumbria after ending an agreement that saw the post shared with Cheshire.
Weather on the fell tops: Gin-clear air and very windy
'Pause' for N-plant planners while company changes settle down
Parts of the project to build a new nuclear power station in West Cumbria have been "paused" after a number of changes in the partnership developing the plans.
NuGen, the company set up to build the plant, was originally co-owned by a French firm, Engie, and the Japanese technology giant Toshiba, whose US subsidiary Westinghouse would provide the reactors.
But Engie pulled out last month, and Toshiba has major financial problems, with Westinghouse under bankruptcy protection.
NuGen chief executive, Tom Samsom, has indicated he is "110 per cent sure" the Moorside project will progress, but a spokesman said the company was undertaking a strategic review of its options.
Severe accident: A5087 Cumbria both ways
A5087 Cumbria both ways severe accident, between Watery Lane and Argyle Street.
A5087 Cumbria - A5087 Hill Fall in Ulverston closed in both directions between the Watery Lane junction and the Argyle Street junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Cumbria's weather: Sunny and warm out of the breeze
BBC Weather
Any early cloud soon clearing in the morning to leave a dry day with plenty of sunshine.
There will be a keen northeasterly breeze, however it will feel warm in the sunshine in any shelter, and generally temperatures should reach 15C (59F).
You can find the latest weather forecast for where you are, here.
Three held after armed police raid Barrow home
Three people have been arrested by armed police in Barrow last night, after reports that occupants of a house in Ormsgill might have had a gun.
Two men from Barrow and a woman from Milnthorpe are being questioned on suspicion of possessing a weapon.
Police later confirmed that an imitation firearm was recovered from the house on Broad Close, and said there was no threat to the public.
Polling stations open in county elections
There are 84 county council seats up for election in Cumbria today.
Polling stations opened a couple of hours ago, and will stay open until 22:00.
There are lists of candidates for the whole county here.
Good morning, and welcome to BBC Cumbria Live
Martin Lewes
Reporter
We'll be bringing you news, weather forecasts and travel reports through to 18:00.
As always, if you want to pass on news you think we should know, or share a photo with the county, you can email them to us, send them using Twitter where we're @bbc_cumbria or head to our Facebook page.