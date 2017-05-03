A vehicle which was involved in a collision with a motorcycle and then left the scene is being sought by police in Cumbria.

The crash, on the A595 at its junction with Gosforth and Seascale (B5344), happened at about 11.20.

The motorcyclist, a 55-year-old man, was treated in hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Police believe the silver vehicle - possibly a Peugeot 206 - will have rear-end damage and are appealing to the driver to come forward.