Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

'Smart motorway' project starts

A multimillion-pound project aiming to ease congestion and improve journey times on part of the M6 starts today.

M6
BBC

Highways England estimates about 120,000 vehicles use the stretch between junctions two for Coventry and four for Coleshill every day.

From today there will be three narrow lanes with a mandatory speed limit of 50mph while works are carried out to create a so-called smart motorway.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nicola Payne: Private search team resumes hunt

The search for the remains of the Coventry teenager Nicola Payne resumes at Coombe Country Park today.

Nicola Payne
Family picture

The 18-year-old mother-of-one went missing while walking across wasteland near her parents' house in Coventry on 14 December 1991.

The team of ex-military specialists has been using sonar and ground radar equipment around the park in Warwickshire.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

Rich Davis

BBC Weather presenter

It will be a cloudy day with showers this morning and more rain this afternoon with highs of 9C (48F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top