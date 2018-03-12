Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

A multimillion-pound project aiming to ease congestion and improve journey times on part of the M6 starts today. Highways England estimates about 120,000 vehicles use the stretch between junctions two for Coventry and four for Coleshill every day. From today there will be three narrow lanes with a mandatory speed limit of 50mph while works are carried out to create a so-called smart motorway.
'Smart motorway' project starts
Nicola Payne: Private search team resumes hunt
The search for the remains of the Coventry teenager Nicola Payne resumes at Coombe Country Park today.
The 18-year-old mother-of-one went missing while walking across wasteland near her parents' house in Coventry on 14 December 1991.
The team of ex-military specialists has been using sonar and ground radar equipment around the park in Warwickshire.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
It will be a cloudy day with showers this morning and more rain this afternoon with highs of 9C (48F).