BBC News Travel
Murder probe continues after body found at house
Investigations are continuing today after a man's body was found at a house in Nuneaton.
The victim, who was 65, was found in St Mary's Road just before 10:00 BST on Monday.
A 63-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Watch: Your weather forecast for the next 24 hours
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
A fairly cloudy day with some sporadic outbreaks of drizzle.
For all it will feel much cooler, with highs of 20C (68F).
Tuesday: Live updates for Coventry and Warwickshire
Good morning. We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather for Coventry and Warwickshire between now and 18:00.
