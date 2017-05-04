Corby Town have appointed former Coventry City and Norwich City midfielder David Bell as their new manager.

The Steelmen, relegated on the final day of the Northern Premier League season, sacked previous boss Gary Mills on 9 April, with caretaker Steve Kinniburgh unable to help the club avoid the drop.

Bell will be joined at Steel Park by new assistant manager Rob Gould.

Corby Town New manager David Bell (right) and assistant Rob Gould (left) are pictured with Corby Town chairman Stevie Noble

Speaking to me a few minutes ago, chairman Stevie Noble said he was "delighted" with the appointment of Bell and Gould, adding: "It's a big piece of the jigsaw for next season sorted."

Meanwhile, Kinniburgh becomes Corby's new director of football, meaning he will help lead the club's community work and assist the management team with their player recruitment.

Corby's relegation means they will contest at step four of the non-league pyramid for the first time since 2005-06 next season.