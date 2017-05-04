Rail services back to normalBBC News TravelPosted at 16:03 Trains are now running normally again between Coventry and Nuneaton, National Rail says.View more on twitter
By Vanessa Pearce
Rail services back to normal
Trains are now running normally again between Coventry and Nuneaton, National Rail says.
Corby Town appoint David Bell as manager
Corby Town have appointed former Coventry City and Norwich City midfielder David Bell as their new manager.
The Steelmen, relegated on the final day of the Northern Premier League season, sacked previous boss Gary Mills on 9 April, with caretaker Steve Kinniburgh unable to help the club avoid the drop.
Bell will be joined at Steel Park by new assistant manager Rob Gould.
Speaking to me a few minutes ago, chairman Stevie Noble said he was "delighted" with the appointment of Bell and Gould, adding: "It's a big piece of the jigsaw for next season sorted."
Meanwhile, Kinniburgh becomes Corby's new director of football, meaning he will help lead the club's community work and assist the management team with their player recruitment.
Corby's relegation means they will contest at step four of the non-league pyramid for the first time since 2005-06 next season.
Officers investigate indecent exposure
A man exposed himself to a woman as she looked out of the window of her Nuneaton home, police say.
The victim, a woman in her 50s, reported seeing him standing on a grassed area outside her home around 23:00 on Tuesday night.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident in Park Lane.
Trains suspended between Coventry and Nuneaton
A fault on a train between Coventry and Nuneaton means that buses are operating between the stations until around 15:30, says National Rail.
Rail services back to normal
Trains are now running normally again between Birmingham International and Coventry, after an earlier incident at Tile Hill, National Rail says.
Man charged after motorbike stolen
A 23-year-old man has been charged with five offences after a motorbike was stolen from a property in Nuneaton in January, police say.
The man is due to appear at Leamington Magistrates' Court on 18 May.
Rugby Town manager quits
Gary Moran has resigned as manager of Rugby Town, say the club.
The 34-year-old player-manager took over in September, but couldn't stop their relegation.
Kenilworth’s marathon man hits £100,000 fundraising target
Kenilworth’s 73-year-old marathon man has broken through his fundraising barrier of hitting his £100,000 target after completing this year’s London Marathon.
Expansion plans revealed for the Belfry
A major revamp of the Belfry Hotel in Warwickshire could create a hundred new jobs after expansion plans were unveiled.
Propoals for the Ryder Cup golfing venue include a new indoor water entertainment area, specifically designed for hotel residents, and a luxury spa facility.
There'll also be a 500-seat conference facility, with another 112 rooms added to the complex.
Speedway: Coventry Bees postpone
Coventry Bees challenge race against Rye House, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.
Because of European fixtures there aren't enough riders to stage the fixture which now take place on the 25 June.
Leamington man jailed for stabbing partner some 20 times
A Leamington man stabbed his partner at least 20 times during a violent drunken row at her home, leaving her with severe internal injuries and disfiguring scars.
Duke of Edinburgh to step down from official duties
The Duke of Edinburgh, who is 95, will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The Duke of Edinburgh's last visit to Warwickshire was in 2011 when he and the Queen opened the new Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington Spa.
Buses replace rail services after Tile Hill incident
A bus replacement service is running between Coventry and Leamington Spa in both directions, say National Rail.
Affected customers can use National Express services between Birmingham city centre and Birmingham International.
Disruption to rail services is expected to last until around 13:30 after reports of a person being struck by a train near Tile Hill in Coventry.
Rail services suspended between Coventry and Birmingham
Rail services between Coventry and Birmingham New Street have been suspended after reports of a person being struck by a train.
British Transport Police say it happened near Tile Hill in Coventry just after 10:00.
The line is likely to remain closed for some time.
Coventry GP surgery hired healthcare assistant without proof of experience
A Coventry GP practice hired a healthcare assistant without proof of their experience, according to a damning report.
Burst water pipe causing disruption to supplies
A burst water pipe in Brownsover, Rugby has cut supplies or caused low pressure for some residents, says Severn Trent.
They've apologised to customers and say they're working to get water supplies back on as soon as possible.
Midwife explains what new maternity unit will mean for expectant mums
Mums-to-be and maternity staff are brimming with excitement about a new £1.5million unit being built at Warwick Hospital.
Bullies and their victims more likely to want plastic surgery
School bullies and their victims are more likely to want cosmetic surgery than other teenagers, a study by the University of Warwick suggests.
Their research found victims had a greater desire than others to change the way they look because they have low self-esteem.
Bullies wanted the surgery because they need people to admire them, the study said.
Professor Dieter Wolke, who led the study, said addressing mental health issues could reduce desire for plastic surgery, and surgeons should screen patients for history of bullying.
Mini crimewave hits Bedworth allotments
Thieves have been on a mini crime spree across allotments across Bedworth breaking into dozens of sheds.
Local elections: Voters heading for the polls
Polling stations across Coventry and Warwickshire are now open in the local and metropolitan mayoral elections.
In Warwickshire voters are choosing their 57 county councillors and in Coventry people are picking the first elected mayor for the West Midlands Combined Authority.
Video: Your 50-second weather update
After a cloudy start, there should be some sunny spells today, but feeling breezy with highs of 15C (59F).
Live updates for Thursday
Good morning from the Coventry newsroom.
I'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Coventry and Warwickshire between now and 18:00.
If you'd like to get in touch, email, tweet us or visit our Facebook page.