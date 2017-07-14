BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire

Posted at 22:33 Severe accident: Cambridgeshire both waysBBC News TravelCambridgeshire both ways severe accident, at A1198.Cambridgeshire - Flecks Lane in Wendy closed at the A1198 junction, because of a serious accident.To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Adam Jinkerson
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
