BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire

Amazon is to open a new research and development site in Cambridge, which could accommodate 400 workers.

The 60,000 sq ft (5,574 sq m) site will be near Cambridge railway station and open in the autumn.

The company says a number of scientists and engineers will work at the site, including experts working on its Kindle, Alexa and Echo projects.

The current research site in the city will then be used to develop the company's use of drones to deliver parcels.