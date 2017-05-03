The big topics that came up when our BBC bus recently toured the county was three things: Housing, transport and the state of our roads, all of which are county council issues.

But how would these issues be dealt with?

BBC

Lucy Nethsingha (Lib Dem) - "The raising of council tax does make a difference. It's not going to fix things quickly but it does work. Particularly with things like the state of our roads, which have been getting worse and worse and I totally understand why people are so frustrated with that.

"Unfortunately, the maintenance money comes from the revenue pot and that's the bit that's under huge pressure and where the council tax would make a difference."

Ashley Walsh (Labour) - "On housing, it was Labour councillors working with other councillors from parties across the county and city councils that got the 500 council houses for greater Cambridge, and also tens of millions pounds of affordable housing.

"We would raise council tax to create an £11m investment fund for the market towns and the larger conurbations of the county, including Cambridge, so that we can get those potholes and those roads done first.

"We then have a problem of rural isolation that we have to deal with."

Steve Count (Conservative) - "The Conservatives proposed an extra £2.5m for pothole repairs for the budget in February and other parties voted that down, and we finally got it through with no increase in council tax.

"Putting that in perspective, with a budget of about £1.16m at the moment, that extra money for pothole repairs and for grass cutting about doubles the amount of potholes we'd be able to do. That was voted against by Lib Dems and Labour."

Pete Reeve (UKIP) - "UKIP is the only party being honest about these issues. Whilst we have mass migration into the UK, those services will remain under pressure. Houses will remain expensive. Whilst we are building houses all over Cambridgeshire and not building roads, we will find that Cambridgeshire people remain priced out of the market."