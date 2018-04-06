BBC live page for the West of England

North Somerset Council

The first of four new directors who will work closely with Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees has been appointed to the city council.

In a new £165,000-a-year role, Mike Jackson will be working with partners across Bristol on the One City Plan.

The plan aims to bring together organisations from the voluntary sector, the NHS and businesses to tackle issues like economic growth.

Mr Jackson said: "I'm really excited by the offer and the opportunity to help drive the council's ambitious vision."