BBC live page for the West of England

Council director to address issues 'at neighbourhood level'
The first of four new directors who will work closely with Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees has been appointed to the city council.
In a new £165,000-a-year role, Mike Jackson will be working with partners across Bristol on the One City Plan.
The plan aims to bring together organisations from the voluntary sector, the NHS and businesses to tackle issues like economic growth.
Mr Jackson said: "I'm really excited by the offer and the opportunity to help drive the council's ambitious vision."
Burglars snatch £100,000 worth of jewellery, including two Faberge eggs
More than £100,000 of items have been stolen from a house in Cheltenham, sparking a police appeal for information.
The burglars took valuable watches, jewellery, antiques and two Faberge eggs, along with the victim's grandfather's medals.
The burglary occurred sometime on 25 March and was discovered when the victim returned home to his flat in Evesham Road the next day.
The Faberge eggs are described as "very distinctive".
One egg is gold with a porcelain rosebud housing a gold chain and diamond pendant.
The other is a gold Zodiac Pisces egg which has a royal blue enamel front panel, a gold star sign and an aquamarine stone inside.
The owner is anxious to find the items as they have been collected over a lifetime.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Special charity shirts to be worn for 'The Clash'
When Bath Rugby run out at Twickenham Stadium for The Clash they will be taking 15 inspiring individuals onto the field with them in a unique way.
For the first time, a charity shirt will feature Bath Rugby Foundation’s own, special XV; individuals whose determination to overcome the odds has seen them achieve remarkable success.
Alex Brown from the charity says it's great to have the club on board.
Bristol City Council explain executive director's salary
Bristol City Council has defended the proposed pay of a new executive director as a "necessary figure" in order to attract "sufficiently talented and committed people to lead and deliver services".
Mike Jackson, the former chief executive of North Somerset Council, will receive a starting salary of £165,000 in the role of executive director for resources and head of paid service.
He's the first of a number of new senior appointments at Bristol City Council as it makes radical changes to its structure with the aim of saving money.
The recommendation to appoint Mr Jackson to the role - and his suggested salary - will be discussed at a full council meeting on 10th April.
'Bullying' PC guilty of gross misconduct
A police officer accused of pressing colleagues not to prosecute his daughter has been found guilty of misconduct at a tribunal.
The Avon and Somerset Police officer had been accused of bullying volunteer officers after his daughter was caught driving and using her phone.
At the conclusion of a three-day tribunal the panel said his lack of integrity "amounted to gross misconduct".
The panel has retired to consider what disciplinary action should be taken.
Crossing the English Channel upside down
A pilot from Somerset is preparing to fly his plane upside down to France and back, to raise money for charity.
Will Hosie, 57, from Corfe, will set off from Kent to the Cap Griz Nez lighthouse near Calais on Saturday.
It'll be the second time he's completed the unusual challenge, which he thinks has only been done by one other pilot.
The charity event will raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.
New High Sheriff for Wiltshire and Swindon
Wiltshire has a new High Sheriff.
Nicola Alberry was sworn in earlier during a ceremony at Calne's Town Hall.
Traditional duties of the role include:
Tap here to read more about the role on the Wiltshire Council website.
In pictures: Prince Harry and Meghan in Bath
Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle have been at the Invictus Games trials today, hosted by Bath University.
The couple met wounded, sick and injured military and veterans who are bidding to take part in the next Paralympic-style games in Sydney this autumn.
Events they watched included shot put, sitting volleyball and a 1,500 metre race.
Pictures of cliff rescue of boy, 11
The first pictures have emerged of the rescue of an 11-year-old boy who fell 200ft (60m) down cliffs in north Devon.
The boy is originally from Los Angeles and was visiting the Lynton area in north Devon.
The victim has a double fracture of the fibia and an injury to his back and has been transferred to hospital in Bristol.
RAF 100 baton relay reaches the West of England
A baton relay to celebrate 100 years of the RAF has arrived in the West of England.
It was carried by runners from Chipping Norton, in Oxfordshire, to RAF Fairford on the Gloucestershire Wiltshire border.
It's now being taken by a fleet of minis to Stonehenge and Boscombe Down.
The specially-designed baton will visit 100 sites associated with the RAF in 100 days, ending at Horse Guards Parade on 10 July.
Father to run marathon as son's favourite superhero
A father from Calne is running the London Marathon dressed as his son's favourite superhero.
Chris Edes decided to take on the challenge to raise awareness for coeliac disease after his son Archie was diagnosed two years ago.
The character Catboy is from Archie's favourite TV show, PJ Masks.
Rugby: Bath hosting 'The Clash' at Twickenham
Bath Rugby will host Leicester Tigers this weekend in the Premiership, but not at The Rec.
They're playing their fiercest rivals at Twickenham.
Last season more than 60,000 attended the fixture, which saw Bath triumph 27-21.
Tap here for live updates, during the game, on the BBC Sport website.
More pictures from Harry and Meghan's Invictus visit
'Freak waves' killed brothers on holiday
Charles Allen was dragged into the water while trying to save his older brother Robert, an inquest hears.Read more
Russia says UK is 'playing with fire'
Moscow's UN ambassador accuses the UK of inventing a "fake story" over the Salisbury spy poisoning.Read more
Invictus UK team trials overseen by Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Bath Uni
BBC Archives: Chard School potholers filmed in 1958
Sixty years ago these Somerset schoolboys went on national television to talk about their hobby of potholing.
On 6 April 1958 the students from Chard School told Huw Wheldon on the programme All Your Own about their recent discovery of a cave.
Do you know any of the young explorers - Patrick Temple-West, Stephen Foxall and John Shevlin?
Deaths of brothers swept off rocks was 'accidental'
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
The deaths of two brothers who drowned after "freak waves" swept them off rocks in Cornwall was "accidental", a coroner has concluded.
Charles and Robert Allen died while fishing near Treyarnon Bay in September 2017.
An inquest in Truro heard how the brothers were “taken in opposite directions, Rob taken out to sea and Charles to shore”.
The RNLI said the charity was now carrying out an education programme for anglers on carrying appropriate safety equipment and means of communication.
BreakingBrothers drowned after 'freak waves' swept them off rocks
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
Two brothers drowned when "freak waves" swept them off rocks while fishing on a family holiday near Treyarnon Bay in Cornwall, an inquest has heard.
Charles Allen, 21, tried to save his brother Robert, 30, who was knocked into the sea by a "huge freak wave" which crashed against a cliff, a witness said.
The brothers from Bristol were involved in the accident on 4 September 2017.
Charles was rescued by a lifeboat but later died in hospital while the body of Robert Allen was found a week later at Booby's Bay.
Cleared canal offers alternative commute
Tom Hards ditched his bus commute and now paddles three miles from Stroud to his job in Stonehouse.Read more
Giant mechanical puppet heading to Somerset
The largest mechanical puppet ever constructed in Britain is due to thrill the crowds in Somerset later.
Man Engine, a 36ft (11m) tall miner, will be in Radstock as part of a tour of iconic industrial heritage sites in the UK.
The invention first appeared in 2016 when it was made to made to mark the 10th anniversary of the Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape being added to the Unesco list of World Heritage Sites.
There will be performances this afternoon and this evening at Bath College's Somer Valley Campus in Radstock.
Tap here to check out the organiser's website for more details about the ticketed events.
Travel: M5 all lanes re-opened following accident
