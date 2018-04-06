West of England news and travel updates
Listen to BBC local radio in Bristol, Somerset, Gloucestershire, or Wiltshire.
Summary
- News, sport, weather and travel updates for the West of England (26-29 March).
Listen to BBC local radio in Bristol, Somerset, Gloucestershire, or Wiltshire.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Russian spy: What we know so far
Russia is behind the attempted murder of an ex-spy and his daughter in Salisbury, the PM believes.Read more
Russian bid for joint spy probe rejected
A proposal for a new inquiry into the Salisbury poisoning fails at the chemical weapons watchdog.Read more
Labour calls for Johnson Skripal probe
Labour questions whether the foreign secretary "misled" the public over the Salisbury poisonings.Read more
PC 'bullied staff to drop daughter's case'
The Avon and Somerset officer's daughter was pulled over for driving while using a mobile phone.Read more
Nurse struck off for misconduct
Bogdan Mutu wrongly told families their relatives had cancer or dementia.Read more
'Like Al Capone verifying own tax return'
Stroud BMX and skate park relocation considered
Stroud District Council is hoping to strike a deal with one of the biggest indoor skateparks in Europe to set up an indoor facility on land next to Stratford Park Leisure Centre.
Currently, Rush skate park is based at Brimscombe Port, which is set for redevelopment.
The council is due to meet next week to see if it's feasible to offer the company a peppercorn rent and agree terms, subject to planning permission.
Tributes paid to Florida crash victims
Four members of the Stephenson family, from Bristol, died in the crash near the city of Titusville.Read more
Fake army beggar died of drug overdose
A man who posed as a homeless ex-serviceman to beg for cash dies in drugs binge on the day he quits rehab.Read more
Bath proposes vehicle pollution charge
HGVs and tourist coaches entering the spa city are among the vehicles which could be hit by charges.Read more
Russia offer on poison probe 'perverse'
The UK blasts Russia as the global chemical weapons watchdog discusses the attack on an ex-spy.Read more
New community nursing beds get go-ahead
Plans to redevelop Frenchay and Thornbury Hospitals are given the go-ahead by the NHS.Read more
UK defends spy poisoning accusations
Severe accident: M32 Bristol northbound
M32 Bristol northbound severe accident, at J1 for A4174 Bristol Ring Road affecting J3 for A4320 Easton Way.
M32 Bristol - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M32 outbound at J1, A4174 (Hambrook), because of an accident involving two cars. Congestion to J3, A4320 (St Pauls).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Flooding risk: Environment Agency 'not expecting significant impact'
The Environment Agency is keeping a close eye on river levels in Gloucestershire after issuing a number of flood warnings and alerts.
Rivers are swollen and flood plains are filling up at slightly higher than usual rates, but it's thought the risk of flooding is generally low.
BBC Points West's Gloucestershire reporter Steve Knibbs has been to the Environment Agency's regional incident room today.
Travel: Further closures on A40 near Gloucester
Premiership close to Gallagher deal
Chris Jones
BBC Radio 5 live rugby reporter
Global insurance brokers Gallagher are close to signing a long-term deal as the Premiership's new title sponsors.Read more
Metrobus: First route to begin next month
The first Metrobus route will begin operating on Sunday 29th May, it has been announced.
First Bristol says the M3 service will run from Lyde Green to the city centre, with double-decker vehicles "in striking green livery" and "equipped with USB charging points at every seat, free wifi and wood-effect flooring".
It will also be free of charge for the first 10 days, "giving people the opportunity to experience the new Metrobus service during those weeks".
New road to tackle 'huge' congestion
The £18m project hopes to solve worsening traffic problems in Bridgwater.Read more
Comic owners tease Jacob Rees-Moog MP over alleged similarity with Walter Brown
North Avon Magistrates' Court building to be demolished
Plans to demolish a court building have been given the go-ahead despite claims it could be put to good use.
North Avon Magistrates' Court is being levelled, but plans to build up to 50 homes on the site in Yate, South Gloucestershire, are yet to be decided.
Yate Town Council said the demolition would prematurely remove a community asset.
Homes England has submitted outline plans for up to 50 homes on the site, 18 of which would be "affordable".
Severe disruption: M5 Bristol northbound
M5 Bristol northbound severe disruption, at J18A for M49.
M5 Bristol - M5 lane closed on entry slip road northbound at J18a M49, because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Winger Vuna extends Bath contract
Bath winger Cooper Vuna signs a contract extension with the Premiership side.Read more
Motorists in Georgian spa city may be charged
Motorists could be charged to drive into the centre of Bath as part of plans to tackle "dangerous" air pollution levels.
Bath and North East Somerset Council (Banes) has proposed that owners of high emission vehicles, including HGVs and buses, will need to pay to drive into a central clean air zone (CAZ).
The government has given the authority until 2021 to improve its air quality and made up to £3m available to implement the scheme and improve "greener modes of public transport".
Under proposals outlined by the authority, a CAZ will affect an area with a 5m (8km) radius, including some of the city's central Georgian sites and its main shopping routes.
It's claimed the "small" area will have a positive effect on emission levels in a wider catchment of arterial roads.
But the final plans, as well as costs for entering the zone - and the costs for drivers - are yet to be finalised.
Three flood warnings in force across the West
Three flood warnings are in force across the West today.
The Environment Agency says this means flooding is expected and immediate action should be taken.
The affected areas are:
Workforce hesitate to recommend hospital as a place to work
Local Democracy Reporting Service
An NHS chief executive has apologised to his employees after they said they would not recommend their family or friends get treated in the hospital they work in.
Many doctors, nurses and other staff at Weston Area Health Trust (WAHT) said they were not appreciated by managers in the 2017 NHS Staff Survey.
The Trust is the smallest in the country and operates Weston General Hospital in the North Somerset town of Weston-super-Mare.
Fewer than half of the trust's 730 employees who completed the survey said they would recommend it as a place to work.
Severe disruption: A429 Gloucestershire both ways
A429 Gloucestershire both ways severe disruption, between West End and Fields Road.
A429 Gloucestershire - A429 in Northleach blocked and very slow traffic in both directions between the West End junction and the Fields Road junction, because of a jackknifed lorry.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Symphony Project: patients in tune with their chronic conditions
Medical staff believe a project to help patients with chronic illnesses understand more about their conditions is helping reduce time spent at GP appointments.
One patient had 29 fewer contacts with medical staff over six months, after becoming part of the symphony project in Taunton.
Patients meet regularly for NHS advice on medication and managing their conditions, and also get to socialise with others.
It has meant some patient contact with GP services has been cut by nearly two thirds.
Plymouth University's Dr Helen Lloyd has analysed the effect the project has had on patients.
Florida crash where Bristol family died on many front pages
Trains running again after huge signal upgrade in Bristol
Symphony Project: patients and medics working in harmony
Some patients contact with their GP has been cut by nearly two thirds under a project to help them manage their conditions.
The Taunton Deane symphony project aims to support people with chronic illnesses who pay regular visits to their doctor.
There's a weekly meeting for NHS advice and socialising, held in Taunton library, which is designed to help patients understand more about their conditions and the medication they're on.
Wendy Jonas is a nurse specialising in complex conditions, who has seen the impact of the project.
Severe congestion: M5 Gloucestershire northbound
M5 Gloucestershire northbound severe congestion, between J14 for B4509 Thornbury and J13 for A419.
M5 Gloucestershire - Heavier than usual traffic, a speed restriction of 40 mph and two lanes closed on M5 northbound between J14, B4509 (Thornbury) and J13, A419 (Stroud).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Florida crash: 'Relatives in great shock'
James Sparvero from News 6 WKMG, based in Orlando, said he had contacted relatives of the Bristol family, killed in a car crash in Florida, and they were in "great shock".
Adam Stephenson, 30, Maryanne Stephenson, 29, Brian Stephenson, 66, and Sheralyn Stephenson, 56, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, as they returned from the Kennedy Space Centre.
Signalling upgrade on railways complete
It looks like so far so good following the Easter closure of Bristol Temple Meads to upgrade the signalling.
Severe disruption: M4 Bristol eastbound
M4 Bristol eastbound severe disruption, between J19 for M32 and J18 for A46 Bath.
M4 Bristol - One lane closed on M4 eastbound between J19, M32 (Bristol) and J18, A46 (Bath), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Britons die in 'worst possible impact' crash
Florida crash: Family 'instructed to make U-turn due to blocked road'
A Bristol family killed in a crash in Florida had made a U-turn at an intersection after being directed to do so by their car's GPS navigation system, local police have said.
Titusville Police Department Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said officers believe the family had just left the Kennedy Space Centre in their rental vehicle, and were attempting to navigate back to their rented holiday home when their car collided with a pick-up truck.
A preliminary investigation found GPS in the vehicle was instructing a "U-turn" at an intersection "most likely because of an earlier crash with road blockage".
Adam Stephenson, 30, Maryanne Stephenson, 29, Brian Stephenson, 66, and Sheralyn Stephenson, 56 - all from Bristol - died in the crash on Monday.
The driver of the Ford pick-up truck was taken to hospital with "non life-threatening injuries".
Green light for extra community nursing beds
Plans for up to 160 extra community nursing beds in the region have been given the go ahead by the NHS.
The new Clinical Commissioning Group for the West is asking South Gloucestershire Council to procure up to 80 beds at a new facility on the site of the former Frenchay hospital, as well as a similar number in Thornbury.
Dr Jonathan Evans explains how the beds will be used.
Four Britons killed in Florida car crash
Four members of a family from Bristol have been killed in a car crash in Florida, police say.Read more
Severe disruption: M5 Somerset northbound
M5 Somerset northbound severe disruption, between J24 for A38 and J23 for A39.
M5 Somerset - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J24, A38 (Bridgwater South) and J23, A39 (Bridgwater North), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time