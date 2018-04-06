West of England news and travel updates

Getty Images

Stroud District Council is hoping to strike a deal with one of the biggest indoor skateparks in Europe to set up an indoor facility on land next to Stratford Park Leisure Centre.

Currently, Rush skate park is based at Brimscombe Port, which is set for redevelopment.

The council is due to meet next week to see if it's feasible to offer the company a peppercorn rent and agree terms, subject to planning permission.