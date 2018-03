BBC

The investigation into how a former Russian spy and his daughter came to be targeted with a nerve agent in Salisbury enters its second week.

Here's what we know so far:

Police are investigating two attempted murders after Sergei Skripal, 66, and Yulia Skripal, 33, were exposed to a nerve agent in Salisbury, Wiltshire

They remain in a critical but stable condition after being found slumped on a bench near the Maltings shopping centre on Sunday 4 March