Chandos House

A rehab centre which helps men recovering from drug and alcohol addiction has secured extra funding of £150,000.

Chandos House in Bristol was awarded the money by Resonance Bristol Social Investment Tax Relief (SITR) Fund.

James Dickinson, from Chandos House, said they were "excited about the changes and improvements this investment enables for our future."

He said the money would be used to support clients at the "only Bristol-based residential facility" which has recently increased its beds from 10 to 15.

Radcliffe Royde came to Chandos House for help to fight his heroin and crack cocaine addiction

Resident Radcliffe Royde has been at Chandos House for just over three months.

He said it was "losing a 24-year battle with heroin and crack cocaine addiction" that had brought him to the centre. He said people at Chandos House were "from all walks of life".

Mr Royde said: "There are guys here that came straight from prison, there are guys here that chose to come back because they needed a bit of extra support.

"So, people at different stages of life, different ages and what they get here is equal care, equal time, equal value, equal respect."