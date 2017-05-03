Bristol Airport celebrates 60 years
Listen live to your BBC local radio stations in Bristol, Somerset, Wiltshire or Gloucestershire.
Summary
- The Duchess of Cambridge has joined schoolchildren on a visit to a working city farm in Gloucestershire.
- Bristol Airport is celebrating 60 years of passenger flights
- The airport first opened for civilian flights at Lulsgate Bottom in 1957
- Posters are being put up around Bristol to help trace missing Jason Gurgul
- Wiltshire Police is training more of its officers to use tasers
- Live news, sport, weather and travel updates for the West of England on Wednesday, 3rd May
- It's the final day of campaigning for the six candidates hoping to become West of England Mayor
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Fuel now available westbound only at M4 Membury Services
Avon Fire and Rescue need you
Ever fancied yourself as a firefighter?
Avon Fire and Rescue is recruiting for the first time in eight years.
They held four awareness events last week in the hope of encouraging more people to apply.
Swindon keep midfielder Iandolo but let four others go - including Brad Barry
Swindon take up a one-year option on midfielder Ellis Iandolo's contract but release four players, including Brad Barry.
Defenders Brad Barry, Jamie Sendles-White and Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill plus forward Jordan Stewart will all leave.
Read the full story here.
Swindon keep Iandolo but let four go
Swindon take up a one-year option on midfielder Ellis Iandolo's contract but release four players, including Brad Barry.Read more
Kate joins children on city farm visit
The Duchess of Cambridge has joined schoolchildren on a visit to a working city farm.
Kate visited Farms for City Children in Arlingham, Gloucester, where she heard about its work before joining a story-time session led by children's author Michael Morpurgo, who founded the charity with his wife Clare in 1976.
The organisation, which now has three working farms, welcomes around 3,200 children and 400 teachers a year.
Rehab centre gets £150,000 extra funding
A rehab centre which helps men recovering from drug and alcohol addiction has secured extra funding of £150,000.
Chandos House in Bristol was awarded the money by Resonance Bristol Social Investment Tax Relief (SITR) Fund.
James Dickinson, from Chandos House, said they were "excited about the changes and improvements this investment enables for our future."
He said the money would be used to support clients at the "only Bristol-based residential facility" which has recently increased its beds from 10 to 15.
Resident Radcliffe Royde has been at Chandos House for just over three months.
He said it was "losing a 24-year battle with heroin and crack cocaine addiction" that had brought him to the centre. He said people at Chandos House were "from all walks of life".
Mr Royde said: "There are guys here that came straight from prison, there are guys here that chose to come back because they needed a bit of extra support.
"So, people at different stages of life, different ages and what they get here is equal care, equal time, equal value, equal respect."
Bath RFC may discipline 'naked run' players
Bath plan internal disciplinary hearings after some of their players allegedly ran naked across their pitch last week.
A fire extinguisher was also allegedly let off in a hospitality suite.
"Bath Rugby is currently addressing the events at the Rec last week, which involved a small group of players from the club," a Bath statement said.
Read the full story here.
Bath may discipline 'naked run' players
Bath plan internal disciplinary hearings after some of their players allegedly ran naked across their pitch last week.Read more
Airport 60: 'Should have been Filton'
We've been talking about Bristol Airport turning 60 and its expansion hopes.
However, many of you have said you think the airport would be better moved to Filton where the infrastructure is already set up for business:
Andrew Brace: "Should have been Filton. Fog free, public transport and motorway network. One of the longest runways in the country."
Carron Crocker: "Have a bigger and better Bristol airport at Filton before houses are built on it! It's next to a dual carriageway, with excellent motorway links to the M4/M5 and near a train station!"
John Dakin: "That would be [moving the airport to Filton] the most sensible solution ever! From a pilot's point of view - a safer place ( Lulsgate does not have a good weather record because of its height above sea level) and the transport links are appalling. However, I think any ideas of Filton are "pie in the sky" as is now signed and sealed for housing!"
Newspaper headlines in the West
Here's a look at the local headlines:
Somerset County Gazette: Travellers parked up on Gateway Park and Ride, at Ruishton.
Wiltshire Times: Stranger offers woman money to get into his Vauxhall Corsa in Trowbridge.
Gloucestershire Gazette: South Gloucestershire NHS worker jailed for stealing prescription drugs.
Bristol Post: Detectives searching for Jason Gurgul uncover more CCTV footage.
Swindon Advertiser: Man who molested boy and put indecent images of children on Facebook sentenced.
Bath may discipline 'naked run' players
Bath Rugby say they are planning internal disciplinary hearings after some of their players allegedly ran naked across the pitch last week.
A fire extinguisher was also allegedly let off in a hospitality suite at a post-training social at the Recreation Ground.
This reportedly occurred in daylight, before a kicking clinic for youngsters.
Wiltshire Police appeal for information
Police in Marlborough are appealing for information about a burglary and attempted burglaries in the town.
Overnight between Friday 28 April and Saturday 29 April, a house in Ducks Meadow was broken into and a quantity of cash was stolen, as well as cigarettes.
During the same time period, offenders attempted to gain entry to a property in George Lane, by putting their hand through a cat flap and taking a key from inside the door. They did not gain entry to the house.
An attempt was also made to gain entry into another house in Ducks Meadow.
Airport 60: Your comments on possible expansion
As Bristol Airport celebrates its 60th birthday, here are some of your comments on its possible expansion:
Jill Coubrough: "I've been using it regularly for 8 years and the improvements have been amazing. Keep it up I say. Also the addition of the hotel is fantastic."
Sylvia Black: "Make it bigger if there is a train route to the airport from Temple Meads. The bus route takes hours and the taxis seem to be always booked! Glad there is a hotel there. I use Gatwick a lot as it's easier to get to, but if Bristol was bigger and convenient I would use it as I don't drive!"
David Oxendale: "Expand, but only when a rail route and dual carriageways are installed to satisfy demand. The existing routes make for unreliable journey times and need upgrading."
Last day before key elections
Paul Barltrop
Political Editor, West of England
Thursday 4th May will decide who will run some of the West's biggest councils - and who will be the region's first so-called Metro Mayor.
The counties of Gloucestershire, Somerset, Wiltshire and Dorset are all presently Conservative-run.
But the last time they held elections UKIP made a breakthrough, helping push Gloucestershire to no overall control.
The Tories reckon their threat has faded, but a bigger challenge this time is expected from the Liberal Democrats.
They have rebounded in the last couple of years, and hope to gain seats in places like Cheltenham, Taunton and Yeovil.
More unusual is the contest to be West of England mayor.
Past general elections in the area, comprised of Bristol, South Gloucestershire, and Bath and North East Somerset, suggest the Tories, Lib Dems and Labour are front-runners.
But with six candidates, and voters choosing first and second preferences, the result is very hard to predict.
Airport 60: A tour of a vintage DC3 aircraft
Bristol Airport is celebrating its 60th anniversary today. An aircraft has been named in its honour - and there's a vintage plane on the tarmac there too.
Lucky BBC Radio Bristol has got a tour with the pilot.
An exclusive look around the new Badminton Horse Trials course
Competition begins at the Badminton Horse Trials tomorrow. Here we have an exclusive look around the new course with new designer Eric Winter.
Severe disruption: A39 Somerset both ways
A39 Somerset both ways severe disruption, between Pedwell Hill and A361 Taunton Road.
A39 Somerset - A39 Bath Road in Ashcott blocked and queuing traffic in both directions between the Pedwell Hill junction and the A361 Taunton Road junction, because of a shed load.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'Lousy transport' could be a problem for Bristol Airport
Bristol Airport says it hopes to double its size over the next few years.
The company wants to to eventually handle as many as 15 million passengers a year - about double the number which currently use it.
Travel writer Simon Calder says there should be some kind of transport link to avoid putting passengers off flying from Bristol.
But there are concerns.
A tale of two teams - 20 years on
Today is the 20th anniversary of one of the most significant days ever for two of Gloucestershire's football teams.
On 3 May 1997 - the last day of the Southern League Premier Division season - Gloucester City and Cheltenham Town were tied on points near the top of the table.
The Tigers needed to better The Robins' result to be promoted to the Conference.
At half-time things were going well for Gloucester City as they were beating Salisbury 1-0 at home, while Cheltenham were drawing 0-0 at Burton.
But in the next 45 minutes, it all fell apart for The Tigers, and Cheltenham pipped them to promotion.
Loan approved for Gloucestershire Airport
A loan - thought to be in the region of three quarters of a million pounds - is to be given to Gloucestershire Airport.
The money will be come from the airport's joint owners - Gloucester city and Cheltenham borough councils. It's hoped it will help the airport deliver its 10 year business plan.
The airport says it will repay the money at normal commercial rates
Trade stands open at Badminton
Five hundred trade stands open for business this morning at the Badminton Horse Trials.
The competition begins tomorrow after all the horses have been checked over by vets. The three-day event is made up of dressage, cross country and show jumping.
More than 160,000 people went along last year, making it one of the top 10 most visited sporting events in the UK.
Airport 60: 'Lousy transport'
Last year 7.5m passengers used Bristol Airport. That's a stark contrast to the 31,000 who used it when it first began operating in 1957.
And now, as it was then, all of the passengers have to use local roads to get to or from the site.
It's a "lousy" situation, according to Simon Calder - the Independent's travel correspondent - who says major improvements are needed if the airport desires growth.
BBC local radio headlines for the West
Here are today's top stories on your local BBC radio stations in the West.
BBC Radio Bristol: Bristol Airport hopes to double in size in years to come, handling as many as 15m passengers.
BBC Radio Wiltshire: More violence towards police and the increased threat of terrorism has led to Wiltshire's chief constable training up more officers on how to use Tasers.
BBC Radio Gloucestershire: An emergency loan - thought to be in the region of three quarters of a million pounds - is to be given to Gloucestershire Airport.
BBC Radio Somerset: Yeovil Town Ladies will play a home game at Taunton Town's Viridor Stadium for the first time tonight.
Missing person posters for Jason Gurgul
Posters are being put up around Bristol to help trace missing Jason Gurgul.
His family are hoping to organise a public search tomorrow.
Jason was celebrating a job promotion when he disappeared. He was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning around Baldwin Street in Bristol.
Taser training for Wiltshire police officers
Wiltshire Police is training more of its officers to use Tasers.
Chief Constable Mike Veale approved the training as more violence is directed at police officers and the terrorism threat increases.
Last summer, inspectors criticised the force for the overuse of Tasers in custody suites.
Metro mayor election: Final day of campaigning
It's the final day of campaigning for the six candidates hoping to become the new West of England mayor.
Elections for the role will take place in Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Bath and North East Somerset tomorrow.
The West of England is one of six areas in the UK voting for a new regional mayor who will oversee transport and housing.
Click here for more information on the election.
Airport 60: Six decades at Bristol Airport
Bristol Airport is celebrating 60 years of passenger flights today and says it hopes to double its size over the next few years to handle as many as 15m passengers.
Civilian flights first took off from Lulsgate Bottom in 1957. Here's a look back at its history.
No fuel at Membury Services in both directions
Warning: there's no fuel again at Membury Services on the M4 - that's in both directions.
Good morning from Local Live
A very good morning from the team here at BBC Local Live in the West.
Bristol Airport celebrates 60 years of passenger flights today. Back in 1957 it was known simply as Lulsgate.
Throughout the day we'll be taking a look at how it's developed since then and how things could change in the future.
First a look at today's weather forecast - looks like it's going to be cloudy.