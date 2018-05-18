Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Fast food giant McDonald's has objected to a council proposal to ban takeaways and fast food shops from being built near schools.

Wolverhampton City Council has launched a consultation into the idea of changing planning rules to prevent the outlets appearing within 400m (1310 ft) of schools in the city.

The authority claims the "density" of takeaways is linked to childhood obesity.

But in its response, McDonald's claims there are studies showing newsagents are as influential on obesity and a lack of evidence to show the link between fast food, school proximity, and obesity.

The council's Health Scrutiny Panel's due to examine the responses next week.