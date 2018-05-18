Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Teenager arrested on suspicion of Sutton Coldfield murder
- Former West Mercia police boss Bill Longmore dies
- New centre to provide specialist care for veterans
- Darren Moore set to be confirmed as Baggies manager
- McDonald's criticises schools takeaway ban plan
- Live updates on Friday 18 May
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce and Andy Giddings
All times stated are UK
BreakingTeenager arrested on suspicion of murder
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in Sutton Coldfield yesterday.
The teenager handed himself into a police station in the early hours of this morning, West Midlands Police said.
Tiny artworks mark royal wedding
They will be put on the head of a pin and in the eye of a needle and auctioned off for charity.Read more
In the papers: Sutton Coldfield teen murder
Birmingham Live
These are some of the main stories on the Birmingham Live website today:
Two more players agree to stay at Hereford
Two more Hereford FC players have agreed deals to stay at Edgar Street next season - Bill Murphy and Jamie Bird.
Murphy, who signed for the Bulls in December, has made 22 appearances for the club.
Jamie Bird, who's made 26 appearances since he joined last summer, has scored nine goals so far.
Hunt for killer after 'appalling' stabbing
The 16-year-old was stabbed to death on the main shopping street in Sutton Coldfield.Read more
McDonald's criticises schools takeaway ban plan
Local Democracy Reporting Service
George Makin
Fast food giant McDonald's has objected to a council proposal to ban takeaways and fast food shops from being built near schools.
Wolverhampton City Council has launched a consultation into the idea of changing planning rules to prevent the outlets appearing within 400m (1310 ft) of schools in the city.
The authority claims the "density" of takeaways is linked to childhood obesity.
But in its response, McDonald's claims there are studies showing newsagents are as influential on obesity and a lack of evidence to show the link between fast food, school proximity, and obesity.
The council's Health Scrutiny Panel's due to examine the responses next week.
Fake speed camera taken down after Facebook abuse
A man has decided to remove a fake speed camera he set up in his driveway, because of the negative comments he was getting on Facebook.
James Dyke from Clows Top, in Worcestershire, says some people online threatened to tear it down or even burn his house down.
Built out of guttering and wood, and also a functional bird box, Mr Dyke said he had set it up to encourage drivers to think about their speed through the village.
He said it was prompted by a fatal crash in the area a few weeks ago and was intended to be for "the good of the community".
Cows on line delaying rail services
BBC News Travel
Cows on the line between Leominster and Ludlow are delaying rail services.
Former police boss dies
The former Police and Crime Commisioner (PCC) for West Mercia Police has died at the age of 79.
Bill Longmore passed away peacefully at home in Shrewsbury yesterday, following a long battle with cancer, his family said.
He was the first PCC for the West Mercia area and stood as an independent.
John Campion, who succeeded him said he was "committed to making life better for the community around him".
Epic relay record attempt at RAF base
Military personnel from across the UK are hoping to break the world record for a long-distance relay.
They will gather at RAF Cosford, home to the RAF School of Physical Training, next week to run a 100 x 10km relay.
The current record, set by a USA team in 2015, stands at 69 hours, 6 minutes and 52 seconds.
The first leg in the 1,000km relay will start at 13:00 on Monday 21 May and each athlete will take the baton 25 times around the 400m track at the base, before handing it on to the next runner.
Group Captain John Lawlor said setting a world record in the RAF's centenary year would be a moment to "cherish forever".
In the papers: Schoolboy stabbed to death
Express and Star
Among the Express and Star's stories today:
Fundraiser for veteran centre
A campaign's under way to raise £1m to fund a new veteran orthopaedic centre in Shropshire.
The centre, earmarked for The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt hospital in Gobowen, would be the first of its kind in the UK.
The fundraising campaign is being supported by Dame Vera Lynne and the double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes.
Darren Moore set to be confirmed as Baggies manager
BBC Sport
Darren Moore is set to be confirmed as relegated West Brom's new manager.
The former Baggies defender, 44, led them on an unbeaten run in April as caretaker manager after replacing Alan Pardew, with three wins and two draws.
But he was unable to save Albion, who were bottom of the Premier League and 10 points adrift when he took over.
Owner Guochuan Lai, chief executive Mark Jenkins and technical director Giuliano Terraneo agreed the appointment at a meeting this week.
Buses diverted for murder investigation
Bus services are unable to serve parts of Sutton Coldfield town centre as the scene of a fatal stabbing remains cordoned off.
Lower Parade - a man bus interchange - is expected to remain closed until midday while police carry out their murder investigation.
Lee Rigby House expanded
A retreat for veterans and service families set up in memory of murdered soldier Lee Rigby is to be expanded.
The soldier's mother Lyn created the centre in Oakamoor, Staffordshire, after her sonwas killed outside his barracks in Woolwich in May 2013.
It was built to provide respite care for families who have lost children and for army veterans who need a break.
Scene of fatal stabbing remains cordoned off
A main route through the centre of Sutton Coldfield remains cordoned off this morning following the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.
The teenager was confirmed dead at the scene yesterday afternoon in Lower Parade - site of the main public transport hub for buses.
Patrols have been stepped up in the town centre, according to West Midlands Police which says there have been no arrests and no weapon found.
Local councillor David Pears described the stabbing as "appalling".
Police said there'd been disorder and officers found the victim at about 15:30.
Coventry City one game away from Wembley
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport
Coventry City will attempt to make it through to the League Two play-off final tonight.
The Sky Blues drew 1-1 with Notts County in the first leg at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday.
If the teams can't be separated after 90 minutes this evening, it'll take extra time and possibly penalties to decide it.
The winner of the tie will face either Exeter City or Lincoln in the final at Wembley on Monday, 28 May.
Murder investigation launched after town centre stabbing
Murder detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Sutton Coldfield are trying to trace several people seen fleeing the scene.
Police were called to Lower Parade in the town where the teenager was found injured at about 15:30 on Thursday.
Police said there'd been disorder and several people were seen fleeing the scene where the boy was confirmed dead.
Det Ch Insp Foster from the West Midlands force said he believed a number of people may have vital information and appealed for witnesses to make contact.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Following a chilly start it will be a dry and fine day today with spells of sunshine and highs of 19C (66F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Friday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.
Real love, actually: Meet the other nearly-weds
Father of hit-and-run boys found dead
Reece Platt-May, whose sons were killed by a speeding driver, was found dead in a Greek hotel.Read more
Teenage boy killed in stabbing
A murder investigation begins after the teenager was found injured in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham.Read more
Grenfell cladding 'on 132 high rises'
Birmingham City Council says remedial work has already started at some of the private buildings.Read more
Our live coverage across the day
Andy Giddings
BBC News
We'll be back with the latest news, sport, travel and weather from 07:00 tomorrow, but keep an eye out here for more updates this evening and into the morning.
City council appoints first ever female leader
Sophie Calvert
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
Stoke-on-Trent City Council has elected a woman as its leader for the first time in its history.
City Independent Ann James (pictured) succeeds Dave Conway, who has stepped down for health reasons.
He'd been diagnosed with macular degeneration, which causes people to lose central vision.
After the official confirmation, Councillor James said it was an honour and she was looking forward to carrying on the job that her group had already started.
Retreat to take mum's mind off Lee Rigby anniversary
BBC News England
The mother of murdered soldier Lee Rigby says she will be kept busy at a retreat set up in his name on the fifth anniversary of his death.
Fusilier Rigby, from Middleton, Rochdale, was killed by Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale outside Woolwich barracks in London on 22 May 2013.
His parents set up the Lee Rigby Foundation to help veterans and their families recover from loss or trauma and will spend the day working at Lee Rigby Lodge in Oakamoor, Staffordshire.
West Brom refuse to comment on Darren Moore speculation
BBC WM Sport
West Bromwich Albion are refusing to comment on reports that Darren Moore is to take permanent charge at The Hawthorns.
Moore won three of his six matches as caretaker, losing only once, after succeeding Alan Pardew in April.
But he couldn't prevent relegation from the Premier League.
The Daily Mail says Moore has beaten off competition from the former Walsall boss Dean Smith, now at Brentford, in the race to succeed Pardew.
In the papers: Huge fire seen for miles
Dudley News
The Dudley News has these headlines today:
RAF walk to mark Dambusters anniversary
A commemorative walk has been held at RAF Cosford in Shropshire to mark the 75th anniversary of the Dambuster raids.
It was made up of 19 teams of seven walkers, each one representing one of the seven-man 19 Lancaster bombers which took part in the raid.
The walkers set off at 21:28 yesterday and finished at 06:15 this morning, to represent the times when the first Lancaster took off and the last one landed at RAF Scampton in 1943.
The event has raised around £40,000 for charity and involved military personnel and civilians.
Work starts on England's first safe-standing area
Workers have started to install a safe-standing area at Shrewsbury Town's stadium.
The regular plastic seats are being replaced with more than 500 rail seats, which can fold up to allow fans to stand.
It will make Shrewsbury the first football team in England and Wales to have a safe-standing area.
Bristol City installed a small safe standing area at its Ashton Gate stadium in 2014, but they have only been used for rugby matches.
Warwickshire lose opening one day match
Warwickshire have been beaten by 57 runs in their One Day Cup match against Derbyshire at Edgbaston.
The visitors set them a target of 360 to win the game, and Sam Hain was the only batsman to make a big score, with 108 off 101 balls.
They were eventually bowled out for 300 with Keith Barker the next highest scorer - he was 48 not out at the end.
Warwickshire now travel to play Yorkshire in the same competition on Sunday.
Players' excitement leading to mistakes
Coventry City manager Mark Robins says mistakes are creeping into training, because the players are thinking about the possibility of a trip to Wembley.
They need to beat Notts County tomorrow night to reach the League Two play-off final, after the two sides drew 1-1 at the Ricoh Arena.
Robins said defender Tom Davies has no-one to blame but himself, after being banned for stamping on Notts County's Richard Duffy in the first leg.
He'll miss tomorrow's game and the trip to Wembley, if they get there.
Here's how tomorrow's weather is looking
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
The West Midlands has bathed in long, sunny spells today but here's how tonight and Friday are looking:
If you need a weather forecast for your part of the region at any other time, head to the BBC Weather website.