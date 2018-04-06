Latest updates: Birmingham and the Black Country

She'll compete again in Saturday's all-around final.
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J9 for A461 and J10 for A454.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J9, A461 (Wednesbury) and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of one accident.
Road closed to clear fly-tipped rubbish
A Sandwell road is to be closed to traffic to allow "extensive" fly-tipping to be cleared, the council says.
Forge Lane in West Bromwich will be closed on Sunday 8 April between 06:00 and 12:00 to clear the carpets, fridges, bin bags and kitchen cabinets that have been dumped at the spot close to Sandwell Valley.
CCTV cameras are being installed at the site once cleared, the local authority says.
In the papers: Black Mamba disappearing from streets
Birmingham Live
The headlining stories on the Birmingham Live website today include:
M42 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport and J5 for A41.
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M42 southbound between J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport) and J5, A41 (Solihull), because of debris on the road.
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands northbound
M42 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J5 for A41 and J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport.
M42 West Midlands - Slow traffic on M42 northbound between J5, A41 (Solihull) and J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 20 minutes.
It's been a morning for great sunrise photos and our BBC Weather Watcher volunteers haven't disappointed.
Here are three from across our region:
'H&M hamster' abandoned in park
A man who dumped a hamster in a park along with an H&M carrier bag containing sawdust was seen leaving the scene with an empty cage.
After he got rid of the hamster, the RSPCA said, he asked the "shocked" witness whether she liked animals - and offered it to her.
The charity said she was worried she wouldn't be able to catch the loose critter and asked the man to leave the cage - which she used to take it home before contacting RSPCA officers.
"There is never an excuse to abandon an animal like this and to dump a hamster in a park and leave him open to the elements as well as predators is almost condemning him to death," a spokesperson said.
The animal - which is set to be re-homed - was dumped in Newhall Park, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, on 3 April. The bag also contained hamster food and toys.
M6 West Midlands southbound severe congestion, between J6 for A38 and J5 for A452 affecting J7 for A34.
M6 West Midlands - Queuing traffic and long delays on M6 southbound between J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway and J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich). All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is 30 minutes. Congestion to J7, A34 (Great Barr).
Severe accident: M40 Warwickshire northbound
M40 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J15 for A46 and J16 for A3400.
M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden), because of a serious accident involving three cars.
Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire northbound
M40 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J15 for A46 and J16 for A3400.
M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Commonwealth Games: England win silver in women's team final
BBC WM Sport
Birmingham's Alice Kinsella was among the England's women gymnast team to pick up a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.
She'll compete again in Saturday's all-around final.
Birmingham Live
Video: What's the weekend weather got in store?
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
Severe accident: M54 Shropshire eastbound
M54 Shropshire eastbound severe accident, between J3 for A41 and J2 for A449.
M54 Shropshire - All traffic being temporarily held and an accident on M54 eastbound between J3, A41 (Albrighton) and J2, A449 (Wolverhampton).
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands northbound
M5 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J3 for A456 Halesowen.
M5 West Midlands - M5 entry slip road partially blocked and slow traffic northbound at J3, A456 (Halesowen), because of a broken down lorry.
'Ride out' group appear in court
The men are accused of taking part in an illegal rally through Solihull and Birmingham in June 2016.Read more
Jail for member of illegal arms family
Trudy Bates' father, brother, cousin and family friend have already been jailed.Read more
Livestock medicine storage problems highlighted
David Gregory-Kumar
Science correspondent, BBC Midlands Today
Farmers in the West Midlands could be wasting thousands of pounds and putting the health of their livestock at risk because they don't keep vital medicines at the right temperature.
A survey of fridges used on farms for storing vaccines revealed that none of them were set correctly.
Some were so cold they would render the medication useless.
In the papers: Man seriously injured in lorry crash
Express and Star
Among the main stories on the Express and Star website today are:
BBC Weather Watchers
Murder arrest after woman's body found
A 73-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, was taken ill at the scene and is in hospital.Read more
Murder arrest over body find
A man's been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a woman's body at a property in Solihull, police said.
Officers were called to Coralin Close, Chelmsley Wood, shortly before 01:30 and the 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead a short time later.
The man, 73, who was also at the address, was taken to hospital after being taken ill.
Officers say they are treating the death as an "isolated domestic incident" and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.
One arrested over M6 crash
A man's been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash between a lorry and van on the M6, police say.
The injured van driver is 54.
The lorry driver, 55, is set to be questioned later today, the West Midlands force said.
The collision happened near Birmingham between junctions six and five of the motorway at about 01:15.
M6 reopens after serious crash
The M6 southbound between junctions six and five for Aston Expressway and Castle Bromwich has reopened after a serious crash.
Drivers are being warned of long delays in the area.
Flood alerts remain in place
There are still flood alerts in place across the West Midlands with one flood warning issued for Kempsey in Worcestershire.
Water levels are beginning to fall on the lower Severn and Avon, the Environment Agency says.
Man suffers 'serious injuries' in M6 crash
A man suffered serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the M6 earlier this morning, the ambulance service said.
The motorway remains closed between junctions five and six following the collision which happened shortly after 01:15.
The injured man, in his 50s, had to be cut free from one of the vehicles, the fire service said.
Costumes sold for theatre fundraiser
BBC Midlands Today
Hundreds of costumes from Birmingham Repertory Theatre Productions are to be sold at auction.
Items including Cruella de Vil's coat from 101 Dalmations as well as shoes, hats, dresses, and some unusual props are being sold for the theatre's first fundraising campaign.
People will have the chance to buy many unique pieces in the special one-off sale tomorrow.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at J10 for A454.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound at J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a broken down vehicle and a landslip.
M6 to remain closed during morning rush
BBC News Travel
The M6 southbound between junction five for Castle Bromwich and six at Aston Expressway is expected to remain closed into the morning rush after a serious crash.
Diversions are in place in order for accident investigation work to be carried out.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
After a cloudy start it should be a dry, bright and sunny day with highs of 15C (59F).
Severe congestion: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe congestion, between J6 for A38 and J5 for A452 affecting J7 for A34.
M6 West Midlands - Queuing traffic and long delays on M6 southbound between J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway and J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich). All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is 30 minutes. Congestion to J7, A34 (Great Barr).
Severe accident: M40 Warwickshire northbound
M40 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J15 for A46 and J16 for A3400.
M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden), because of a serious accident involving three cars.
Warrant for drink-driving footballer
A former Wrexham defender was found guilty of drink-driving after failing to turn up to court.Read more
Patient 'woke up in hospital cupboard'
Martyn Wells says he was moved in the night after cancer surgery at a Birmingham hospital.Read more
Train lines reopen in Birmingham
Firms release gender pay gap details
UK companies have submitted their gender pay figures ahead of last night's deadline.
The West Midlands is still one of the worst regions in the country for the number of men earning on average more than women according to the figures from auditing firm PwC.
Jaguar Land Rover had some of the best figures in the region, paying women an average of 3.8% less than men.
Staffordshire-based manufacturer JCB said it currently has a 14% pay gap, which is less than the national average of 18%, and is keen to attract more female engineers to tackle the problem.
You can find out the gender pay gap at your company using our online calculator.
All figures quoted here reflect the hourly median pay gap for all employees.
Chelsea Flower Show to celebrate Windrush generation
Newsround
The Windrush generation is going to be celebrated at the Chelsea Flower Show this year.
Birmingham City Council is behind the garden that will mark the boat's arrival 70 years ago.
Empire Windrush brought nearly 500 people from Jamaica to work in the UK.
The council says it wants to create a display that will "capture the pioneering spirit" of the passengers.
Appleton link to WBA job 'just speculation'
Mark Regan
BBC WM Sport
The Leicester manager Claude Puel says talk of his assistant Michael Appleton (pictured, left) becoming the next manager of West Bromwich Albion is just speculation.
Appleton has been strongly linked with the vacant job at the Hawthorns since Alan Pardew's departure earlier this week.
The relegation-threatened Baggies parted company with Pardew on Monday after eight straight league defeats.
Police search after report of 'person with machete'
Allen Cook
BBC News
Part of a road in Dudley's been cordoned off this evening as police say they're searching the area after reports of a person with a machete.
They say they were called to Buffery Road this afternoon after a vehicle crashed into parked cars.
A male pedestrian was taken to hospital with leg injuries after the force says he was hit by the car.
They add that they were told a person in one vehicle had a machete.
Retiring officer's name to live on...the side of a bus
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
A senior police officer due to retire from the West Midlands force after 30 years' service has had a National Express bus named after him.
Model number 4482, based at Perry Bar, has been dedicated to Ch Insp Kerry Blakeman, who'll be leaving his position at the force's operations department.
The former head of policing in Coventry, who's won international acclaim for his use of social media, has been tweeting about his forthcoming retirement using #byekerryb.