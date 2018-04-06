Latest updates: Birmingham and the Black Country

A man who dumped a hamster in a park along with an H&M carrier bag containing sawdust was seen leaving the scene with an empty cage.

After he got rid of the hamster, the RSPCA said, he asked the "shocked" witness whether she liked animals - and offered it to her.

RSPCA

The charity said she was worried she wouldn't be able to catch the loose critter and asked the man to leave the cage - which she used to take it home before contacting RSPCA officers.

"There is never an excuse to abandon an animal like this and to dump a hamster in a park and leave him open to the elements as well as predators is almost condemning him to death," a spokesperson said.

The animal - which is set to be re-homed - was dumped in Newhall Park, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, on 3 April. The bag also contained hamster food and toys.