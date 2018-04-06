Latest updates: Birmingham and the Black Country

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J15 for A46 and J16 for A3400.

M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Commonwealth Games: England win silver in women's team final

BBC WM Sport

Birmingham's Alice Kinsella was among the England's women gymnast team to pick up a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Alice Kinsella
Getty Images

She'll compete again in Saturday's all-around final.

Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J9 for A461 and J10 for A454.

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J9, A461 (Wednesbury) and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of one accident.

Road closed to clear fly-tipped rubbish

A Sandwell road is to be closed to traffic to allow "extensive" fly-tipping to be cleared, the council says.

Flytipped rubbish
Sandwell Council

Forge Lane in West Bromwich will be closed on Sunday 8 April between 06:00 and 12:00 to clear the carpets, fridges, bin bags and kitchen cabinets that have been dumped at the spot close to Sandwell Valley.

Flytipped rubbish
Sandwell Council

CCTV cameras are being installed at the site once cleared, the local authority says.

In the papers: Black Mamba disappearing from streets

Birmingham Live

The headlining stories on the Birmingham Live website today include:

Video: What's the weekend weather got in store?

Rebecca Wood

BBC Midlands Today

Latest West Midlands weather forecast

Norwich City v Aston Villa

Conor Hourihane is the first Villa central midfielder to reach 10 league goals in a season in over 25 years

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Norwich City and Aston Villa.

Read more

Severe accident: M54 Shropshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M54 Shropshire eastbound severe accident, between J3 for A41 and J2 for A449.

M54 Shropshire - All traffic being temporarily held and an accident on M54 eastbound between J3, A41 (Albrighton) and J2, A449 (Wolverhampton).

Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M5 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J3 for A456 Halesowen.

M5 West Midlands - M5 entry slip road partially blocked and slow traffic northbound at J3, A456 (Halesowen), because of a broken down lorry.

'Ride out' group appear in court

Birmingham Crown Court

The men are accused of taking part in an illegal rally through Solihull and Birmingham in June 2016.

Read more

Livestock medicine storage problems highlighted

David Gregory-Kumar

Science correspondent, BBC Midlands Today

Farmers in the West Midlands could be wasting thousands of pounds and putting the health of their livestock at risk because they don't keep vital medicines at the right temperature.

Paul Williams
BBC

A survey of fridges used on farms for storing vaccines revealed that none of them were set correctly.

Some were so cold they would render the medication useless.

In the papers: Man seriously injured in lorry crash

Express and Star

Among the main stories on the Express and Star website today are:

Severe disruption: M42 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M42 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport and J5 for A41.

M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M42 southbound between J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport) and J5, A41 (Solihull), because of debris on the road.

Severe accident: M42 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J5 for A41 and J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport.

M42 West Midlands - Slow traffic on M42 northbound between J5, A41 (Solihull) and J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 20 minutes.

West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City

Carlos Carvalhal

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City.

Read more

Your photos: Sunrise brings colourful skies

BBC Weather Watchers

It's been a morning for great sunrise photos and our BBC Weather Watcher volunteers haven't disappointed.

Here are three from across our region:

Barlaston
Jon
Barlaston
Kings Norton
KarenJ
Kings Norton
Mancetter
Walty
Mancetter

'H&M hamster' abandoned in park

A man who dumped a hamster in a park along with an H&M carrier bag containing sawdust was seen leaving the scene with an empty cage.

After he got rid of the hamster, the RSPCA said, he asked the "shocked" witness whether she liked animals - and offered it to her.

Rescued hamster
RSPCA

The charity said she was worried she wouldn't be able to catch the loose critter and asked the man to leave the cage - which she used to take it home before contacting RSPCA officers.

"There is never an excuse to abandon an animal like this and to dump a hamster in a park and leave him open to the elements as well as predators is almost condemning him to death," a spokesperson said.

The animal - which is set to be re-homed - was dumped in Newhall Park, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, on 3 April. The bag also contained hamster food and toys.

Hamster cage and H&M carrier bag
RSPCA
H&M-ster

Murder arrest over body find

A man's been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a woman's body at a property in Solihull, police said.

Officers were called to Coralin Close, Chelmsley Wood, shortly before 01:30 and the 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man, 73, who was also at the address, was taken to hospital after being taken ill.

Officers say they are treating the death as an "isolated domestic incident" and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Birmingham City v Burton Albion

Lloyd Dyer in action for Burton

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Birmingham City and Burton Albion.

Read more

One arrested over M6 crash

A man's been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash between a lorry and van on the M6, police say.

Scene of crash
West Midlands Fire Service

The injured van driver is 54.

The lorry driver, 55, is set to be questioned later today, the West Midlands force said.

The collision happened near Birmingham between junctions six and five of the motorway at about 01:15.

M6 reopens after serious crash

BBC News Travel

The M6 southbound between junctions six and five for Aston Expressway and Castle Bromwich has reopened after a serious crash.

Drivers are being warned of long delays in the area.

Flood alerts remain in place

There are still flood alerts in place across the West Midlands with one flood warning issued for Kempsey in Worcestershire.

Water levels are beginning to fall on the lower Severn and Avon, the Environment Agency says.

View more on twitter

Man suffers 'serious injuries' in M6 crash

A man suffered serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the M6 earlier this morning, the ambulance service said.

M6 crash
West Midlands Fire Service

The motorway remains closed between junctions five and six following the collision which happened shortly after 01:15.

The injured man, in his 50s, had to be cut free from one of the vehicles, the fire service said.

Costumes sold for theatre fundraiser

BBC Midlands Today

Hundreds of costumes from Birmingham Repertory Theatre Productions are to be sold at auction.

Costumes
BBC

Items including Cruella de Vil's coat from 101 Dalmations as well as shoes, hats, dresses, and some unusual props are being sold for the theatre's first fundraising campaign.

People will have the chance to buy many unique pieces in the special one-off sale tomorrow.

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at J10 for A454.

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound at J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a broken down vehicle and a landslip.

M6 to remain closed during morning rush

BBC News Travel

The M6 southbound between junction five for Castle Bromwich and six at Aston Expressway is expected to remain closed into the morning rush after a serious crash.

Diversions are in place in order for accident investigation work to be carried out.

Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

After a cloudy start it should be a dry, bright and sunny day with highs of 15C (59F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

Severe congestion: M6 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands southbound severe congestion, between J6 for A38 and J5 for A452 affecting J7 for A34.

M6 West Midlands - Queuing traffic and long delays on M6 southbound between J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway and J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich). All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is 30 minutes. Congestion to J7, A34 (Great Barr).

Severe accident: M40 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J15 for A46 and J16 for A3400.

M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden), because of a serious accident involving three cars.

Cardiff City v Wolves

Willy Boly Kenneth Zohore

Preview followed by live coverage of Friday's Championship game between Cardiff City and Wolves.

Read more

Train lines reopen in Birmingham

BBC News Travel

View more on twitter

Firms release gender pay gap details

UK companies have submitted their gender pay figures ahead of last night's deadline.

The West Midlands is still one of the worst regions in the country for the number of men earning on average more than women according to the figures from auditing firm PwC.

Gender pay gap calculator
BBC

Jaguar Land Rover had some of the best figures in the region, paying women an average of 3.8% less than men.

Staffordshire-based manufacturer JCB said it currently has a 14% pay gap, which is less than the national average of 18%, and is keen to attract more female engineers to tackle the problem.

You can find out the gender pay gap at your company using our online calculator.

All figures quoted here reflect the hourly median pay gap for all employees.

Chelsea Flower Show to celebrate Windrush generation

Newsround

The Windrush generation is going to be celebrated at the Chelsea Flower Show this year.

Birmingham City Council is behind the garden that will mark the boat's arrival 70 years ago.

The Empire Windrush and how the garden could look
Getty Images/Birmingham City Council
The Empire Windrush and how the garden could look

Empire Windrush brought nearly 500 people from Jamaica to work in the UK.

The council says it wants to create a display that will "capture the pioneering spirit" of the passengers.

Appleton link to WBA job 'just speculation'

Mark Regan

BBC WM Sport

The Leicester manager Claude Puel says talk of his assistant Michael Appleton (pictured, left) becoming the next manager of West Bromwich Albion is just speculation.

Leicester City manager Claude Puel talks to assistant manager Michael Appleton
Reuters

Appleton has been strongly linked with the vacant job at the Hawthorns since Alan Pardew's departure earlier this week.

The relegation-threatened Baggies parted company with Pardew on Monday after eight straight league defeats.

The most important thing is to concentrate on the team, our club until the end of the season. The other thing is just speculation which I can't comment on."

Claude PuelLeicester City manager

Police search after report of 'person with machete'

Allen Cook

BBC News

Part of a road in Dudley's been cordoned off this evening as police say they're searching the area after reports of a person with a machete.

They say they were called to Buffery Road this afternoon after a vehicle crashed into parked cars.

A male pedestrian was taken to hospital with leg injuries after the force says he was hit by the car.

They add that they were told a person in one vehicle had a machete.

Retiring officer's name to live on...the side of a bus

Vanessa Pearce

BBC News

A senior police officer due to retire from the West Midlands force after 30 years' service has had a National Express bus named after him.

Kerry Blakeman
Kerry Blakeman

Model number 4482, based at Perry Bar, has been dedicated to Ch Insp Kerry Blakeman, who'll be leaving his position at the force's operations department.

Ch Insp Kerry Blakeman
Kerry Blakeman

The former head of policing in Coventry, who's won international acclaim for his use of social media, has been tweeting about his forthcoming retirement using #byekerryb.

