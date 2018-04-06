Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Paedophile who 'preyed on boys' jailed for abuse
  2. Murder arrest after woman's body found
  3. 'Serious' multi-vehicle M6 crash
  4. Arrest over people-smuggling network
  5. Burglar breaks into house and takes a bath
  6. 'H&M hamster' abandoned in park
  8. Updates from Friday 6 April

Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe accident, between J15 for A500 and J16 for A500 Crewe.

M6 Staffordshire - An earlier accident on M6 northbound between J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) and J16, A500 (Crewe).

Our live coverage across the day

We'll be back with our usual mix of news, sport, travel and weather from 07:00 on Monday, but keep an eye out here for more updates this evening and into the morning.

'Injury doesn't define' Commonwealth Games paratriathlete

Get Inspired

#GetInspired

A woman's going to compete for England in the first ever Commonwealth Games paratriathlon tomorrow after being paralysed from the waist down six years ago.

Lizzie partway through the 20km cycle at the Chicago World Championships 2015
ITU

Lizzie Tench from Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, was fairly active before a spinal cord injury in 2012 - regularly cycling, running and swimming.

But the 44-year-old used her rehabilitation to reignite her goal of one day completing a triathlon.

On Saturday morning on the Gold Coast, the event will see her take on a 750m swim, 20km cycle and a 5km running stage, completed in a race chair.

Sometimes people make my injury the focus. I want to emphasise that my injury doesn't define me."

Lizzie TenchEnglish athlete

Emergency bridge works force motorway closures

Allen Cook

BBC News

Part of the M6 near Stafford's going to be shut for two nights this weekend for emergency bridge works.

Thorneyfields Lane bridge
Google

Staffordshire County Council says Highways England's doing the work on the Thorneyfields Lane bridge.

The closures on Saturday and Sunday night between junctions 13 and 14 will both last from 22:00 to 06:00 and the authority's tweeted out when each carriageway will be fully closed.

Single remaining wall leaves historic 'house' in limbo

Faith Page

Reporter, BBC Shropshire

The future of an historic house's remains is up in the air after redevelopment work ground to a halt with most of the building already demolished.

Only the ornate front of Haybridge Hall, Hadley, is still standing after property developer Saxonby went into administration in February.

Front wall still standing at Haybridge Hall
Saxonby

Wrekin Housing Trust, which has been leading the revamp plan for 10 apartments for older people, says it's trying to make sure the wall stays upright while it hunts for a new contractor.

Its plans included keeping the original front and incorporating it into a new building. Lasers are being used to monitor its sturdiness.

But the trust admits, almost two months on, it still hasn't got a date for when construction can restart.

Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J15 for A46 and J16 for A3400.

M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

'Massive challenge' for health chiefs over £10m deficit

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Health bosses in parts of Cheshire are being warned they face a "massive challenge" to cut an overall forecast deficit of £10m.

Sign for Bevan House
BBC

Both NHS South Cheshire and Vale Royal clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) are drawing up their final financial plans for 2018-19.

At their governing body meeting yesterday in Nantwich, it was revealed that, between both CCGs, they are looking at a shortfall of £10.24m by the end of this financial year.

Both say they are making a range of savings but their chief officer, Clare Watson, told the meeting they "mustn’t underestimate the challenge" to get the combined deficit back to an NHS England target of £4m in 2018-19.

Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.

M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Crewe manager 'embarrassed' at behaviour in derby match

Graham McGarry

Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

The Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell (pictured) says he's waiting to find out what punishment he'll receive from the FA after being charged for leaving his technical area against Port Vale on Monday.

David Artell
Crewe Alexandra FC

Artell raced down the touchline to celebrate Charlie Kirk's stoppage time equaliser that earned his side a 2-2 draw.

I don't know what I'm thinking, that's the reason I ended up near the corner flag and not in the technical area. I'm not proud of it, I'm embarrassed, that's what football does to you. I don't know what the fine, the ban or whatever it is, but I'll save or pay whatever the FA deems fit and appropriate."

David ArtellCrewe Alexandra manager

Polished performance for black swan

Allen Cook

BBC News

A swan's been turned from black to gleaming white after suffering "the worst oiling of a bird" that RSPCA staff have seen.

Before and after of swan after oil was removed
RSPCA
Before and after

Spotted at a lake in Manchester, the RSPCA said the swan was taken to its Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Nantwich.

Staff there said it took several scrubs with washing-up liquid to remove the oil before the bird was released back into the wild.

Commonwealth Games: England win silver in women's team final

BBC WM Sport

Birmingham's Alice Kinsella was among the England's women gymnast team to pick up a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Alice Kinsella
Getty Images

She'll compete again in Saturday's all-around final.

Music festival cancelled

Faith Page

Reporter, BBC Shropshire

A music festival in Shropshire has been cancelled.

Organisers of the Fieldbounce Festival, planned for 5 May in Oswestry, say it can't go ahead because of "circumstances beyond their control".

They had previously announced that Scouting for Girls and Dappy would be among the acts.

M6 crash: Two lanes reopen after crash

Allen Cook

BBC News

There are still long delays on the M6 in Staffordshire this evening after a crash just after 14:00 this afternoon.

Queuing traffic on M6
BBC

One lorry driver was taken to hospital, according to the ambulance service, while oil spilled on to the northbound carriageway, between junctions 15 and 16.

The whole carriageway was shut until just before 17:00, but by 18:00 two lanes had been reopened.

Shrewsbury make final plans for Wembley

Shrewsbury Town make final plans for Wembley final
Shrewsbury Town take on Lincoln in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

In the papers: Wall collapse prompts battle over cost

Worcester News

The Worcester News has these stories today:

Mayor backing European City of Sport bid

West Midlands mayor Andy Street is in Coventry today presenting details of the city's bid to become European City of Sport 2019.

City councillors last month approved the bid to submit an application after being nominated for the title by ACES Europe, the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation.

Winning the title could bring "high visibility to a city’s sporting offer, support access to external grants and open access to a network of cities in sport across Europe," the council report said.

Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J9 for A461 and J10 for A454.

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J9, A461 (Wednesbury) and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of one accident.

Eric Bristow: 'Synonymous with darts'

Lee Blakeman

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

Five-time world darts champion Eric Bristow, who's died at the age of 60, has been described as being a major force in the game's popularity today.

He also won five World Masters titles, was a founder player when the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) was formed in 1993, and was awarded an MBE for his services to sport in 1989.

Archive: Bristow wins first BDO World Championship in 1980

Tributes flood in for him, including praise from Staffordshire, where Bristow lived:

Stoke-on-Trent's sixteen-time world champion Phil Taylor, who was mentored by Bristow, wrote on Twitter: "Words cannot express how sad and shocked I am to hear the terrible news about Eric's passing. A huge influence on my career and a larger than life character, the world has lost a legend. RIP pal."

Fellow Potteries darts player Ian White told BBC Radio Stoke he's gutted to have lost a great friend: "It hits you. He wasn't a family member but he was a family member in the darts and it's just so sad news to hear him gone. You just thought he'd never go."

PDC chairman Barry Hearn told the BBC: "He is probably one of the reasons why darts is where it is today - it hasn't lost that touch with the ordinary man, because it is made up of ordinary men with extraordinary ability, and Bristow was the ringleader from the beginning. His name is synonymous with darts."

In the papers: Row over listings for city buildings

Coventry Observer

Some of the main stories in this week's Coventry Observer are:

Front page
Coventry Observer

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Motorcyclist dies in Fosse Way crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash on the A429 Fosse Way in Warwickshire yesterday, police say.

The motorbike is believed to have hit a car going in the opposite direction while travelling from Tredington towards Moreton-in-Marsh.

The rider, a 65-year-old man from Oxfordshire, died at the scene.

Road closed to clear fly-tipped rubbish

A Sandwell road is to be closed to traffic to allow "extensive" fly-tipping to be cleared, the council says.

Flytipped rubbish
Sandwell Council

Forge Lane in West Bromwich will be closed on Sunday 8 April between 06:00 and 12:00 to clear the carpets, fridges, bin bags and kitchen cabinets that have been dumped at the spot close to Sandwell Valley.

Flytipped rubbish
Sandwell Council

CCTV cameras are being installed at the site once cleared, the local authority says.

Wolves take on Cardiff in top-two Championship clash

BBC WM Sport

Wolves can take a huge step towards promotion to the Premier League tonight as they take on second place Cardiff City.

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Getty Images

A win would put the team nine points clear of their opponents with five games left to play.

Wolves have stabilised after defeats by Fulham and Aston Villa and are four games without loss following the midweek draw at Hull City.

In the papers: Black Mamba disappearing from streets

Birmingham Live

The headlining stories on the Birmingham Live website today include:

Lincoln City v Shrewsbury Town

The EFL Trophy

Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's EFL Trophy game between Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town.

Flooding prevention roadworks 'set to finish on time'

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Anti-flooding roadworks in Worcester are on track to finish on time.

The county council says the works on New Road, to raise the road level to prevent flooding, are still set to end by 14 May.

Sign about the roadworks
BBC

The authority says that's subject to there being no "unforeseen delays due to underground services”.

It does mean New Road will still be disrupted when Worcestershire County Cricket Club hosts two County Championship matches, against Nottinghamshire and Essex.

No one from the cricket club was available to comment on the impact.

Video: What's the weekend weather got in store?

Rebecca Wood

BBC Midlands Today

Latest West Midlands weather forecast

Rugby: Player banned over homophobic slur

BBC Sport

England and Sale wing Denny Solomona has been banned for four weeks for making a homophobic slur in the match against Worcester last month.

Denny Solomona
Getty Images

Solomona is banned until 8 May, so will not play again this season unless Sale reach the Premiership play-offs.

Microphones picked up Warriors fly-half Jamie Shillcock raising the issue during the Sharks' win.

BBC Sport understands the word Solomona is alleged to have said is similar to that used by Mathieu Bastareaud in a European Cup match in January.

Arrest over people-smuggling network

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

A man's been arrested in Stoke-on-Trent in connection with what police are calling "one of the most significant people smuggling networks operating between Iraq and the UK".

Police officers around car
National Crime Agency

The National Crime Agency said the 38-year-old was arrested in the city on Thursday on suspicion of immigration offences. He's since been released on bail.

Two more men - from Oldham and Newton Heath, Manchester - were also detained on suspicion of immigration offences.

Bargain Booze and Wine Rack brands sold

BBC Business News

Bargain Booze and Wine Rack are set to be sold to food wholesaler Bestway for £7m.

Wine Raci
Conviviality

Conviviality's retail arm, which has a base in Crewe, was looking for suitors after the company ran into financial difficulty.

The sale is expected to save 2,000 jobs at the chains.

Earlier this week, the wholesale division of Conviviality was bought by C&C, the owner of Magners cider.

Both deals were completed through a pre-pack administration process, which was overseen by PwC.

M6 crash: One lane reopens

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

One lane has been reopened on the M6 in Staffordshire to release traffic after a multi-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Traffic on M6
BBC

Highways England says there's around four-and-a-half miles of trapped traffic after the collision which happened between junctions 15 and 16.

The crash resulted in an oil spill, police said, adding that the other lanes were still blocked by a jack-knifed lorry.

Norwich City v Aston Villa

Conor Hourihane is the first Villa central midfielder to reach 10 league goals in a season in over 25 years

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Norwich City and Aston Villa.

Severe accident: M54 Shropshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M54 Shropshire eastbound severe accident, between J3 for A41 and J2 for A449.

M54 Shropshire - All traffic being temporarily held and an accident on M54 eastbound between J3, A41 (Albrighton) and J2, A449 (Wolverhampton).

Lorry driver taken to hospital after M6 crash

Allen Cook

BBC News

A man cut free from one of two lorries which collided as part of a multi-vehicle M6 crash has been taken to hospital suffering with chest pain.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the driver of the second lorry was unhurt.

The crash happened at about 14:00 on the northbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 16 in Staffordshire.

Highways England says it's working to get one lane open past the site.

The hurt man is in his 50s.

Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M5 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J3 for A456 Halesowen.

M5 West Midlands - M5 entry slip road partially blocked and slow traffic northbound at J3, A456 (Halesowen), because of a broken down lorry.

Recovery of lorry under way on M6

A recovery operation is under way to move a lorry from the M6 in Staffordshire which is blocking the carriageway between junctions 15 and 16.

It follows a multi-vehicle crash.

Traffic at a standstill in the area is expected to be released soon, Highways England says.

