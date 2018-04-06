Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A woman's going to compete for England in the first ever Commonwealth Games paratriathlon tomorrow after being paralysed from the waist down six years ago.

ITU

Lizzie Tench from Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, was fairly active before a spinal cord injury in 2012 - regularly cycling, running and swimming.

But the 44-year-old used her rehabilitation to reignite her goal of one day completing a triathlon.

On Saturday morning on the Gold Coast, the event will see her take on a 750m swim, 20km cycle and a 5km running stage, completed in a race chair.