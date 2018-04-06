Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Paedophile who 'preyed on boys' jailed for abuse
- Murder arrest after woman's body found
- 'Serious' multi-vehicle M6 crash
- Arrest over people-smuggling network
- Burglar breaks into house and takes a bath
- 'H&M hamster' abandoned in park
- Updates from Friday 6 April
Three held over 'people-smuggling ring'
One of those rescued by police was a 15-year-old boy, the National Crime Agency says.Read more
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe accident, between J15 for A500 and J16 for A500 Crewe.
M6 Staffordshire - An earlier accident on M6 northbound between J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) and J16, A500 (Crewe).
We'll be back with our usual mix of news, sport, travel and weather from 07:00 on Monday, but keep an eye out here for more updates this evening and into the morning.
'Injury doesn't define' Commonwealth Games paratriathlete
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
A woman's going to compete for England in the first ever Commonwealth Games paratriathlon tomorrow after being paralysed from the waist down six years ago.
Lizzie Tench from Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, was fairly active before a spinal cord injury in 2012 - regularly cycling, running and swimming.
But the 44-year-old used her rehabilitation to reignite her goal of one day completing a triathlon.
On Saturday morning on the Gold Coast, the event will see her take on a 750m swim, 20km cycle and a 5km running stage, completed in a race chair.
Emergency bridge works force motorway closures
Allen Cook
BBC News
Part of the M6 near Stafford's going to be shut for two nights this weekend for emergency bridge works.
Staffordshire County Council says Highways England's doing the work on the Thorneyfields Lane bridge.
The closures on Saturday and Sunday night between junctions 13 and 14 will both last from 22:00 to 06:00 and the authority's tweeted out when each carriageway will be fully closed.
Single remaining wall leaves historic 'house' in limbo
Faith Page
Reporter, BBC Shropshire
The future of an historic house's remains is up in the air after redevelopment work ground to a halt with most of the building already demolished.
Only the ornate front of Haybridge Hall, Hadley, is still standing after property developer Saxonby went into administration in February.
Wrekin Housing Trust, which has been leading the revamp plan for 10 apartments for older people, says it's trying to make sure the wall stays upright while it hunts for a new contractor.
Its plans included keeping the original front and incorporating it into a new building. Lasers are being used to monitor its sturdiness.
But the trust admits, almost two months on, it still hasn't got a date for when construction can restart.
Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire northbound
M40 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J15 for A46 and J16 for A3400.
M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
'Massive challenge' for health chiefs over £10m deficit
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Health bosses in parts of Cheshire are being warned they face a "massive challenge" to cut an overall forecast deficit of £10m.
Both NHS South Cheshire and Vale Royal clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) are drawing up their final financial plans for 2018-19.
At their governing body meeting yesterday in Nantwich, it was revealed that, between both CCGs, they are looking at a shortfall of £10.24m by the end of this financial year.
Both say they are making a range of savings but their chief officer, Clare Watson, told the meeting they "mustn’t underestimate the challenge" to get the combined deficit back to an NHS England target of £4m in 2018-19.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Crewe manager 'embarrassed' at behaviour in derby match
Graham McGarry
Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
The Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell (pictured) says he's waiting to find out what punishment he'll receive from the FA after being charged for leaving his technical area against Port Vale on Monday.
Artell raced down the touchline to celebrate Charlie Kirk's stoppage time equaliser that earned his side a 2-2 draw.
Polished performance for black swan
Allen Cook
BBC News
A swan's been turned from black to gleaming white after suffering "the worst oiling of a bird" that RSPCA staff have seen.
Spotted at a lake in Manchester, the RSPCA said the swan was taken to its Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Nantwich.
Staff there said it took several scrubs with washing-up liquid to remove the oil before the bird was released back into the wild.
In the papers: Sudden death prompts tributes
Hereford Times
The Hereford Times has these stories today:
Commonwealth Games: England win silver in women's team final
BBC WM Sport
Birmingham's Alice Kinsella was among the England's women gymnast team to pick up a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.
She'll compete again in Saturday's all-around final.
Music festival cancelled
Faith Page
Reporter, BBC Shropshire
A music festival in Shropshire has been cancelled.
Organisers of the Fieldbounce Festival, planned for 5 May in Oswestry, say it can't go ahead because of "circumstances beyond their control".
They had previously announced that Scouting for Girls and Dappy would be among the acts.
M6 crash: Two lanes reopen after crash
Allen Cook
BBC News
There are still long delays on the M6 in Staffordshire this evening after a crash just after 14:00 this afternoon.
One lorry driver was taken to hospital, according to the ambulance service, while oil spilled on to the northbound carriageway, between junctions 15 and 16.
The whole carriageway was shut until just before 17:00, but by 18:00 two lanes had been reopened.
Shrewsbury make final plans for Wembley
In the papers: Wall collapse prompts battle over cost
Worcester News
The Worcester News has these stories today:
Mayor backing European City of Sport bid
West Midlands mayor Andy Street is in Coventry today presenting details of the city's bid to become European City of Sport 2019.
City councillors last month approved the bid to submit an application after being nominated for the title by ACES Europe, the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation.
Winning the title could bring "high visibility to a city’s sporting offer, support access to external grants and open access to a network of cities in sport across Europe," the council report said.
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J9 for A461 and J10 for A454.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J9, A461 (Wednesbury) and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of one accident.
Eric Bristow: 'Synonymous with darts'
Lee Blakeman
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Five-time world darts champion Eric Bristow, who's died at the age of 60, has been described as being a major force in the game's popularity today.
He also won five World Masters titles, was a founder player when the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) was formed in 1993, and was awarded an MBE for his services to sport in 1989.
Tributes flood in for him, including praise from Staffordshire, where Bristow lived:
Stoke-on-Trent's sixteen-time world champion Phil Taylor, who was mentored by Bristow, wrote on Twitter: "Words cannot express how sad and shocked I am to hear the terrible news about Eric's passing. A huge influence on my career and a larger than life character, the world has lost a legend. RIP pal."
Fellow Potteries darts player Ian White told BBC Radio Stoke he's gutted to have lost a great friend: "It hits you. He wasn't a family member but he was a family member in the darts and it's just so sad news to hear him gone. You just thought he'd never go."
PDC chairman Barry Hearn told the BBC: "He is probably one of the reasons why darts is where it is today - it hasn't lost that touch with the ordinary man, because it is made up of ordinary men with extraordinary ability, and Bristow was the ringleader from the beginning. His name is synonymous with darts."
In the papers: Row over listings for city buildings
Coventry Observer
Some of the main stories in this week's Coventry Observer are:
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Motorcyclist dies in Fosse Way crash
A motorcyclist died in a crash on the A429 Fosse Way in Warwickshire yesterday, police say.
The motorbike is believed to have hit a car going in the opposite direction while travelling from Tredington towards Moreton-in-Marsh.
The rider, a 65-year-old man from Oxfordshire, died at the scene.
Road closed to clear fly-tipped rubbish
A Sandwell road is to be closed to traffic to allow "extensive" fly-tipping to be cleared, the council says.
Forge Lane in West Bromwich will be closed on Sunday 8 April between 06:00 and 12:00 to clear the carpets, fridges, bin bags and kitchen cabinets that have been dumped at the spot close to Sandwell Valley.
CCTV cameras are being installed at the site once cleared, the local authority says.
Wolves take on Cardiff in top-two Championship clash
BBC WM Sport
Wolves can take a huge step towards promotion to the Premier League tonight as they take on second place Cardiff City.
A win would put the team nine points clear of their opponents with five games left to play.
Wolves have stabilised after defeats by Fulham and Aston Villa and are four games without loss following the midweek draw at Hull City.
In the papers: Black Mamba disappearing from streets
Birmingham Live
The headlining stories on the Birmingham Live website today include:
Lincoln City v Shrewsbury Town
Flooding prevention roadworks 'set to finish on time'
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Anti-flooding roadworks in Worcester are on track to finish on time.
The county council says the works on New Road, to raise the road level to prevent flooding, are still set to end by 14 May.
The authority says that's subject to there being no "unforeseen delays due to underground services”.
It does mean New Road will still be disrupted when Worcestershire County Cricket Club hosts two County Championship matches, against Nottinghamshire and Essex.
No one from the cricket club was available to comment on the impact.
Video: What's the weekend weather got in store?
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
Rugby: Player banned over homophobic slur
BBC Sport
England and Sale wing Denny Solomona has been banned for four weeks for making a homophobic slur in the match against Worcester last month.
Solomona is banned until 8 May, so will not play again this season unless Sale reach the Premiership play-offs.
Microphones picked up Warriors fly-half Jamie Shillcock raising the issue during the Sharks' win.
BBC Sport understands the word Solomona is alleged to have said is similar to that used by Mathieu Bastareaud in a European Cup match in January.
Man jailed for 'preying on boys'
Leslie Bryan was arrested in 2016 when police were informed of the abuse.Read more
Arrest over people-smuggling network
Lee Thomas
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
A man's been arrested in Stoke-on-Trent in connection with what police are calling "one of the most significant people smuggling networks operating between Iraq and the UK".
The National Crime Agency said the 38-year-old was arrested in the city on Thursday on suspicion of immigration offences. He's since been released on bail.
Two more men - from Oldham and Newton Heath, Manchester - were also detained on suspicion of immigration offences.
Burglar breaks into house and takes bath
When officers arrived at the Stoke-on-Trent home a naked man fled the property.Read more
Bargain Booze and Wine Rack brands sold
BBC Business News
Bargain Booze and Wine Rack are set to be sold to food wholesaler Bestway for £7m.
Conviviality's retail arm, which has a base in Crewe, was looking for suitors after the company ran into financial difficulty.
The sale is expected to save 2,000 jobs at the chains.
Earlier this week, the wholesale division of Conviviality was bought by C&C, the owner of Magners cider.
Both deals were completed through a pre-pack administration process, which was overseen by PwC.
M6 crash: One lane reopens
Lee Thomas
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
One lane has been reopened on the M6 in Staffordshire to release traffic after a multi-vehicle crash this afternoon.
Highways England says there's around four-and-a-half miles of trapped traffic after the collision which happened between junctions 15 and 16.
The crash resulted in an oil spill, police said, adding that the other lanes were still blocked by a jack-knifed lorry.
Norwich City v Aston Villa
Severe accident: M54 Shropshire eastbound
M54 Shropshire eastbound severe accident, between J3 for A41 and J2 for A449.
M54 Shropshire - All traffic being temporarily held and an accident on M54 eastbound between J3, A41 (Albrighton) and J2, A449 (Wolverhampton).
Lorry driver taken to hospital after M6 crash
Allen Cook
BBC News
A man cut free from one of two lorries which collided as part of a multi-vehicle M6 crash has been taken to hospital suffering with chest pain.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the driver of the second lorry was unhurt.
The crash happened at about 14:00 on the northbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 16 in Staffordshire.
Highways England says it's working to get one lane open past the site.
The hurt man is in his 50s.
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands northbound
M5 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J3 for A456 Halesowen.
M5 West Midlands - M5 entry slip road partially blocked and slow traffic northbound at J3, A456 (Halesowen), because of a broken down lorry.
Recovery of lorry under way on M6
A recovery operation is under way to move a lorry from the M6 in Staffordshire which is blocking the carriageway between junctions 15 and 16.
It follows a multi-vehicle crash.
Traffic at a standstill in the area is expected to be released soon, Highways England says.