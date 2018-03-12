Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce says it would take "an almighty collapse" to stop Wolves winning promotion, despite Villa inflicting the leaders' biggest Championship defeat of the season.

Saturday's 4-1 home victory kept Villa third, seven points behind Wolves.

"Our duty is to try to chase," Bruce told BBC Sport. "Cardiff are making a hell of a run, Fulham are on a run and we're having a go too.

"Wolves are there to be shot at and there's all to play for."