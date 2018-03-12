Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Brain surgeon's operations 'appalling'
- Activists disrupt Crufts grand final
- Hunt for Nicola Payne resumes
- 'Smart motorway' project starts
- Updates from Monday 12 March
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce and Monica Rimmer
All times stated are UK
'Only almighty collapse will deny Wolves'
BBC Sport
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce says it would take "an almighty collapse" to stop Wolves winning promotion, despite Villa inflicting the leaders' biggest Championship defeat of the season.
Saturday's 4-1 home victory kept Villa third, seven points behind Wolves.
"Our duty is to try to chase," Bruce told BBC Sport. "Cardiff are making a hell of a run, Fulham are on a run and we're having a go too.
"Wolves are there to be shot at and there's all to play for."
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, at J6 for A38.
M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic northbound at J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway, because of an accident.
Brain surgeon's operations 'appalling'
Michele Paduano
BBC Midlands health correspondent
Two patients operated on by consultant neurosurgeon Hussien El-Maghraby went on to die.Read more
Activists disrupt Crufts grand final
Two intruders were wrestled to the ground after breaching the show arena at the NEC in Birmingham.Read more
Concerns over brain surgeon's operations
Michele Paduano
Health correspondent, BBC Midlands Today
Surgeons have seriously criticised two brain surgery operations where the patients went on to die.
Hussien El-Maghraby, a consultant neurosurgeon in Coventry, removed a healthy part of a brain instead of a tumour during one operation.
The 51-year-old was stopped in September from performing two different surgical procedures, following a Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) inspection.
Mr El-Maghraby said the General Medical Council (GMC) had examined five of his operations and ruled no further action was needed.
Intruder storms Crufts arena
Proceedings at the annual Crufts dog show at the NEC in Birmingham were temporarily halted last night after two protesters stormed the stage.
It's believed they were from animal rights group Peta - that condemned Crufts for the way it encourages certain types of dog breeding.
A statement on its website said: "Crufts glorifies canine eugenics, rewarding breeders for producing dogs with 'ideal' physical traits with little or no regard for their welfare."
Crufts and the NEC Group said they would review security procedures as "a matter of urgency" as the scare frightened the dogs and risked their safety.
Rubbish fire affecting commuters
BBC News Travel
A large rubbish fire Staffordshire is affecting drivers on the A500 and Reginald Mitchell Way in Stoke-on-Trent, police say.
The fire service said had received a large number of calls about the blaze, which is being dealt with at Goldendale Pool, in Tunstall.
A45 closed after serious collision
BBC News Travel
The A45 westbound at Stonebridge island, in Warwickshire, remains closed due to a serious collision, police said.
The road between Maxstoke Land and Birmingham Road was closed from about 19:30 yesterday close to the Meriden archery club.
Diversions are in place via Meriden.
The road is likely to remain closed for some time, police said.
Melrose increases offer for GKN to £8.1bn
BBC Business News
Turnaround specialist Melrose has increased its offer for engineering giant GKN from £7.4bn to £8.1bn.
Melrose is now offering 467p per share, and has also raised the amount GKN shareholders will own from 57% to 60%.
It says all recent attempts to engage in "constructive discussions" with GKN have been blocked.
GKN has fought hard against the offer. It has offered to give back £2.5bn to shareholders and agreed to merge its car unit with US company Dana.
GKN has sites in Birmingham, Leek and Telford and a headquarters in Redditch.
'Smart motorway' project starts
A multimillion-pound project aiming to ease congestion and improve journey times on part of the M6 starts today.
Highways England estimates about 120,000 vehicles use the stretch between junctions two for Coventry and four for Coleshill every day.
From today there will be three narrow lanes with a mandatory speed limit of 50mph while works are carried out to create a so-called smart motorway.
Nicola Payne: Private search team resumes hunt
The search for the remains of the Coventry teenager Nicola Payne resumes at Coombe Country Park today.
The 18-year-old mother-of-one went missing while walking across wasteland near her parents' house in Coventry on 14 December 1991.
The team of ex-military specialists has been using sonar and ground radar equipment around the park in Warwickshire.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
It will be a cloudy day with showers this morning and more rain this afternoon with highs of 9C (48F).
