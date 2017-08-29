For all
it will feel much cooler, with highs of 20C (68F).
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
BBC News Travel
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A452 and J4A for M42.
M6 West Midlands - Slow traffic on M6 southbound between J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) and J4a M42, because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J7, A34 (Great Barr).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Tuesday: Live updates for Birmingham and the Black Country
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
Good morning - we're back after the bank holiday weekend. I hope you enjoyed the sunshine.
I'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Birmingham and the Black Country between now and 18:00.
Live Reporting
By Stephanie Barnard
All times stated are UK
Who could move and who needs what?
Phil McNulty
Chief football writer
As the hours tick down, Phil McNulty and BBC Sport colleagues assess what each Premier League club needs before the transfer deadline.Read more
Road closed after serious crash
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
City Road in Edgbaston is closed after a crash earlier this morning.
It happened between the junction of Rotton Park Road and Shenstone Road, says West Midlands Police.
A 47-year-old is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.
Watch: Your weather forecast for the next 24 hours
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
A fairly cloudy day with some sporadic outbreaks of drizzle.
For all it will feel much cooler, with highs of 20C (68F).
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A452 and J4A for M42.
M6 West Midlands - Slow traffic on M6 southbound between J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) and J4a M42, because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J7, A34 (Great Barr).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Tuesday: Live updates for Birmingham and the Black Country
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
Good morning - we're back after the bank holiday weekend. I hope you enjoyed the sunshine.
I'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Birmingham and the Black Country between now and 18:00.
If you'd like to get in touch, you can reach us on Facebook or tweet @BBCWM.