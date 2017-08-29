BBC Local Live: Birmingham and the Black Country

  1. Updates on Tuesday 29 August

By Stephanie Barnard

All times stated are UK

Road closed after serious crash

Stephanie Barnard

BBC Local Live

City Road in Edgbaston is closed after a crash earlier this morning.

It happened between the junction of Rotton Park Road and Shenstone Road, says West Midlands Police.

A 47-year-old is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A452 and J4A for M42.

M6 West Midlands - Slow traffic on M6 southbound between J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) and J4a M42, because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J7, A34 (Great Barr).

Tuesday: Live updates for Birmingham and the Black Country

Stephanie Barnard

BBC Local Live

Good morning - we're back after the bank holiday weekend. I hope you enjoyed the sunshine.

I'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Birmingham and the Black Country between now and 18:00.

If you'd like to get in touch, you can reach us on Facebook or tweet @BBCWM.

