Summary
- Polls open in the first West Midlands mayor election
- Relatives of Birmingham pub bomb victims granted legal aid
- 'Round-the-clock' efforts to fight gang crime
- Parking charges at three hospitals are almost doubled.
- Updates on Thursday 4 May 2017
Live Reporting
By Alex Homer
All times stated are UK
Ever wondered why we vote on Thursdays?
Well, here's your answer.
Homeless man found dead outside bank had smoked Black Mamba, friends claim
Birmingham Mail
A man found dead in the doorway of city centre bank had been smoking Black Mamba before he died, according to friends.
Expansion plans revealed for the Belfry
BBC Midlands Today
A major revamp of the Belfry Hotel in Warwickshire could create a hundred new jobs after expansion plans were unveiled.
Propoals for the Ryder Cup golfing venue include a new indoor water entertainment area, specifically designed for hotel residents, and a luxury spa facility.
There'll also be a 500-seat conference facility, with another 112 rooms added to the complex.
Saddlers manager Whitney lets seven go
Walsall manager Jon Whitney releases seven players, but offers a three-year deal to goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.Read more
Blade girl hugged by friends: Your comments
BBC Midlands Today
A video clip of a Birmingham schoolgirl being hugged by friends after she had a walking blade fitted, has been one of our most popular tweets.
Prem Mohanty tweeted it "melted their heart".
Anto Finnegan tweeted: "Children just instinctively know the right thing to do. Wonderful."
Tara tweeted: "I cried watching this earlier. It's wonderful, not least the holding hands marching round the playground."
Rail services back to normal
Trains are now running normally again between Birmingham International and Coventry, after an earlier incident at Tile Hill, National Rail says.
Signs misleading voters to be removed from Birmingham polling stations
There's been a problem with some posters outside polling stations in Birmingham today - they've been telling people they can only vote for one candidate in the mayoral elections.
People can have a second preference too.
The city council has not confirmed how many polling stations have been affected but said the problem is now being rectified.
Kingswinford mum pays heartfelt tribute to tragic Daniel Banner, 12
Stourbridge News
A devastated Kingswinford mum has paid a heartfelt tribute to her 12-year-old son who died of lymphoma just weeks after discovering he was suffering from the deadly disease - here is today's front page report.
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J10 for A454 and J10A for M54.
M6 West Midlands - Very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J10a M54, because of an accident involving car and lorry earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Coming up on TV
Patrick Burns
Political editor, Midlands
It is polling day in the election for the West Midlands' first mayor.
I will bring you all you need to know about the role, which is being chosen in the middle of a general election campaign.
Join for more on the Midlands Today on BBC One from 13:30.
Man charged after burglary spree in south Birmingham
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
A man has been charged with a series of burglaries in south Birmingham.
He is accused of carrying out eight break-ins spanning Kings Heath and Northfield, plus others in Solihull, Sandwell and Wythall, between 28 January and 23 March.
The 20-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court later on Thursday.
He was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Bartley Green on Sunday and has been bailed by police.
Football: Cup finalists Manchester City and Birmingham City draw
Tom Garry
BBC Sport
Manchester City and Birmingham drew 1-1 in the league in a dress rehearsal for the Women's FA Cup final on 13 May.
Last year's champions City had to come from behind against a resolute Birmingham, who led through Emily Westwood's header before England right-back Lucy Bronze made it 1-1 after the break.
Illegal money lending and money laundering suspects arrested
Louise Hancock
Newsreader, BBC WM
A 46-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending and money laundering after a raid at a Northfield home, police say.
Officers from the England Illegal Money Lending Team seized documentation, electronic devices and a large quantity of cash at a residential address on Wednesday.
The suspects were questioned and were later released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.
Buses replace rail services after Tile Hill incident
A bus replacement service is running between Coventry and Leamington Spa in both directions, say National Rail.
Affected customers can use National Express services between Birmingham city centre and Birmingham International.
Disruption to rail services is expected to last until around 13:30 after reports of a person being struck by a train near Tile Hill in Coventry.
Rail services suspended between Coventry and Birmingham
Rail services between Coventry and Birmingham New Street have been suspended after reports of a person being struck by a train.
British Transport Police say it happened near Tile Hill in Coventry just after 10:00.
The line is likely to remain closed for some time.
'Round-the-clock' efforts to fight gang crime
Louise Hancock
Newsreader, BBC WM
Police have told us they are working "around the clock" to crackdown on gang crime in areas of Birmingham, including Bartley Green, Northfield and Frankley.
Their efforts follow multiple cases of knife and gun crime in recent weeks.
Over the Bank Holiday weekend alone there were four incidents involving firearms.
In one case a 29-year-old man was shot in the arm.
Pub bombing families granted legal aid
The law firm said legal aid is in the best interests of the "effective administration of justice".Read more
Jail term starts for man who killed housemate
A man is today starting an 11-year jail term after beating his housemate to death in a dispute about a £30 debt.
Damien Boroweic, 22, borrowed the money off Wojiech Molenda and repaid him, but was later told Mr Molenda had informed their landlord the debt was still outstanding.
Mr Molenda, 52, was found dead in a bedsit they shared in Birmingham last April after Boroweic attacked him at the house.
He admitted manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court.
Relatives of Birmingham pub bomb victims granted legal aid
The lawyers acting for eight families of victims of the Birmingham pub bombings say they have been offered legal aid funding.
It is hoped this will cover the costs of representing the relatives in the upcoming fresh inquest hearings into the deaths of the victims of the 1974 bombings.
Belfast law firm, KRW, initially made an application on behalf of the eight families in 2016 but this was refused because the Legal Aid Agency, which handles the funding applications, did not have contracts with law firms outside England and Wales.
The Legal Aid Agency has changed its position ahead of the next hearing of the case on 31 May, the Ministry of Justice confirmed.
Video: Your 50-second weather update
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
After a cloudy start, there should be some sunny spells today, but feeling breezy with highs of 15C (59F).
Hospital bosses say visitors will pay less despite hiking parking fees
Louise Hancock
Newsreader, BBC WM
Parking charges at three of the West Midlands' main hospitals have almost doubled.
Rates changed this week - it used to cost £5.75 to stay for 24 hours at Good Hope, Solihull or Heartlands, but it now costs £10.
Instead of £2.75 for up to one hour and £3.75 for up to two hours, it is now £3 for up to three hours.
The tariff for staying up to four hours has increased from £4.75 to £5 and there is also a new fee for staying up to six hours of £7.
The trust which runs the hospitals says the majority of visitors, who stay for less than two hours, will actually pay slightly less.
Polls open in the first West Midlands mayor election
Polls have opened in the election for the West Midlands first metro mayor.
Six candidates are competing for the job which will have extensive powers over transport, housing and job creation across the region.
The BBC is not reporting on the general election until the polls close.
Good morning from Local Live for Birmingham and the Black Country
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
Welcome to Thursday's mix of news, sport, travel and weather updates.
Share your views on the news and your pictures of our region over email, tweet us or visit our Facebook page.