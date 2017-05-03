BBC Local Live: Birmingham and the Black Country

Whilst many see this election as a two horse race, the supplementary voting system means that the second choices made by the other four candidates supporters are likely to make the crucial difference when the result becomes clear on Friday afternoon.
One of Britain's leading contemporary painters, Anderson takes inspiration from his youth in Birmingham's African-Caribbean community and visits to Trinidad. Barber shops feature regularly - they are places where he says both cultures meet.
Since 1991, the upper age limit for those eligible to be considered was set at 50 but the rule change was confirmed earlier this year to reflect "the fact that artists can experience a breakthrough in their work at any age".
A 21-year-old man has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of murder while police inquiries continue.
Benjamin was a kind and loving son, brother, uncle and friend who would do anything for anyone. He was sports mad, fun loving and an Arsenal fanatic and has left a huge hole in our lives. Our family will never be the same again
Two men, aged 32 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and also released on police bail.
Metro Mayor election: Greens and communist candidates give reasons to vote
Rob Mayor
Black Country Political Reporter, BBC WM
The Green’s James Burn says plans for the West Midlands need to change, as he bids to become the first mayor for the region which covers, Birmingham, the Black Country and Coventry.
Communist Graham Stevenson says "vote for socialism, not austerity". Yesterday he was speaking to students in Birmingham.
Mother in intensive care following horror crash
Walsall Advertiser
A Walsall mother-of-four is currently in intensive care following a severe car crash, with her concerned family members revealing "she was almost paralysed".
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J10A for M54 and J10 for A454.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J10a M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Metro Mayor election: Last day of campaigning as polls open on Thursday
Rob Mayor
Political Reporter, BBC WM
Yesterday was fraught with campaigning as the poll booths prepare to open on Thursday for the West Midlands Metro mayor election.
A visit to Dudley town centre has become a UKIP election staple and leader Paul Nuttall was there to sing the praises of their mayoral Candidate Pete Durnell.
For the Liberal Democrats Beverley Nielsen was out leafleting in Wolverhampton yesterday.
Here's why she thinks she should be mayor.
Triple stabbing accused admits murder bid
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands northbound
M5 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J3 for A456 Halesowen.
M5 West Midlands - One lane closed on M5 northbound at J3, A456 (Halesowen), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Victim's daughter and father hear defendant enter guilty plea
Phil Mackie
Midlands correspondent, BBC News
Aaron Barley, 23, has not entered pleas to two other charges he faces of murder.
He is accused of killing Tracey Wilkinson and a 13-year-old boy on the same date, 30 March.
Lydia, the daughter of Barley's victim Peter, was in Birmingham Crown Court along with Peter's father Stephen, when he entered the guilty plea.
The case was adjourned until 19 July, ahead of a possible trial date of 3 October.
Mum 'faked Africa death for £140k payout'
BreakingMan pleads guilty to attempted murder of Stourbridge dad
Peter Wilson
BBC Midlands Today Special Correspondent
Aaron Barley, 23, who is charged with the Stourbridge murders has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Peter Wilkinson.
He has made no pleas for two murder charges.
Bears bowling pair get first contracts
BBC Sport
Warwickshire have awarded professional contracts to seam bowlers Grant Thornton and Mitchell Spencer.
The pair, both 24, have been given three-month contracts with the County Championship Division One side.
Thornton made his first-team debut in their One-Day Cup win over Northamptonshire on 27 April, while Spencer is yet to play for the county.
"They are two very different bowlers and good options for Ian Bell to have as captain." said coach Jim Troughton.
Warwickshire's sport director, Ashley Giles, had talked about bringing in "new blood" after they made an difficult start to the season.
Contemporary artist shortlist for Turner Prize
BBC Entertainment and Arts
A Birmingham painter has been shortlisted for this year's Turner Prize.
Hurvin Anderson is one of two artists over the age of 50 to be nominated for the first time in more than 25 years.
One of Britain's leading contemporary painters, Anderson takes inspiration from his youth in Birmingham's African-Caribbean community and visits to Trinidad. Barber shops feature regularly - they are places where he says both cultures meet.
Since 1991, the upper age limit for those eligible to be considered was set at 50 but the rule change was confirmed earlier this year to reflect "the fact that artists can experience a breakthrough in their work at any age".
Sport headlines: Che Adams available for final match of the season
BBC WM Sport
The top sport stories for Birmingham and the Black Country which we're covering on BBC WM include:
7/7 rescuer to stand in general election
Black artists break Turner age barrier
Railway line closure causes delays to London
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
The railway line between Rugby and Northampton is blocked due to an on-going incident, warns London Midland.
Rail passengers are warned to expect delays - London Midland tickets are valid on Virgin train services while disruption continues
Cricket: Stoke-on-Trent player gets first Warwickshire contract
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
A cricketer from Stoke-on-Trent has been offered a first deal by county side Warwickshire.
The club says seam-bowler Mitchell Spencer, 24, has been given a three-month contract after impressing in 2nd XI games last year along with a pre-season tour in the winter.
Bears bowling pair get first contracts
Wayward wandering wallaby winds up in Walsall
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
Expect the unexpected in Walsall.
A wandering wallaby was stopped in its tracks after being discovered on a street in Walsall on Sunday.
The RSPCA was called by a stunned member of the public to rescue the 17-year-old nearly blind wallaby who had escaped from a nearby farm.
And the Baggies bride wore...
A bride surprised her "Baggies mad" husband-to-be on their wedding day by wearing a dress based on his favourite team.
Bronwyn Beale, surprised her partner Peter by wearing a corset-styled dress which incorporated the team's navy and white shirt stripes and featured an embroidered bird perched in a hawthorn bush.
The couple married in Las Vegas last month.
Peter said: "I never had a clue... I thought it looked very nice. It was my wedding day, so it all just kind of overawes you."
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands northbound
M42 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J5 for A41 and J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport.
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M42 northbound between J5, A41 (Solihull) and J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport), because of an accident.
Birmingham's Adams wins red card appeal
7/7 rescuer Paul Dadge to fight Cannock Chase seat in election
Monica Rimmer
Journalist, BBC Online
An ex-firefighter who shot to fame in the wake of the 7/7 bombings has been selected to fight the Cannock Chase seat for Labour at the general election.
Paul Dadge, 40, shared the news on his Twitter account on Tuesday evening.
He was branded a hero after a powerful photo emerged of him helping "the woman in the mask" after the tube bombings.
Mr Dadge will take on Tory Amanda Milling, who had a majority of nearly 5,000 at the last election.
Pettini ton helps Leics beat Bears
BMW workers to stage strike over pensions
Staff at BMW's engine plant at Hams Hall stage the latest of their one-day strikes today in a row over pensions.
Members of the Unite union walked out at about 06:00 BST until tomorrow morning.
They are protesting at the company's decision to close their final salary pension scheme - which they say could cost some workers thousands of pounds.
Disgraced surgeon's patients 'airbrushed'
Search to find prospective HS2 workers begins
BBC Midlands Today
A Birmingham college which aims to produce the engineers needed to build HS2 will open its doors to prospective students today.
Work began a year ago on the £40m National College for High Speed Rail.
About 25,000 jobs are expected to be created during the construction of the new rail network.
The college is hosting an open day to showcase the courses available when it officially opens later this year.
Two stabbed near supermarket
Birmingham Mail
An investigation is under way after two men were stabbed, one seriously, during the bank holiday weekend.
Family 'will never be the same again' after man dies in suspected hit-and-run
"A kind and loving son who would do anything for anyone" - a family mourn the loss of 36-year-old Benjamin Morse, after he died in a suspected hit-and-run in Halesowen.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of murder while police inquiries continue.
Two men, aged 32 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and also released on police bail.
Watch: Latest weather forecast
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
It's shaping up to be another nice morning - find out what the weather has in store.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J9 for A461 and J10 for A454.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J9, A461 (Wednesbury) and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a broken down vehicle.
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at J10 for A454.
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at J10 for A454.
M6 West Midlands - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M6 southbound at J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a broken down lorry. Matrix sign set to 50 mph.
Murder arrest after 'hit-and-run crash
Bride weds in football kit-inspired dress
EFL looks into Huddersfield starting XI
Bosses vow over £1m Dudley urgent care centre
Express and Star
Bosses at a Black Country NHS Hospital Trust have revealed work to complete an urgent care centre will be completed this year.