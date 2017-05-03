BBC Local Live: Birmingham and the Black Country

The Green’s James Burn says plans for the West Midlands need to change, as he bids to become the first mayor for the region which covers, Birmingham, the Black Country and Coventry.

Communist Graham Stevenson says "vote for socialism, not austerity". Yesterday he was speaking to students in Birmingham.

Whilst many see this election as a two horse race, the supplementary voting system means that the second choices made by the other four candidates supporters are likely to make the crucial difference when the result becomes clear on Friday afternoon.