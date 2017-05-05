Berkshire live: Friday 5 May

Flights from Heathrow grounded over 'security issue'Posted at 11:20 Flights departing from Heathrow Terminal 3 were grounded due to a "security issue" this morning.A police spokesman said officers were at the scene dealing with reports of a "suspicious package".An airport spokeswoman said: "We are very sorry to any passengers whose journeys are affected. "The safety and security of our passengers and colleagues is paramount."
Live Reporting
By Toby Wadey
All times stated are UK
Flights from Heathrow grounded over 'security issue'
Flights departing from Heathrow Terminal 3 were grounded due to a "security issue" this morning.
A police spokesman said officers were at the scene dealing with reports of a "suspicious package".
An airport spokeswoman said: "We are very sorry to any passengers whose journeys are affected.
"The safety and security of our passengers and colleagues is paramount."
BBC South Weather
Reading forward wins player of the month award
Man set to be sentenced over window crush death
A construction site supervisor from Slough will be sentenced later over the death of a woman crushed by window frames weighing more than half a tonne.
Lawyer Amanda Telfer, 43, died when three frames fell on her as she walked past a building site in London.
The frames had been left unprotected and unrestrained against a wall, in Hanover Square, Mayfair, in 2012.
Kelvin Adsett, 64, from Slough, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence, following a six-week trial at the Old Bailey.
Roadworks set to close M3 again
Sam Clayton
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
The M3 is to be closed again this weekend as workers continue to replace the bridge between Junctions 2 and 3.
The motorway will be shut from 21:00 tonight until 05:30 on Monday.
Beams for Woodlands Bridge will be lifted in to position.
Diversions will be in place.
Man arrested over terrorism offences at Heathrow
Toby Wadey
BBC South
A man arriving at Heathrow on a flight from Turkey has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.
The 30-year-old was detained by the Metropolitan Police's counter-terror squad as he stepped off the plane from Istanbul on Thursday evening.
A Scotland Yard spokesman said the man had been arrested on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts and terrorist training.
Rush hour travel latest
Morning headlines
Sam Clayton
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
Good morning
Toby Wadey
BBC South
Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live for Berkshire.
We will be bringing you all of the county's latest news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Facebook and Twitter pages.