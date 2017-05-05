Church in Hungerford

Berkshire live: Friday 5 May

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday 5 May

Live Reporting

By Toby Wadey

All times stated are UK

Flights from Heathrow grounded over 'security issue'

Flights departing from Heathrow Terminal 3 were grounded due to a "security issue" this morning.

A police spokesman said officers were at the scene dealing with reports of a "suspicious package".

An airport spokeswoman said: "We are very sorry to any passengers whose journeys are affected. 

"The safety and security of our passengers and colleagues is paramount."

BBC South Weather

Weather forecast on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Reading forward wins player of the month award

View more on twitter
Man set to be sentenced over window crush death

A construction site supervisor from Slough will be sentenced later over the death of a woman crushed by window frames weighing more than half a tonne. 

Lawyer Amanda Telfer, 43, died when three frames fell on her as she walked past a building site in London.

Amanda Telfer
Handout
Amanda Telfer was killed in Mayfair in 2012

The frames had been left unprotected and unrestrained against a wall, in Hanover Square, Mayfair, in 2012.

Kelvin Adsett, 64, from Slough, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence, following a six-week trial at the Old Bailey.  

Roadworks set to close M3 again

Sam Clayton

BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader

The M3 is to be closed again this weekend as workers continue to replace the bridge between Junctions 2 and 3. 

The motorway will be shut from 21:00 tonight until 05:30 on Monday. 

M3
EUCHIASMUS

Beams for Woodlands Bridge will be lifted in to position. 

Diversions will be in place. 

Man arrested over terrorism offences at Heathrow

Toby Wadey

BBC South

A man arriving at Heathrow on a flight from Turkey has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences. 

The 30-year-old was detained by the Metropolitan Police's counter-terror squad as he stepped off the plane from Istanbul on Thursday evening. 

A Scotland Yard spokesman said the man had been arrested on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts and terrorist training.

Rush hour travel latest

  • M4: One lane closed and queuing due to recovery work after an accident involving a lorry between J13 for Chieveley and J12 for Theale
  • Reading: Slow traffic on A329 King’s Road eastbound between Watlington Street and London Road
  • Winnersh: Slow traffic on the A329 Reading Road at Robin Hood Lane
  • Slough: Heavy traffic on the A4 Slough Road in both directions
  • Reading: Delays on Caversham Road in both directions around Richfield Avenue
Morning headlines

Sam Clayton

BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader

  • A man arriving at Heathrow on a flight from Turkey has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences
  • Sir Cliff Richard will find out later if he'll be granted a trial against the BBC over its reporting of a raid on his Sunninghill home
  • The M3 is set to close again this weekend as workers continue to replace the bridge between Junctions 2 and 3
  • NHS funding for end-of-life care in East Berkshire has fallen by 10% since 2014  
Good morning

Toby Wadey

BBC South

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live for Berkshire. 

We will be bringing you all of the county's latest news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00. 

Stay in touch via our Facebook and Twitter pages. 

