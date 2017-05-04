Berkshire live: Thursday 4 May

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy has called for "no let up" from his squad despite being well set for the Championship play-off final.

Irish take a 35-3 lead into the second leg of their semi-final against Doncaster Knights on Saturday.

Getty Images Winger Alex Lewington scored one of London Irish's six tries in their first-leg win against Doncaster

"We can't go in at half-time too happy, so we'll look to put our best game on the park yet again," Kennedy said.

The Exiles, who finished top in the regular season, are aiming for an immediate return to the Premiership.