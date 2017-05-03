Church in Hungerford

Berkshire live: Wednesday 3 May

  1. Updates for Wednesday 3 May
  2. Parliament has been dissolved ahead of the General Election next month.
  3. Police have launched a fresh appeal to catch the killer of a seven year old girl from Reading who was murdered twenty years ago.
  4. A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was hit by a car in Reading.
  5. As roadworks on previous projects come to an end in Newbury, West Berkshire Council has told us its considering creating a new one-way system in the town.

By Emma Midgley

Email scam costs football club £28,000

A youth football club has lost £28,000 after being targeted by an email fraud. 

Laurel Park FC, based in Reading, said its savings had been sent to scammers posing as legitimate contractors. 

The club is now warning others to avoid becoming victims of similar confidence tricks. 

Police car involved in crash

A two-car collision involving a police car resulted in Oxford Road in Reading being closed earlier.

The road has since been reopened, but traffic remains heavy in the area. 

Thames Valley Police confirmed it was called to the scene shortly after 13:30. 

This is what caused those A34 problems earlier ...

A car fell off a trailer, overturned and had to be removed from the A34 near Donnington, blocking one lane of the road.

Car on its side on A34
BBC
Car which fell off a transporter
BBC

Increase in crime reported by Thames Valley Police

Sam Clayton

BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader

The latest figures show that there were just under 139,000 crimes in the Thames Valley (Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire) over the last year. 

Crime has risen 7% since last year. 

The force says the increase is down to improvements in recording incidents.

Weather latest: Gloomy afternoon ahead

After an overcast start, conditions will remain gloomy for the remainder of the day. 

Temperatures will peak at 11C and there is a chance of some light rain. 

BBC weather
BBC

Cute ducklings in Reading town centre!

Ducklings
Prospect Estate Agents

Bid to find Caversham arsonist 20 years after girl died

Front page of newspaper
BBC

Twenty years ago, mother-of-two Katie Salvini went to bed after staying up late to watch TV news analysis of Tony Blair's landslide general election victory.

Her children, three-year-old Zach and seven-year-old Emily, were already asleep.

That night someone cut phone lines, then poured petrol through the letterbox and started a fire which roared through the house.

It killed her daughter and left Mrs Salvini and her son with burns and traumatised.

The severed phone lines delayed rescue by the emergency services.

Zach and Katie Salvini
BBC

A34: All lanes now reopened

Mandy O'Neale

BBC Berkshire travel presenter

A34 UPDATE: All lanes now reopened on Southbound A34 following earlier overturned car transporter. Delays starting to ease.

UPDATE: A34 Southbound

Mandy O'Neale

BBC Berkshire travel presenter

One southbound lane now closed, queues back to the M4.

Today's travel: Delays on A33

Mandy O'Neale

BBC Berkshire travel presenter

  • Temporary traffic lights in Heckfield on the Reading Road are causing delays going towards the A33
  • Roadworks on Swinley Road, between the A322 and Ascot, are causing delays on A322 out of Bracknell
  • A34: Accident Southbound at Donnington, overturned trailer is blocking one lane and causing delays back onto Newbury Bypass

Good morning!

Emma Midgley

BBC South

The clouds are gathering and threatening showers. 

Parliament has been dissolved and the general election period has started.

You can keep up with election news on the BBC's politics live page.

And we will be here again, bringing you all Berkshire's latest news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00. 

You can contact us via our Twitter and Facebook pages.    

