Church in Hungerford

Berkshire live: Tuesday 2 May

You can get in touch by email, on our Facebook page or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire.

That's all for today

Toby Wadey

BBC South

Thank you for joining us again today. 

We will be back at 08:00 tomorrow with all the county's latest news, travel, sport and weather. 

Travel latest: A34 closed after crash

Tara Maxwell

BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader

The A34 is closed northbound between the A303 and the B4640 near Burghclere, after a lorry overturned.

Police are on the scene and a diversion is in place.

Road partially closed as water works start

Tara Maxwell

BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader

Skimped Hill Lane in Bracknell is partially closed for four weeks. 

South East Water has closed a lane on the dual carriageway as part of a £60,000 project to improve underground water networks. 

The company has apologised for the delays but says the work is important.

'Dying matters' events to be held next week

A week of events aimed at encouraging people to talk about death is set to be held in Reading next week. 

Part of Dying Matters Week, the talks are being held at venues across the town between 10-17 May

Councillor Rachel Eden, lead member for adult social care, said she hopes they will "help break the taboo around the subject of dying".

"The important message is don’t leave it too late – tell your loved ones about your wishes," she said. 

Weather latest: Bright afternoon ahead

After a bright and warm start, it is expected to remain sunny for much of the afternoon before getting cloudier in the evening. 

Temperatures are forecast to peak at around 16C. 

Momentum more vital than position - Stam

Reading manager Jaap Stam
Reading manager Jaap Stam believes momentum rather than a highest-placed finish will be most important going into the Championship play-offs.

The Royals secured their play-off place with a 1-0 win over Wigan on Saturday and are third with a game left to play.

"For us, it's important to stay up there and be happy with where we are going into the semi-final," Stam said.

"It's going to hard and a big battle as all the teams up there are good and have quality individuals."

Relive Maidenhead's promotion party

Maidenhead United secured promotion to the National League and the National League South title with a 3-0 win at Margate on Saturday.

BBC Radio Berkshire's Jack Winstanley, Ady Williams and Adam Williams caught up with The Magpies' coaches and players as the title celebrations began on the pitch amid 600 travelling fans. 

Hear all the reaction pitch-side from Maidenhead United's title clinching win at Margate.

Plans to ease congestion in Newbury

West Berkshire Council is proposing improvements to a busy road junction in central Newbury to ease congestion during peak times.

During the morning and evening rush hours the A339/Bear Lane junction next to Sainsbury's is near its capacity. Different options to improve the flow of traffic at the junction have been considered by the council. After considering the options the council is proposing to make the following changes to the road layout: 

  • ​Make Bear Lane one-way eastbound between Wharf Road and the A339
  • Create a new signal controlled junction from the A339 into Cheap Street to allow traffic travelling from the north and east to access the town centre;
  • Remove the central reserve on the A339 between Bear Lane junction and the new Cheap Street junction to provide a right turn lane;
  • Restrict parking on Cheap Street South to accommodate the additional traffic flow;
  • Introduce a new pedestrian crossing on Cheap Street;
  • Introduce a new mini roundabout at the Market St/ Cheap St junction.

A public consultation on these proposals begins today and will run until Sunday 4 June. 

BreakingM4 accident blocking two lanes between Slough and Langley

Mandy O'Neale

BBC Berkshire travel presenter

  • M4 Westbound: Accident between J6 (Slough) and J5 (Langley) blocking 2 lanes. Delays back to M25 Interchange.

Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westbound

M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, between J5 for A4 and J6 for A355 Slough.

M4 Berkshire - Two lanes closed, queuing traffic and delays on M4 westbound between J5, A4 (Langley) and J6, A355 (Slough), because of an accident.

'Marathon' walk for wheelchair user

Asa normally gets around in a wheelchair, but she's just walked further than ever before.

She took part in a charity walk in Slough in support of her group, which helps people with disabilities. 

Controversial quarry decision delayed

A decision on a controversial large quarry near Arborfield has been put back until the end of the year. 

The plans were due to be considered in the summer. 

Residents were told of the delay after more than 200 objections were sent during a public consultation. 

Wokingham Council says the delay is because of the size and complexity of the application, not because of the objections. 

However resident Andy Hallett believes public opinion has influenced them: 

The sheer volume and the quality and the quantity of the objections received, not just from residents, but from government agencies, from the University of Reading and parish councils, this is a broad and a concerted base of people saying we don't want this in our community.

Andy HallettBerkshire resident

Travel: Accident on Henley Road, traffic on M4, M3 slow and no fuel at Membury

Mandy O'Neale

BBC Berkshire travel presenter

  • A4130 Henley Road Hurley - accident has closed one lane heading towards the A404. 
  • M4 having a heavy morning going London-bound, especially J11 (Reading) to J 8/9 (Maidenhead)
  • M3 very slow London-bound from Fleet Services up to J3 (Bagshot)
  • No fuel available at Membury Services on the M4

Headlines: Scam, quarry and ambulance crash

Sue Kinnear

BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader

  • A Reading youth football club has been scammed out of £28k
  • A planning decision on a new quarry near Arborfield has been put back until the end of the year
  • Six people have been injured in a crash between an ambulance on blue lights and a car in Slough

Welcome to May!

Emma Midgley

BBC South

It's been a fantastic weekend for sport in Berkshire, with Reading in the play offs and Maidenhead promoted to the National League.

We hope you've all had a great May bank holiday weekend, enjoying all the Royal County has to offer.

Stay tuned for all the county's latest news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00. 

You can contact us via our Twitter and Facebook  pages.   

