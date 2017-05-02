Berkshire live: Tuesday 2 May

A week of events aimed at encouraging people to talk about death is set to be held in Reading next week.

Part of Dying Matters Week, the talks are being held at venues across the town between 10-17 May

Councillor Rachel Eden, lead member for adult social care, said she hopes they will "help break the taboo around the subject of dying".

"The important message is don’t leave it too late – tell your loved ones about your wishes," she said.

