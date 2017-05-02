Berkshire live: Tuesday 2 May
You can get in touch by email, on our Facebook page or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire.
Summary
- Momentum more vital than position - Stam
- Plans to ease congestion in Newbury
- Six injured in a crash between an ambulance on blue lights and a car
- Weather latest: Bright afternoon ahead
Live Reporting
By Emma Midgley
All times stated are UK
That's all for today
Toby Wadey
BBC South
Thank you for joining us again today.
We will be back at 08:00 tomorrow with all the county's latest news, travel, sport and weather.
Rush hour travel latest
Council seeks views on road layout
Momentum more vital than position - Stam
Reading boss Jaap Stam says momentum, not a highest-possible finish, will be key going into the Championship play-offs.Read more
Travel latest: A34 closed after crash
Tara Maxwell
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
The A34 is closed northbound between the A303 and the B4640 near Burghclere, after a lorry overturned.
Police are on the scene and a diversion is in place.
The pitch is ready for National League
Road partially closed as water works start
Tara Maxwell
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
Skimped Hill Lane in Bracknell is partially closed for four weeks.
South East Water has closed a lane on the dual carriageway as part of a £60,000 project to improve underground water networks.
The company has apologised for the delays but says the work is important.
'Dying matters' events to be held next week
A week of events aimed at encouraging people to talk about death is set to be held in Reading next week.
Part of Dying Matters Week, the talks are being held at venues across the town between 10-17 May
Councillor Rachel Eden, lead member for adult social care, said she hopes they will "help break the taboo around the subject of dying".
"The important message is don’t leave it too late – tell your loved ones about your wishes," she said.
For a full list of events, click here.
Weather latest: Bright afternoon ahead
After a bright and warm start, it is expected to remain sunny for much of the afternoon before getting cloudier in the evening.
Temperatures are forecast to peak at around 16C.
Momentum more vital than position - Stam
Reading manager Jaap Stam believes momentum rather than a highest-placed finish will be most important going into the Championship play-offs.
The Royals secured their play-off place with a 1-0 win over Wigan on Saturday and are third with a game left to play.
"For us, it's important to stay up there and be happy with where we are going into the semi-final," Stam said.
"It's going to hard and a big battle as all the teams up there are good and have quality individuals."
Momentum more vital than position - Stam
Reading boss Jaap Stam says momentum, not a highest-possible finish, will be key going into the Championship play-offs.Read more
Makes going over a bridge a bit more fun
Relive Maidenhead's promotion party
Maidenhead United secured promotion to the National League and the National League South title with a 3-0 win at Margate on Saturday.
BBC Radio Berkshire's Jack Winstanley, Ady Williams and Adam Williams caught up with The Magpies' coaches and players as the title celebrations began on the pitch amid 600 travelling fans.
All lanes have reopened on the M4
Plans to ease congestion in Newbury
West Berkshire Council is proposing improvements to a busy road junction in central Newbury to ease congestion during peak times.
During the morning and evening rush hours the A339/Bear Lane junction next to Sainsbury's is near its capacity. Different options to improve the flow of traffic at the junction have been considered by the council. After considering the options the council is proposing to make the following changes to the road layout:
A public consultation on these proposals begins today and will run until Sunday 4 June.
BreakingM4 accident blocking two lanes between Slough and Langley
Mandy O'Neale
BBC Berkshire travel presenter
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, between J5 for A4 and J6 for A355 Slough.
M4 Berkshire - Two lanes closed, queuing traffic and delays on M4 westbound between J5, A4 (Langley) and J6, A355 (Slough), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'Marathon' walk for wheelchair user
Asa normally gets around in a wheelchair, but she's just walked further than ever before.
She took part in a charity walk in Slough in support of her group, which helps people with disabilities.
Controversial quarry decision delayed
A decision on a controversial large quarry near Arborfield has been put back until the end of the year.
The plans were due to be considered in the summer.
Residents were told of the delay after more than 200 objections were sent during a public consultation.
Wokingham Council says the delay is because of the size and complexity of the application, not because of the objections.
However resident Andy Hallett believes public opinion has influenced them:
Travel: Accident on Henley Road, traffic on M4, M3 slow and no fuel at Membury
Mandy O'Neale
BBC Berkshire travel presenter
Maidenhead are National League South Champions!
Maidenhead United secured promotion to the National League for the first time with a 3-0 win at Margate on Saturday.
Here's BBC Radio Berkshire's sports reporter Adam Williams reporting shortly after the final whistle at Margate.
Weather: Sunshine and showers today
Headlines: Scam, quarry and ambulance crash
Sue Kinnear
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
Welcome to May!
Emma Midgley
BBC South
It’s been a fantastic weekend for sport in Berkshire, with Reading in the play offs and Maidenhead promoted to the National League.
We hope you’ve all had a great May bank holiday weekend, enjoying all the Royal County has to offer.
Stay tuned for all the county's latest news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00.
You can contact us via our Twitter and Facebook pages.