Berkshire live: Monday 6 March
Summary
- Busy on the M4 this morning
- Fears Reading's Thames Lido will not be finished in time for summer opening
- Basingstoke Town Football Club will have to leave its current stadium to clear its debts, the outgoing chairman is claiming this morning.
By Emma Midgley
Amelia Dyer artefact: Packaging was used to 'conceal body of baby girl'
Sarah Lee
BBC South
Century old packaging used to conceal a baby murdered by Victorian serial killer Amelia Dyer has been donated to a museum in Reading.
Amelia Dyer was convicted of 'baby farming' murders in 1896.
It is believed she murdered up to 400 infants in her care over a 20-year period in Victorian Britain.
The brown paper packaging with a newspaper and string was found by bargemen on 30 March 1896, Berkshire crime writer Angela Buckley says.
The bargemen fished the package out of the Thames in Reading to discover the body of a baby girl.
This was the first of Amelia Dyer’s victims to be discovered, Ms Buckley added.
Petition launched to help save Windsor cafe
Sarah Lee
BBC South
A petition has been launched to save a local cafe in Windsor.
After 15 years of trading in the Windsor Royal Station, the cafe is facing closure because its lease has not been renewed.
The petition has garnered over 1,4000 signatures and attracted the attention of TV presenter Nick Knowles.
Aviva, who own the building, said: "The lease for the Cinnamon Café is coming to an end and we are considering our options for the unit.
"This is an ongoing process and no decision has been made. We do understand the tenant’s concerns and our letting agents are speaking to them to examine their options, one of which is for them to submit their business plan and proposals for reinvestment in the unit.
"We expect discussions to continue over the coming weeks."
Image released in search for toilet voyeur
Adam Whitty
BBC South
A man was caught spying in the public toilets at Reading train station, by his victim.
An 18-year-old man was using the toilets on 5 December last year when he heard a noise and discovered there was a man staring at him with what is believed to be a phone in his hand.
The victim confronted the man but he pushed past him and left the station.
British Transport Police today released an image of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he may have information which could help with the investigation.
Appeal after man assaulted in Reading
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was knocked unconscious in Reading.
At around 1.15am on Sunday, a 37 year-old man was walking out of town along the Oxford Road.
As he arrived at the junction of Lorne Street, he stopped to roll a cigarette when he felt his wallet being stolen from his back pocket by another man.
The offender then ran up Lorne Street and the victim chased him.
A second man then punched the victim in the mouth, causing him to fall to the floor and lose consciousness.
The victim was found injured on Lorne Street by members of the public. He sustained a severe head injury and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, where he currently remains.
Amelia Dyer artefact handed in to museum
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J13 for A34 Chieveley and J12 for A4.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 London-bound between J13, A34 (Chieveley) in Chieveley and J12, A4 (Theale) in Theale. Traffic is coping well.
Man re-arrested over girl's 1965 murder
The man was also arrested in relation to an unconnected allegation of a rape and kidnap in 1972.
Say Cheese!
Reading Women FC have been having their team photos taken ahead of the WSL Spring Series.
Kelly Chambers' side get the whole competition under way on 22 April, when they play newly-promoted Bristol City.
Stam gets a taste of home
Adam Whitty
BBC South
Jaap Stam has thanked 70 fans from his native Netherlands who came to their game against Wolves on Saturday.
A travelling contingent of DOS Kampen supporters certainly added some colour and noise to their 2-1 win at the Madejski Stadium.
Stam started his career at the club, playing there from the age of six, before becoming a professional.
Speaking to Reading FC's website, he said: "It’s always good that the people still follow you.
"They brought us some luck as well. Maybe they should come a bit more often."
Slough goalie tweets from hospital bed after spinal injury
Dan Downs, Weather Forecaster
Elsie Frost murder: Man re-arrested in Newbury
A man has been arrested for a second time in connection with the killing of a schoolgirl more than 50 years ago.
The 79-year-old was held on Monday on suspicion of murdering 14-year-old Elsie Frost in October 1965.
Elsie was stabbed to death in a tunnel beneath a railway line in Wakefield
The BBC understands the arrested man is Peter Pickering, who was first questioned in connection with the murder in 2016. He was arrested near Newbury, in Berkshire..
Slough Town goalkeeper fractures spine
Emma Midgley
BBC South
Slough Town fans have been sending get well messages after 'keeper Mark Scott fractured his spine during a match against Basingstoke Town on Saturday.
The club said it wished to express its gratitude for the "professionalism and speed with which Mark was treated by both clubs' physiotherapists, Kevin McGoldrick and Kelly Rutledge".
It said their actions were key in preventing further spinal cord damage.
It also thanked match officials, managers and officials of Basingstoke Town, Slough council and club volunteers for "coming together in challenging circumstances to manage the emergency situation".
Track repairs taking place between Slough and Maidenhead
Reading Lido accuses Thames Water of 'delaying tactics'
If you've been looking forward to using the Reading Lido for the first time in over 40 years this summer, there's a chance you might be disappointed.
Developers Thames Lido says it's the fault of Thames Water, who they claim are delaying building work by failing to install a sewage system.
Arne Ringmer from Thames Lido told BBC Radio Berkshire's Andrew Peach more about the delays.
Couple get 'nightmares' after homophobic attack
Adam Whitty
BBC South
A Maidenhead couple who were beaten up on a train from Reading have spoken about how they are now afraid to walk down the street.
Phil Poole, 35, and boyfriend Zbynek Zatloukal, 26, were set upon by a group of men after a Valentine's Day dinner.
Both were left with severe cuts and bruises after being hit and kicked repeatedly despite trying to get away.
Last week, Thames Valley Police released images of five men they want to speak to about the incident.
"At the moment I'm a bit scared to go on the train. I try to have a look where I'm sitting and who's around", said Mr Zatloukal.
Mr Poole, who revealed he will have to spend £1,000 on replacing teeth that were knocked out in the attack, added: "I keep having nightmares.
"We were both walking down the street the other day and I could feel us both looking behind us."
A stunning double rainbow in Berkshire at the weekend
Lido summer opening 'in jeopardy'
Revamped Thames Lido in Reading may miss 2017 summer opening, says owner.
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, at Reading Services.
M4 Berkshire - M4 slip road into the services closed westbound at Reading Services, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise
M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise severe accident, after J16 for M40 affecting J15 for M4.
M25 Buckinghamshire - Queuing traffic on M25 clockwise after J16 M40, because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J15 M4.
Trouble on the roads in Basingstoke
Mandy O'Neale
BBC Berkshire travel presenter
The Ringway in Basingstoke is queuing, from the A339 Aldermaston exit right down to the Black Dam roundabout.
Thames Water denies sewage works will delay lido opening
In a statement Thames Water said: "The work we'll be doing on our sewer network will not impact the development of the lido as we'll be working a good distance away from it.
"The sewer system will be ready in good time for the planned opening but can be prepared at shorter notice with a temporary pump should the lido open earlier than planned, so there won't be any delays to the project due to the sewers."
Lido summer opening 'in jeopardy'
Emma Midgley
BBC South
Reading's revamped Edwardian Lido may miss its summer opening due to what have been described as "delaying tactics" by Thames Water.
Arne Ringmer is overseeing the £3m refurbishment of Kings Meadow Grade II listed lido which has not been used for more than 40 years.
He says construction is 85% complete, but he has been waiting 18 months for a sewage connection by Thames Water.
Mr Ringmer of Thames Lido Ltd said he had been receiving assurances for weeks that Thames Water would start work but "nothing happens". Kings Meadow Lido in Reading - which was built in 1903 - will include a new pool, spa and restaurant when it finally opens.
Delays on M4 taking a while to clear
Mandy O'Neale
BBC Berkshire travel presenter
