BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

Labour's Peter Marland is set to remain leader of Milton Keynes Council after the Liberal Democrats opted to enter into an "enhanced partnership" with Labour rather than team up with the Conservatives.

Following the local elections on 3 May, the Conservatives became the largest party on the council, but it remained in no overall control as the party's majority was not big enough.

BBC

Lib Dem group leader Douglas McCall said: "We have had a successful partnership with Labour over the last two years, and have agreed to enter into an enhanced partnership, which allows the Lib Dems to have a major influence on council policy, and in which the whole of the Liberal Democrat and Labour manifestos will form the Council Plan."

Alex Walker, leader of the Milton Keynes Conservatives, said he was "disappointed to not be given a chance to have a minority leadership".