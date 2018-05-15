BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

Severe disruption: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise
M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J25 for A10 and J24 for A111.
M25 Greater London - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J25, A10 (Enfield) in Enfield and J24, A111 (Potters Bar) in Hertfordshire, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J26 for A121 and J25 for A10.
M25 Essex - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down vehicle.
Peter Marland set to remain Milton Keynes Council leader
Labour's Peter Marland is set to remain leader of Milton Keynes Council after the Liberal Democrats opted to enter into an "enhanced partnership" with Labour rather than team up with the Conservatives.
Following the local elections on 3 May, the Conservatives became the largest party on the council, but it remained in no overall control as the party's majority was not big enough.
Lib Dem group leader Douglas McCall said: "We have had a successful partnership with Labour over the last two years, and have agreed to enter into an enhanced partnership, which allows the Lib Dems to have a major influence on council policy, and in which the whole of the Liberal Democrat and Labour manifestos will form the Council Plan."
Alex Walker, leader of the Milton Keynes Conservatives, said he was "disappointed to not be given a chance to have a minority leadership".
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J23 for A1 and J24 for A111.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J23 A1(M) and J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A4130 Berkshire eastbound
A4130 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, between Remenham Church Lane and Rose Lane.
A4130 Berkshire - A4130 White Hill in Remenham Hill closed eastbound between the Remenham Church Lane junction and the Rose Lane junction, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J23 for A1 and J24 for A111.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J23 A1(M) and J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Two men have been arrested after a car driver was killed in Hertfordshire.
A man in his 30s, who was driving a grey Honda Civic, was killed in a collision with a black Mercedes E220 on St Albans Road, in Redbourn, at about 21:50 on Saturday.
His passenger, a woman in her 50s, is in a critical condition in hospital.
Two men in their 20s, who were in the Mercedes, suffered serious injuries and were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Hertfordshire Police said it was working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this collision and called for witnesses to come forward.
The force said it would particularly like to speak to the driver of a car who it was believed stopped at the scene but has not yet spoken to officers.
Sheds destroyed in Cheshunt arson attack
Two sheds, and everything inside, have been destroyed in an arson attack at allotments in Cheshunt, police say.
They were set alight at the Halfhide Lane site between 18:30 and 19:00 on Friday.
Carol Francis, from the Broxbourne local crime unit, said: "The sheds and their contents, including tools and seedlings, were completely destroyed by the fire and the flames also caused damage to surrounding trees.
"It is unclear at this stage what impact the fire may have had on the local wildlife."
Officers have called for anyone who might have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area to come forward.
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J20 for A41 and M25 J19.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J20, A41 (Kings Langley) and M25 J19, Watford, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J24 for A111 and J25 for A10.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J24, A111 (Potters Bar) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down vehicle.
Stevenage sign Stockport midfielder Ball
Stevenage sign Stockport midfielder Ball

League Two side Stevenage sign Stockport County midfielder James Ball for an undisclosed five-figure fee.
Port Vale sign Wycombe goalkeeper Brown
Port Vale sign Wycombe goalkeeper Brown

League Two Port Vale sign goalkeeper Scott Brown from League One-bound Wycombe on a two-year deal.
Eurovision: SuRie left 'bruised' after stage invasion
SuRie has revealed she has some bruises on her hands after a man invaded the stage during her Eurovision performance on Saturday.
The man grabbed the microphone while the Biship's Stortford singer, representing the UK in the contest, was performing Storm.
SuRie told ITV's This Morning: "There's a couple of bruises from where I was holding the mic. But I'm OK."
She said she was also hurt on her shoulder from where the man had barged into her.
"There wasn't any time to feel fear," she said.
Car crashes into house in Wing
A car crashed into a house in Wing, near Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard, on Saturday night.
Thames Valley Police and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue attended the incident on Aylesbury Road at about 21:00.
A woman who was in the car was treated by South Central Ambulance Service and crews helped an uninjured woman out of the house.
Hamilton 'rejuvenated' by Spain victory
Hamilton 'rejuvenated' by Spain victory

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton says his dominant Spanish Grand Prix victory has revitalised him after a difficult start to the season.
'Mercedes reboot leaves questions for Ferrari'
'Mercedes reboot leaves questions for Ferrari'

As Formula 1 reaches its European heartland, Mercedes finally find their mojo and leave Ferrari with questions to answer.
Arson attack damages property in High Wycombe
An arson attack took place on a property in High Wycombe on Saturday, police said.
A member of the public noticed a fire at an address in Shrimpton Road at about 22:45 and called the emergency services.
Thames Valley Police said it was investigating the fire as an "incident of arson with intent to endanger life".
Det Insp Zoe Hardy said: "We believe an accelerant was used to ignite a fire which has caused damage to the address."
No-one was injured in the incident but officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.
Former Hemel MP candidate 'Gangsta Grandad' raps to Stormzy
A pensioner who twice tried to become the MP for Hemel Hempstead covered a Stormzy track during the Britain's Got Talent auditions on Saturday night.
Barry Newton, 82, shocked judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon with a rendition of the grime artist's song Shut Up, which had to be heavily censored.
Mr Newton said he was auditioning for the show to prove he was still alive and can still do something.
Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were left shocked during his performance, with Donnelly remarking at one point: "We're going to have to bleep that, Barry!"
David Walliams said: "That's not the sort of language you'd expect the royal family to enjoy.
"I wrote a book called Gangsta Granny - but you are Gangsta Grandad!"
All four judges voted Mr Newton through to the next round of auditions.
Welwyn Garden City town centre regeneration plans to be trialled this month
Welwyn Garden City town centre regeneration plans – including the introduction of a 20mph speed limit – are set to be trialled later this month.
SuRie praised after Stortford singer's reaction to stage invasion
Bishop's Stortford's SuRie, the UK's entry into the Eurovision Song Contest, has been praised after her cool reaction to a protester seizing her microphone halfway through her performance.
