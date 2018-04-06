BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

Bedford Borough councillors have said they are welcoming a proposal from the Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (BCCG) for a new walk-in health centre at Gilbert Hitchcock House on Kimbolton Road, which will retain the offered at the Putnoe Medical Centre, once that shuts.
The development of the £1m service will mirror the current Putnoe hours and delivery model. BCCG has said it will provide a medium-term solution from 1 October.
Labour councillor Anthony Forth called it "real progress" for all those who had campaigned for a walk-in centre.
"It would be even better news if this was announced as a long-term measure by BCCG but given the continued underfunding of the NHS by central government, I understand that this would be difficult to guarantee," he said.
The leader of the Conservative group, Stephen Moon, called it "good news" to "be applauded".
Dr Sanjay Sharma, Urgent Care Clinical Lead for BCCG said it is committed to "involving local people" and will continue to engage with the community.
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J22 for A1081 and J23 for A1.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J22, A1081 (St Albans) and J23 A1(M), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe accident, between J13 for A421 and J12 for A5120.
M1 Bedfordshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound between J13, A421 (Bedford) and J12, A5120 (Flitwick), because of an accident involving two cars. Travel time is around 15 minutes.
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J24 for A111 and J25 for A10.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M25 clockwise between J24, A111 (Potters Bar) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area.
Annie Mac struck by Friendly Fires
Love Like Waves is the band's first single in six years, so no wonder the Radio 1 DJ was excited.
Check it out above and see if you think it was worth the wait.
Annie certainly thinks so. But why the long pause?
Singer Ed MacFarlane explains: "I feel like there's a lot of bands around at the moment who feel they have to keep the machine rolling.
"And I really feel like our music is more special than that."
M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe disruption, between J11 for A505 Dunstable Road and A5 Dunstable Northern Bypass.
M1 Bedfordshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J11, A505 (Dunstable South) and A5, Dunstable, because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M25 Greater London clockwise
M25 Greater London clockwise severe disruption, before J25 for A10.
M25 Greater London - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M25 clockwise before J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down lorry.
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J17 for A412 and J16 for M40.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J17, A412 (Maple Cross) and J16 M40, because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
New support for crime victims launched
A new victim support hub has been opened by Bedfordshire Police.
The Signpost Hub has taken over from Victim Support to look after those affected by crime.
The force said it will be a "one-stop shop" offering practical and emotional support, help for witnesses through the court process, and referrals to specialists.
Kathryn Holloway, Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "We are aiming to transform the service for victims... the most important thing is we are aiming to contact those individuals within 24 hours of crime.
"Every police officer who encounters somebody who's been affected by crime is required to put in an initial victim needs assessment so they can directly refer those individuals into the Signpost Hub.
"You can receive absolutely free, impartial and confidential advice.
"You are not speaking to police officers and there is no pressure on you to report to police."
Severe disruption: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise
M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J25 for A10 and J24 for A111.
M25 Greater London - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J25, A10 (Enfield) and J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of barrier repairs.
A4157 Buckinghamshire both ways severe accident, at A418 Bierton Road affecting Stocklake.
A4157 Buckinghamshire - A4157 Elmhurst Road in Aylesbury blocked and queuing traffic at the A418 Bierton Road junction, because of an accident involving motorcyclist. Congestion to the Stocklake junction.
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe accident, between J26 for A121 and J25 for A10 affecting J27 for .
M25 Essex - Queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car earlier on. Congestion to J27, M11 J6.
Aquaphobic Dunstable dog gets first bath
A dog that was so scared of water he had to be cleaned for two months with dry shampoo, has finally had his first bath.
Duke, a six-year-old border collie had been kept in very poor conditions at his home in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, and was signed over to the RSPCA two months ago.
"His coat was heavily
matted and urine stained... and he stank, so he really
needed a bath," says animal care assistant
Serena Moore, who spent weeks de-matting his coat at the charity's Block Fen centre in Cambridgeshire.
However, when she first turned on a tap to bathe Duke, "he froze - he looked
like he would die of fright", so she had to gently clean and groom the aquaphobe for months using the dry shampoo.
Last week, Duke finally had his first bath - and "he quite enjoyed it", Ms Moore said.
Although the RSPCA is not sure where Duke's fear of water came from, he's quite a nervous dog and is frightened of quite a few things, so the charity is hoping to find him a new home in a quiet, rural area with an owner who has the patience to gain his trust and "who is willing to put
in some time to help him become the amazing dog he can be".
Burglar jailed over car boot kidnaps
A man has been jailed after a series of burglaries during which he and two fellow thieves shut people in the boots of their cars.
The crime spree began in Ware in Hertfordshire at about 10:00 on 3 January when the trio forced open the rear patio doors to a property and stole £1,725 of jewellery.
After trying to trick an elderly woman in Saffron Walden in Essex, they ended up at the home of a disabled man in Hertford Heath where they stole thousands of pounds in cash.
In Baldock in Hertfordshire, they threatened a man in his home and shut him in the boot of his car which they then used as a getaway vehicle. Swapping cars again in Old Welwyn, they shut a woman in her boot and drove off.
Both cars were abandoned and the victims escaped.
James Connors, 49, of no fixed address, was eventually stopped behind the wheel of a car as it made its way towards Northampton.
He was jailed for nine years at St Albans Crown Court after pleading guilty to conspiring to burgle, two offences of kidnap and dangerous driving. The other members of the gang remain at large.
The double Olympic champion, who grew up in Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire and now trains at a gym in Basildon in Essex, top-scored with his floor and pommel routines to clinch the win alongside team-mates Nile Wilson, Courtney Tulloch, James Hall and Dominick Cunningham.
England's total of 258.950 left them more than 10 points clear of Canada in second place, with Scotland narrowly beaten into the bronze medal position.
Severe disruption: M1 Buckinghamshire northbound
M1 Buckinghamshire northbound severe disruption, at J14 for A509.
M1 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound at J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of a broken down lorry. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Hertfordshire southbound
M1 Hertfordshire southbound severe disruption, between J6A for M25 and J6 for A405 North Watford.
M1 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M1 London-bound between J6a M25 and J6, A405 (North Watford), because of a lorry fire. Traffic is coping well.
Watford looking to expand Vicarage Road stadium's capacity
Hunt for 'psychopath' animal killer spreads to Bedfordshire
Patrick Byrne
An investigation is under way in Bedfordshire following the deaths of three pet animals in the past six months.
Police have promised they would be "keeping tabs on your tabby" under a new probe - Operation Cosmic.
The force has been contacted by people concerned about fatal attacks on cats and other pets around the M25.
The so-called M25 cat killer is believed to have slaughtered around 400 cats and small animals, leaving their bodies in plain sight in order to "horrify" people.
Police said they were hunting a "psychopath" who kills the animals with a blunt force before mutilating them.
Operation Cosmic will investigate links between the deaths of two cats and a rabbit across Bedfordshire.
Other forces - in London, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire - have their own operations related to the killing of pets.
Severe disruption: M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise
M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise severe disruption, between J16 for and J17 for A412.
M25 Buckinghamshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M25 clockwise between J16, M40 J1a and J17, A412 (Maple Cross), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M1 Bedfordshire southbound
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe accident, at 11A.
M1 Bedfordshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound at 11A, because of an accident.
Why is the sky blue?
Blue lights over parts of Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire caused a bit of a stir among residents last night.
James Lidington told us: "We saw some strange blue lights moving across the sky.
"I live in Princes Risborough but I know people in Thame, Banbury, High Wycombe and Aylesbury who also spotted the odd lights.
"We’re tryng to solve the odd mystery of what they could have been. Some people are saying it’s a UFO while others think it was light from a train carriage."
Jack Shurrock told the Spotted: Thame Facebook page: "I saw it too driving from Thame to Chilton. I was worried my Christmas lights had blown away in the wind."
So we ask you readers, do YOU know why the sky turned blue? Email us here.
'Fewer coaches' on London-Nottingham train
F1 plans may affect contract - Hamilton
Frogs spawn spotted on waterlogged pitch
If anything is a good indicator of how much rain there has been lately it's this...
Those marking the pitches at Woburn and Wavendon FC at Bow Brickhill, which have been waterlogged since December, found what looks like frogs' spawn nestling in the grass.
I'm sure they'll be "hopping" for a good season when football returns with some "ribit-ing" matches.
Whitlock leads England to first Commonwealth gold
Max Whitlock has led England to their first gold medal of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with victory in the men's gymnastics team event in Coomera.
The double Olympic champion, who grew up in Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire and now trains at a gym in Basildon in Essex, top-scored with his floor and pommel routines to clinch the win alongside team-mates Nile Wilson, Courtney Tulloch, James Hall and Dominick Cunningham.
England's total of 258.950 left them more than 10 points clear of Canada in second place, with Scotland narrowly beaten into the bronze medal position.
Watford looking to expand Vicarage Road stadium's capacity
