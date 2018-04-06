BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

An investigation is under way in Bedfordshire following the deaths of three pet animals in the past six months.

Police have promised they would be "keeping tabs on your tabby" under a new probe - Operation Cosmic.

The force has been contacted by people concerned about fatal attacks on cats and other pets around the M25.

Northants Police Rusty, a one-year-old cat, was mutilated and left on the doorstep of its owner's home in Northampton

The so-called M25 cat killer is believed to have slaughtered around 400 cats and small animals, leaving their bodies in plain sight in order to "horrify" people.

Police said they were hunting a "psychopath" who kills the animals with a blunt force before mutilating them.

Operation Cosmic will investigate links between the deaths of two cats and a rabbit across Bedfordshire.

Herts Police The death of Taz, whose body was found in his owner's Hertfordshire garden, is one of many linked to the same killer

Other forces - in London, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire - have their own operations related to the killing of pets.