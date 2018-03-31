BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

All times stated are UK

Gillingham 1-2 Milton Keynes Dons

George Williams celebrates scoring MK Dons' winner

MK Dons move out League One's relegation places after registering their first away win since September at Gillingham.

GKN beaten by Melrose in takeover fight

GKN flag
Reuters

Melrose Industries has won control of the UK engineering giant GKN.

The investment company said it had the support of approximately 52.43% of GKN investors.

Melrose, which specialises in turning around manufacturing companies, had offered £8.1bn for the company.

GKN is headquartered in Redditch and has its biggest factory in Filton, where it employs 1,454 workers.

Other plants in the UK include Cowes, Birmingham, Luton, Telford, Kings Norton, Portsmouth, Uxbridge, Leek and Oxford.

'Illegal immigrants' found in lorry

Welfare checks at Toddington services

Fifteen adults and one child are being held on suspicion of being entering the UK illegally.

Man stabbed in 'shocking incident' in Luton

A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police say it happened at about 08:25 next to a block of flats on St Saviour’s Crescent, off Russell Street.

Det Insp Janine Graham said: "We recognise this is a shocking incident for the community and we have a number of officers carrying out high visibility patrols in the area to talk to local residents around any concerns they may have.

"We’re carrying out a number of lines of inquiry in relation to this incident and we’re also urging anyone with information to contact us to help us establish the circumstances."

St Saviour's Crescent
Google

Severe accident: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe accident, at J23 for A1 affecting before J21A A405.

M25 Hertfordshire - Delays on M25 clockwise at J23 A1(M), because of an accident involving car earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 40 minutes. Congestion to before J21a, St Albans.

Fifth person charged in murder inquiry

David Molloy

Four people have already been charged and two more arrested as part of an inquiry into the death of a 24-year-old man.

Jess Glynne would 'Rather Be' in Bedford

The final name has been announced for this summer's Bedford Park Concerts.

Saturday's act will be the singer, Jess Glynne, famous for the song Rather Be, headlining a bill which also includes a Basement Jaxx DJ set.

The event starts on Friday, 3 August, with Billy Ocean, Aswad, The Christians and Jaki Graham.

It finished on Sunday, 5 August, when the soprano Lesley Garret takes to the stage for the Bedford Proms.

Jess Glynne
Getty Images

Past performers have included Sir Tom Jones and the Kaiser Chiefs.

Dunstable businesses selling to 'drunk people'

Volunteer actors have been out in Dunstable, employed by the police, to see if businesses would sell alcohol to people who were already "drunk".

Bedfordshire Police said they took part in the operation, as it is an offence to sell alcohol to anyone who is drunk.

They found pubs, clubs and newsagents all sold to the actors who appeared unsteady, talked with slurred speech or were loud and boisterous.

More than once they were given advice on drinks to buy to get "the most drunk", were encouraged to buy shots, and were sold double measures, said police.

Drink
Getty Images

Sgt Liam Mitchell said: "The message is simple to venues: if someone's clearly had too much, then refuse the sale, offer them water, and check that they are safe."

Police issued "advice" to businesses rather than charging anyone.

Day to day policing 'will not be affected' by Royal Wedding

Police are reassuring residents of Buckinghamshire that they will not be affected by policing of the Royal Wedding next month.

Thames Valley Police in Windsor
Thames Valley Police

Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle in Windsor on 19 May with the majority of officers on duty coming from Thames Valley Police.

The force has released details of its operation and said it will "be amongst the largest in Thames Valley Police's history" but said other duties will not be affected.

"Our communities can be reassured that our response to incidents and day-to-day policing will not be affected by the policing of the Royal Wedding," a statement said.

Teen arrested after schools receive threatening emails

BBC Radio Stoke

A teenager has been arrested in Hertfordshire in connection with threatening emails sent to schools in Staffordshire and Cheshire.

Cheshire Police said the message claimed a vehicle would be used to injure students.

School children generic picture
PA

Stoke-on-Trent City Council says one school was evacuated as a result of the email.

The National Crime Agency, which is investigating, says the 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of making malicious communications.

SEND provision in Bedford will 'improve' after Ofsted report

The organisations responsible for youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Bedford have said "improvements" will be made after a report found there were "significant areas of weakness".

The latest joint report from the school and health watchdogs Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission found services were so poor that they have written to Bedford Borough Council and the Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (BCCG), instructing them to improve it.

Councillor Henry Vann, portfolio holder for education at Bedford Borough Council, said "Collectively, we have plans in place to deliver further improvements working with all our partners to ensure that local children and their families are receiving the service they expect and deserve."

Children in an assembly
BBC

Anne Murray, director of nursing and quality for the CCG, said: "We are committed to improving outcomes for children and young people with SEND, for example the new joint Community Health Service contract from the 1 April which is an opportunity to further develop our partnership working”.

Severe accident: M1 Bedfordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe accident, after J10 for A1081 Airport Way affecting J9 for A5183.

M1 Bedfordshire - Queuing traffic on M1 northbound after J10, A1081 (Luton Airport Spur Road), because of an accident and all traffic being temporarily held. Congestion to J9, A5183 (Redbourn).

Decision day for GKN as shareholders vote on its future

Jamie Robertson

Business reporter

A decision on a takeover of Britain's biggest engineering group, GKN, will be decided at about 13:00 today.

The company employs 400 people in Luton at one of its aerospace sites.

Investors will have voted on whether it is to stay independent or come under the control of turnaround specialist Melrose Industries.

It is the biggest UK hostile takeover bid since Kraft took over Cadbury's in 2010.

GKN flag
GKN flag

Severe disruption: M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, before J16 for M40 affecting J17 for A412.

M25 Buckinghamshire - One lane blocked and very slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise before J16 M40, because of a broken down lorry. Congestion to J17, A412 (Maple Cross).

Luton police pursuit hit-and-run: Boy's condition improves

A 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car, which was being pursued by police, is now in a stable condition.

Since 14 March, Ibrahim Ahmad, had been in critical condition after being struck by a silver Volkswagen Golf on Leagrave Road, Luton.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the incident.

Ibrahim Ahmad
Bedfordshire Police

Severe disruption: M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J16 for M40 and J15 for M4 affecting J17 for A412.

M25 Buckinghamshire - Two lanes closed, queuing traffic and long delays on M25 anticlockwise between J16 M40 and J15 M4, because of a broken down lorry and recovery work. Travel time is 1 hour 5 minutes. Congestion to J17, A412 (Maple Cross).

Severe accident: A1(M) Hertfordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) Hertfordshire southbound severe accident, after J4 for A414.

A1(M) Hertfordshire - Queuing traffic and two lanes blocked on A1(M) southbound after J4, A414 (Hertford turn off), because of an accident involving a car and van.

Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J24 for A111 and J25 for A10.

M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J24, A111 (Potters Bar) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J15 for A45 and J14 for A509.

M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J15, A45 (Northampton) and J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: A422 Buckinghamshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

A422 Buckinghamshire eastbound severe accident, between Brickhill Street and A509 London Road.

A422 Buckinghamshire - A422 Monks Way in Newport Pagnell blocked and queuing traffic eastbound between Blakelands Roundabout and Tickford Roundabout, because of an accident involving two vehicles.

Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J15 for A45 and J14 for A509.

M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J15, A45 (Northampton) and J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of vehicle tyre change. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: M40 Buckinghamshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe accident, between J4 for A404 and J3 for A40.

M40 Buckinghamshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M40 London-bound between J4, A404 (High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout) and J3, A40 (High Wycombe East), because of an accident.

Severe accident: M1 Bedfordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe accident, at Toddington Services.

M1 Bedfordshire - M1 entry slip road partially blocked and slow traffic southbound at Toddington Services, because of an accident.

Driver sought after teenager murder

Azaan Kaleem

The driver may be a witness to the murder or may need support after the incident, police say.

Severe accident: M1 Hertfordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Hertfordshire southbound severe accident, at J8 for A414.

M1 Hertfordshire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M1 London-bound at J8, A414 (Hemel Hempstead), because of an accident involving two vehicles.

Gauke: Serious failings in Worboys case

Serious failings in Worboys case - justice secretary
The court's findings in the case of rapist John Worboys give rise to serious concerns, a minister says.

Severe disruption: M1 Hertfordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Hertfordshire southbound severe disruption, at J9 for A5183.

M1 Hertfordshire - M1 lane closed on entry slip road and queuing traffic London-bound at J9, A5183 (Redbourn), because of a spillage on the road.

Gauke: Serious failings in Worboys case

Serious failings in Worboys case - justice secretary
Justice Secretary David Gauke says the court's findings around how the decision was reached to release rapist John Worboys give rise to "serious concerns".

In a statement to the Commons, he says it was right that the actions of Ministry of Justice officials and the Parole Board in this "important and unusual" case have been laid open to judicial scrutiny.

Police watchdog appeals for crash witnesses

The police watchdog is appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car being pursued by police.

Ibrahim Ahmad was struck by a silver Volkswagen Golf on Leagrave Road, Luton, at 16:15 on 14 March. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the incident.

IOPC Regional Director Sarah Green said:"A boy has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on a busy road with a large number of potential witnesses.

"I would urge anyone who is able to help with our investigation to contact us as soon as possible."

Ibrahim Ahmad
Bedfordshire Police

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision and has been released on bail.

Severe disruption: M25 Greater London clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Greater London clockwise severe disruption, at J25 for A10.

M25 Greater London - M25 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic clockwise at J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down lorry.

'Significant weaknesses' for SEND provision in Beds

Services for youngsters with special needs and disabilities in Bedford have "significant areas of weakness".

The latest report from the education watchdog Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission found services were so poor that they have written to Bedford Borough Council and the Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (BCCG), instructing them to improve it.

It found, because BCCG has been in special measures since January, it was having a "negative impact" on the quality of provision.

The BBC has contacted the CCG and Bedford Borough Council for comment.

Pupils in a classroom
Getty Images

Coca-Cola to close two UK sites

Coca-Cola logo

The planned closures will affect nearly 300 jobs at sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton.

Hemel Hempstead blaze: Investigation under way

Fire crews remain at the scene of a fire in a block of flats in Hemel Hempstead where they are now "dampening down".

The were called to Grover Close just after 06:00 on Wednesday to a fire on a third floor balcony which then spread to the roof. At its height, six crews attended from all over the Dacorum area.

The blaze was extinguished just after 11:00 and an investigation is now under way.

No one was injured.

