BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed in Luton.
Bedfordshire Police say it happened at about 08:25 next to a block of flats on St Saviour’s Crescent, off Russell Street.
Det Insp Janine Graham said: "We recognise this is a shocking incident for the
community and we have a number of officers carrying out high visibility patrols
in the area to talk to local residents around any concerns they may have.
"We’re carrying out a number of lines of inquiry in relation to this
incident and we’re also urging anyone with information to contact us to help us
establish the circumstances."
Severe accident: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe accident, at J23 for A1 affecting before J21A A405.
M25 Hertfordshire - Delays on M25 clockwise at J23 A1(M), because of an accident involving car earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 40 minutes. Congestion to before J21a, St Albans.
Cheshire Police said the message claimed a vehicle would be used to injure students.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council says one school was evacuated as a result of the email.
The National Crime Agency, which is investigating, says the 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of making malicious communications.
SEND provision in Bedford will 'improve' after Ofsted report
The organisations responsible for youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Bedford have said "improvements" will be made after a report found there were "significant areas of weakness".
The latest joint report from the school and health watchdogs Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission found services were so poor that they have written to Bedford Borough Council and the Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (BCCG), instructing them to improve it.
Councillor Henry Vann, portfolio holder for education at Bedford Borough Council, said "Collectively, we have plans in place to deliver further
improvements working with all our partners to ensure that local children and
their families are receiving the service they expect and deserve."
Anne Murray, director of nursing and quality for the CCG, said: "We are committed to improving outcomes for children and young people with SEND, for example the new joint Community Health Service contract from the 1 April which is an opportunity to further develop our partnership working”.
Severe accident: M1 Bedfordshire northbound
M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe accident, after J10 for A1081 Airport Way affecting J9 for A5183.
M1 Bedfordshire - Queuing traffic on M1 northbound after J10, A1081 (Luton Airport Spur Road), because of an accident and all traffic being temporarily held. Congestion to J9, A5183 (Redbourn).
Decision day for GKN as shareholders vote on its future
Severe disruption: M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise
M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J16 for M40 and J15 for M4 affecting J17 for A412.
M25 Buckinghamshire - Two lanes closed, queuing traffic and long delays on M25 anticlockwise between J16 M40 and J15 M4, because of a broken down lorry and recovery work. Travel time is 1 hour 5 minutes. Congestion to J17, A412 (Maple Cross).
Severe accident: A1(M) Hertfordshire southbound
A1(M) Hertfordshire southbound severe accident, after J4 for A414.
A1(M) Hertfordshire - Queuing traffic and two lanes blocked on A1(M) southbound after J4, A414 (Hertford turn off), because of an accident involving a car and van.
The court's findings in the case of rapist John Worboys give rise to serious concerns, a minister says.
Severe disruption: M1 Hertfordshire southbound
M1 Hertfordshire southbound severe disruption, at J9 for A5183.
M1 Hertfordshire - M1 lane closed on entry slip road and queuing traffic London-bound at J9, A5183 (Redbourn), because of a spillage on the road.
Gauke: Serious failings in Worboys case
Justice Secretary David Gauke says the court's findings around how the decision was reached to release rapist John Worboys give rise to "serious concerns".
In a statement to the Commons, he says it was right that the actions of Ministry of Justice officials and the Parole Board in this "important and unusual" case have been laid open to judicial scrutiny.
Police watchdog appeals for crash witnesses
The police watchdog is appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car being pursued by police.
Ibrahim Ahmad was struck by a silver Volkswagen Golf on Leagrave Road, Luton, at 16:15 on 14 March. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.
IOPC
Regional Director Sarah Green said:"A boy has suffered serious
injuries after being struck by a car on a busy road with a large number
of potential witnesses.
"I would urge anyone who is able to help with our investigation to contact us as soon as possible."
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision and has been released on bail.
Severe disruption: M25 Greater London clockwise
M25 Greater London clockwise severe disruption, at J25 for A10.
M25 Greater London - M25 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic clockwise at J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down lorry.
'Significant weaknesses' for SEND provision in Beds
Services for youngsters with special needs and disabilities in Bedford have "significant areas of weakness".
The latest report from the education watchdog Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission found services were so poor that they have written to Bedford Borough Council and the Bedfordshire Clinical
Commissioning Group (BCCG), instructing them to improve it.
It found, because BCCG has been in special measures since January, it was having a "negative impact" on the quality of provision.
The BBC has contacted the CCG and Bedford Borough Council for comment.
GKN beaten by Melrose in takeover fight
Melrose Industries has won control of the UK engineering giant GKN.
The investment company said it had the support of approximately 52.43% of GKN investors.
Melrose, which specialises in turning around manufacturing companies, had offered £8.1bn for the company.
GKN is headquartered in Redditch and has its biggest factory in Filton, where it employs 1,454 workers.
Other plants in the UK include Cowes, Birmingham, Luton, Telford, Kings Norton, Portsmouth, Uxbridge, Leek and Oxford.
Millions to redevelop healthcare hub
'Illegal immigrants' found in lorry
Man charged in 1999 rape 'cold case'
Fifth person charged in murder inquiry
Jess Glynne would 'Rather Be' in Bedford
The final name has been announced for this summer's Bedford Park Concerts.
Saturday's act will be the singer, Jess Glynne, famous for the song Rather Be, headlining a bill which also includes a Basement Jaxx DJ set.
The event starts on Friday, 3 August, with Billy Ocean, Aswad, The Christians and Jaki Graham.
It finished on Sunday, 5 August, when the soprano Lesley Garret takes to the stage for the Bedford Proms.
Past performers have included Sir Tom Jones and the Kaiser Chiefs.
New football stadium plan for city
Dunstable businesses selling to 'drunk people'
Volunteer actors have been out in Dunstable, employed by the police, to see if businesses would sell alcohol to people who were already "drunk".
Bedfordshire Police said they took part in the operation, as it is an offence to sell alcohol to anyone who is drunk.
They found pubs, clubs and newsagents all sold to the actors who appeared unsteady, talked with slurred speech or were loud and boisterous.
More than once they were given advice on drinks to buy to get "the most drunk", were encouraged to buy shots, and were sold double measures, said police.
Sgt Liam Mitchell said: "The message is simple to venues: if someone's clearly had too much, then refuse the sale, offer them water, and check that they are safe."
Police issued "advice" to businesses rather than charging anyone.
Day to day policing 'will not be affected' by Royal Wedding
Police are reassuring residents of Buckinghamshire that they will not be affected by policing of the Royal Wedding next month.
Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle in Windsor on 19 May with the majority of officers on duty coming from Thames Valley Police.
The force has released details of its operation and said it will "be amongst the largest in Thames Valley Police's history" but said other duties will not be affected.
"Our communities can be reassured that our response to incidents and day-to-day policing will not be affected by the policing of the Royal Wedding," a statement said.
Teen arrested after schools receive threatening emails
A teenager has been arrested in Hertfordshire in connection with threatening emails sent to schools in Staffordshire and Cheshire.
Cheshire Police said the message claimed a vehicle would be used to injure students.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council says one school was evacuated as a result of the email.
The National Crime Agency, which is investigating, says the 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of making malicious communications.
Decision day for GKN as shareholders vote on its future
Jamie Robertson
Business reporter
A decision on a takeover of Britain's biggest engineering group, GKN, will be decided at about 13:00 today.
The company employs 400 people in Luton at one of its aerospace sites.
Investors will have voted on whether it is to stay independent or come under the control of turnaround specialist Melrose Industries.
It is the biggest UK hostile takeover bid since Kraft took over Cadbury's in 2010.
Severe disruption: M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise
M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, before J16 for M40 affecting J17 for A412.
M25 Buckinghamshire - One lane blocked and very slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise before J16 M40, because of a broken down lorry. Congestion to J17, A412 (Maple Cross).
Luton police pursuit hit-and-run: Boy's condition improves
A 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car, which was being pursued by police, is now in a stable condition.
Since 14 March, Ibrahim Ahmad, had been in critical condition after being struck by a silver Volkswagen Golf on Leagrave Road, Luton.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the incident.
Severe disruption: M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise
M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J16 for M40 and J15 for M4 affecting J17 for A412.
M25 Buckinghamshire - Two lanes closed, queuing traffic and long delays on M25 anticlockwise between J16 M40 and J15 M4, because of a broken down lorry and recovery work. Travel time is 1 hour 5 minutes. Congestion to J17, A412 (Maple Cross).
Severe accident: A1(M) Hertfordshire southbound
A1(M) Hertfordshire southbound severe accident, after J4 for A414.
A1(M) Hertfordshire - Queuing traffic and two lanes blocked on A1(M) southbound after J4, A414 (Hertford turn off), because of an accident involving a car and van.
Teenager arrested after hoax bomb threat
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J24 for A111 and J25 for A10.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J24, A111 (Potters Bar) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down vehicle.
PC barred over messages to 'girl, 13'
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J15 for A45 and J14 for A509.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J15, A45 (Northampton) and J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: A422 Buckinghamshire eastbound
A422 Buckinghamshire eastbound severe accident, between Brickhill Street and A509 London Road.
A422 Buckinghamshire - A422 Monks Way in Newport Pagnell blocked and queuing traffic eastbound between Blakelands Roundabout and Tickford Roundabout, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J15 for A45 and J14 for A509.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J15, A45 (Northampton) and J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of vehicle tyre change. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M40 Buckinghamshire southbound
M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe accident, between J4 for A404 and J3 for A40.
M40 Buckinghamshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M40 London-bound between J4, A404 (High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout) and J3, A40 (High Wycombe East), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M1 Bedfordshire southbound
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe accident, at Toddington Services.
M1 Bedfordshire - M1 entry slip road partially blocked and slow traffic southbound at Toddington Services, because of an accident.
Worboys ruling quashed as parole head quits
Driver sought after teenager murder
Severe accident: M1 Hertfordshire southbound
M1 Hertfordshire southbound severe accident, at J8 for A414.
M1 Hertfordshire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M1 London-bound at J8, A414 (Hemel Hempstead), because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Coca-Cola to close two UK sites
Hemel Hempstead blaze: Investigation under way
Fire crews remain at the scene of a fire in a block of flats in Hemel Hempstead where they are now "dampening down".
The were called to Grover Close just after 06:00 on Wednesday to a fire on a third floor balcony which then spread to the roof. At its height, six crews attended from all over the Dacorum area.
The blaze was extinguished just after 11:00 and an investigation is now under way.
No one was injured.