BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

Reuters

Melrose Industries has won control of the UK engineering giant GKN.

The investment company said it had the support of approximately 52.43% of GKN investors.

Melrose, which specialises in turning around manufacturing companies, had offered £8.1bn for the company.

GKN is headquartered in Redditch and has its biggest factory in Filton, where it employs 1,454 workers.

Other plants in the UK include Cowes, Birmingham, Luton, Telford, Kings Norton, Portsmouth, Uxbridge, Leek and Oxford.

