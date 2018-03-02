BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, between J4 for A404 and J3 for A40.
M40 Buckinghamshire - Queuing traffic, hazardous driving conditions and one lane blocked on M40 London-bound between J4, A404 (High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout) and J3, A40 (High Wycombe East), because of snow.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire southbound
M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, between J4 for A404 and J3 for A40.
M40 Buckinghamshire - Queuing traffic, hazardous driving conditions and one lane blocked on M40 London-bound between J4, A404 (High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout) and J3, A40 (High Wycombe East), because of snow.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Lawro's predictions v Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Mark Lawrenson takes on British athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson to predict this weekend's Premier League fixtures.Read more
Missing inmate still sought by police
A prisoner who absconded from Springhill prison in Buckinghamshire last year is still missing.
James Delahoyde, 40, left the jail in Grendon Underwood last April.
He's described as white, slim, about 6ft tall with receding dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Thames Valley Police says despite a thorough investigation and two public appeals there have been no sightings of Delahoyde, who has links to Maidenhead and Slough.