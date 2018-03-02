BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

A prisoner who absconded from Springhill prison in Buckinghamshire last year is still missing.

James Delahoyde, 40, left the jail in Grendon Underwood last April.

He's described as white, slim, about 6ft tall with receding dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Thames Valley Police says despite a thorough investigation and two public appeals there have been no sightings of Delahoyde, who has links to Maidenhead and Slough.