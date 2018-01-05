BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts & Bucks

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Monday, 8 January 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Rob Lee & sons look ahead to FA Cup family affair

Newcastle v Luton: Mark Clemmit meets Ex-Newcastle player Rob Lee & his sons who play for 
Mark Clemmit meets former Newcastle midfielder Rob Lee and his sons Elliot and Olly, who play for Luton Town, as the two clubs prepare to meet in the FA Cup third round this weekend.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top