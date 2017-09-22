BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts and Bucks

Posted at 18:53 Severe disruption: A40 Greater London eastboundBBC News TravelA40 Greater London eastbound severe disruption, at Swakeleys Roundabout affecting J16 M40.A40 Greater London - A40 Western Avenue in Uxbridge partially blocked and delays eastbound at the Swakeleys Roundabout junction, because of a broken down bus. Congestion on M25 to J16 M40.To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
