Prison had 'all ingredients' to suffer disorderSarah JenkinsBBC Local LivePosted at 15:20 According to a report by the Independent Monitoring Board published only yesterday, The Mount prison had "all the ingredients" for disorder last summer.There were "staff shortages, readily available drugs and mounting violence".The report credits the new prison governor and his staff as the reason why it ended 2016 as a safe prison "where prisoners have a good chance of rehabilitation."In the year from 1 March 2016 - 28 February 2017, the board said violence towards staff and prisoner fights and assaults "grew considerably".Due to this, a revised "safer custody" strategy was introduced to prevent further violence.
At the scene: 'No obvious sign of activity at the prison'
John O'Reilly, a news photographer, is outside HMP The Mount.
He said there is "no obvious sign of activity" but has been told by sources that emergency services are on their way.
"Yesterday there were several police cars here but they're not here as yet," he said.
Nash Wing opened in 2015
Sarah Jenkins
BBC Local Live
There are reports that prisoners armed with weapons have taken over Nash Wing at HMP The Mount in Hertfordshire.
Here's some more information about Nash Wing.
Fact file: HMP The Mount
Sarah Jenkins
BBC Local Live
As we reported earlier, there seems to be another disturbance taking place at The Mount prison in Bovingdon, Hertfordshire.
Yesterday, riot-trained officers were sent to the jail after officers lost control of two wings.
For those of you who may be unfamiliar with the prison, we've put together some information for you.
'Tornado' squads being readied for second day of trouble at prison
Danny Shaw
BBC Home Affairs Correspondent
The Ministry of Justice, which runs prisons in the UK, has confirmed there is an "ongoing incident" at HMP The Mount.
A spokesperson said specialist riot-trained prison staff were being dispatched to the jail in Bovingdon, for the second day running.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice says an incident at Erlestoke Prison in Wiltshire is over.
What happened yesterday?
Sarah Jenkins
BBC Local Live
As we are hearing there appears to be more trouble at HMP The Mount prison in Bovingdon near Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire.
Yesterday, riot-trained staff were sent to the jail after violence broke out on two of prison's wings.
The "tornado team" arrived at the jail at about 18:30, equipped with shields and batons while fire, police and ambulance crews were on standby outside.
The Ministry of Justice said late last night the incident had been "resolved" and no staff or prisoners had been injured.
It revealed officers had dealt with an "incident involving a number of prisoners".
Our Home Affairs Correspondent, Danny Shaw, says well-placed sources say there is yet another disturbance at the prison today.
We will bring you more information as soon as we have it.
Prisoners armed with weapons, sources say
Danny Shaw
BBC Home Affairs Correspondent
There is more trouble at the HMP The Mount prison in Hertfordshire.
Well-placed sources say prisoners armed with weapons have taken over Nash Wing.
Staff have retreated and Tornado teams are being dispatched to the jail.
It's thought at least 50 prison cells were damaged in yesterday's disturbances.
The Ministry of Justice has been contacted but has not responded to requests for information so far.