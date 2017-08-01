Riot officers at HMP The Mount

Trouble reported at HMP The Mount prison

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday, 1 August 2017

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Prison had 'all ingredients' to suffer disorder

Sarah Jenkins

BBC Local Live

According to a report by the Independent Monitoring Board published only yesterday, The Mount prison had "all the ingredients" for disorder last summer.

There were "staff shortages, readily available drugs and mounting violence".

The report credits the new prison governor and his staff as the reason why it ended 2016 as a safe prison "where prisoners have a good chance of rehabilitation."

In the year from 1 March 2016 - 28 February 2017, the board said violence towards staff and prisoner fights and assaults "grew considerably".

Due to this, a revised "safer custody" strategy was introduced to prevent further violence.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

At the scene: 'No obvious sign of activity at the prison'

John O'Reilly, a news photographer, is outside HMP The Mount.

He said there is "no obvious sign of activity" but has been told by sources that emergency services are on their way.

"Yesterday there were several police cars here but they're not here as yet," he said.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nash Wing opened in 2015

Sarah Jenkins

BBC Local Live

There are reports that prisoners armed with weapons have taken over Nash Wing at HMP The Mount in Hertfordshire.

Here's some more information about Nash Wing.

  • Construction of the wing was completed in 2015 and consists of 94 double cells and 62 single cells (250 prisoners)
  • The wing is where inductions take place for new prisoners
  • In February this year, there were 230 prisoners on Nash Wing
  • According to a report by the Independent Monitoring Board, the prison was never fully staffed to cope with the opening of Nash Wing in 2015

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fact file: HMP The Mount

Sarah Jenkins

BBC Local Live

As we reported earlier, there seems to be another disturbance taking place at The Mount prison in Bovingdon, Hertfordshire.

Yesterday, riot-trained officers were sent to the jail after officers lost control of two wings.

The Mount
South Beds News Agency

For those of you who may be unfamiliar with the prison, we've put together some information for you.

  • The Mount is located in Bovingdon village near Hemel Hempstead
  • It opened in 1987
  • The facility is classed as a Category C male prison
  • It's built on a former RAF base and has more than 1,000 prisoners, according to the Ministry of Justice
  • The prison is described as a "hybrid training and resettlement prison" for inmates in the final six months of their sentences
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Tornado' squads being readied for second day of trouble at prison

Danny Shaw

BBC Home Affairs Correspondent

The Ministry of Justice, which runs prisons in the UK, has confirmed there is an "ongoing incident" at HMP The Mount.

A spokesperson said specialist riot-trained prison staff were being dispatched to the jail in Bovingdon, for the second day running.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice says an incident at Erlestoke Prison in Wiltshire is over.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What happened yesterday?

Sarah Jenkins

BBC Local Live

As we are hearing there appears to be more trouble at HMP The Mount prison in Bovingdon near Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire.

Yesterday, riot-trained staff were sent to the jail after violence broke out on two of prison's wings.

The "tornado team" arrived at the jail at about 18:30, equipped with shields and batons while fire, police and ambulance crews were on standby outside.

Officers at The Mount
South Beds News Agency

The Ministry of Justice said late last night the incident had been "resolved" and no staff or prisoners had been injured.

It revealed officers had dealt with an "incident involving a number of prisoners".

Our Home Affairs Correspondent, Danny Shaw, says well-placed sources say there is yet another disturbance at the prison today.

We will bring you more information as soon as we have it.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Prisoners armed with weapons, sources say

Danny Shaw

BBC Home Affairs Correspondent

There is more trouble at the HMP The Mount prison in Hertfordshire.

Well-placed sources say prisoners armed with weapons have taken over Nash Wing.

Staff have retreated and Tornado teams are being dispatched to the jail.

HMP The Mount
South Beds News Agency

It's thought at least 50 prison cells were damaged in yesterday's disturbances.

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted but has not responded to requests for information so far.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top