According to a report by the Independent Monitoring Board published only yesterday, The Mount prison had "all the ingredients" for disorder last summer.

There were "staff shortages, readily available drugs and mounting violence".

The report credits the new prison governor and his staff as the reason why it ended 2016 as a safe prison "where prisoners have a good chance of rehabilitation."

In the year from 1 March 2016 - 28 February 2017, the board said violence towards staff and prisoner fights and assaults "grew considerably".

Due to this, a revised "safer custody" strategy was introduced to prevent further violence.