Election results from Beds, Herts, Bucks
Summary
- Election results latest for Beds, Herts and Bucks
- Labour take Bedford from the Conservatives
- Luton North and South held by Labour
- Tories hold Milton Keynes
- Conservatives hold all the rest of their seats
By Alex Pope
Bedfordshire North East: Conservative hold
Buckingham: Speaker hold
Milton Keynes North: Conservative hold
'A difficult night for the Tories in the East'
BBC East political correspondent Andrew Sinclair has been reflecting on the night's events.
Election in Beds, Herts and Bucks: The story so far
Andy Holmes
BBC Three Counties Radio political reporter
On the surface nothing much has changed in Beds, Herts and Bucks, but dig a little deeper and in practically every seat Labour has served up a reminder to Theresa May that her plans to strengthen her hold over the country by calling this election have failed.
Personnel-wise we've one party change, with Labour's Mohammad Yasin beating Conservative Richard Fuller to take Bedford and Kempston by just 789 votes.
But in almost every other Tory seat (with the exception of the speaker's in Buckingham) whopping majorities have been eaten into, and in some cases halved, or reduced to much narrower margins.
Worth mentioning another fresh face in Hitchin and Harpenden, where Bim Alofami has been elected to replace long-serving Peter Lilley. But even there, he'll start with a majority that's a lot smaller than Mr Lilley had.
There was also an anxious evening for our Milton Keynes standing MPs, with both Iain Stewart in the South, and Mark Lancaster in the North, hanging on, but with both counts bundles were checked before a result could be called.
Result in: 'Why can't May carry on?', says MK North MP
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
"It's great to be re-elected".
Those are the words of Mark Lancaster, who's been re-elected as the Conservative MP for Milton Keynes North.
He says majorities "go up, they go down and then they go up again".
Regarding whether Theresa May should stay or not following a bad night for the Conservatives, he says "why can't she?"
He says the Tories haven't lost and they are "still the largest party by far".
Hertfordshire South West: Conservative hold
Aylesbury: Conservative hold
Luton South: Labour hold
Welwyn Hatfield: Conservative hold
Result in: Conservatives hold Hertfordshire South West
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Chief secretary to the treasury, David Gauke, has held his Hertfordshire South West seat with 35,128 votes - a majority of 19,550, reduced from 23,263 in 2015.
Result in: North East Bedfordshire MP says 'we've won but not in way we wanted'
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
It's a case of last but not least for Alistair Burt in North East Bedfordshire.
It was the final result of the night for Beds, Bucks and Herts, and although the Conservative MP won by 20,862 votes he lost 11.2% of his share.
He says he's "conscious" of this loss and it was partly down to an "anti-Conservative vote".
He understands the repercussions and says he's "picked up an important message from where we started".
He added there now needs to be a "serious inquest" in the Tory party and although they have won, it's "not in the way we wanted".
Result in: Conservatives hold Stevenage
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Conservative Stephen McPartland has held on to his Stevenage seat with 24,798 votes - a majority of 3,384 over Labour's Sharon Taylor.
In 2015 his majority was 4,955.
No surprises in Buckingham
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
What was most probably the most predicted result of the night has finally been confirmed.
John Bercow, the current speaker in the House, has held his seat in Buckingham.
Here's how the votes came in:
Michael Sheppard, for the Green party, said he decided to stand against Mr Bercow as the people of Buckingham have "been deprived" of a proper campaign, as the main parties do not contest the speaker's seat.
He explained "anger has grown" in the area and the vote reflects that.
But the results don't quite show that, as his majority has increased by 2,783.
Result in: Labour hold Luton North
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
An MP since 1997, Labour's Kelvin Hopkins has held his Luton North seat with 29,765 votes - a majority of 14,364, up from 2015's majority of 5,504.
Here is the breakdown:
Kelvin Hopkins (Lab) 29,765
Caroline Kerswell (Con) 15,401
Rabi Martins (LD) 808
Simon Hall (Green) 648
Labour takes Bedford from Conservatives
Conservative says loss is 'not so bad if you believe in democracy'.Read more
Result in: Grieve holds Beaconsfield seat
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Former attorney general Dominic Grieve, who's been a Conservative MP since 1997, has held on to his Beaconsfield seat with 36,559 votes.
In 2015 his majority of 26,311 was the 14th largest in the UK - his majority is now 24,543.
BreakingConservatives hold North East Bedfordshire
Alistair Burt (Con) has held his seat for North East Bedfordshire.
Hitchin & Harpenden: Conservative hold
Result in: Conservatives hold Watford
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
It was a close result in Watford where Richard Harrington held on to his seat with 26,731 votes - a majority of 2,092 over Labour's Chris Ostrowski, who got 24,639 votes.
In 2015 his majority was 9,794.
Here is the breakdown:
Richard Harrington (Con) 26,731
Chris Ostrowski (Lab) 24,639
Ian Stotesbury (LD) 5,335
Ian Green (UKIP) 1,184
Alex Murray (Green) 721
BreakingConservative hold for MK North
Mark Lancaster (Con) has held his Milton Keynes North seat.
Result in: Stewart wins in MK South
It took some time to get the final result, but in the end Iain Stewart retained his Conservative seat for MK South.
He got 30,652 votes compared to 27,601 in 2015, which is an increase of 3,051.
The full breakdown is below.
Result in: Conservatives hold Hitchin and Harpenden
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
The Conservatives have held Hitchin and Harpenden but they have a new MP in Bim Afolami, after Peter Lilley stepped down.
Mr Afolami got 31,189 votes - 4,529 fewer than Mr Lilley in 2015, but with a reduced majority from 20,055 to 12,031.
Here's the breakdown:
Bim Afolami (Con) 31,189
John Hayes (Lab) 19,158
Hugh Annand (LD) 6,236
Richard Cano (Green) 1,329
Ray Blake (Ind) 629
Sid Cordle (CPA) 242
Result in: Shapps celebrates
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
In Welwyn Hatfield, Grant Shapps won his Conservative seat, but there was a 4.97% swing from the Tories to Labour.
He's "delighted to be re-selected" and he's promised to "work hard for the constituency".
Here's a breakdown of the votes:
We're nearly there
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
We are just waiting on two results now.
They are for Milton Keynes North and North East Bedfordshire.
The main news is all our parties have held their seats apart from in Bedford, where it changed from Conservative to Labour.
BreakingConservatives hold Buckingham
Speaker John Bercow (Con) holds Buckingham.
Result in: Conservatives hold Aylesbury
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
David Lidington has been a Conservative MP since 1992 and is set to be for a while longer, as he has held on to his Aylesbury seat with 32,313 votes - a majority of 14,696. He got 4,230 more votes than in 2015, with turnout up 2.42%.
Here is the breakdown:
David Lidington: (Con) 32,313
Mark Bateman: (Lab) 17,617
Steven Lambert: (LD) 5,660
Vijay Srao: (UKIP) 1,296
Coral Simpson: (Green) 1,237
Kyle Michael: (Ind) 620
BreakingConservatives hold South West Hertfordshire
David Gauke (Con) holds South West Hertfordshire.
BreakingConservatives hold MK South
Iain Stewart (Con) holds Milton Keynes South.
Result in: Labour holds Luton South
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
It was thought the Luton South seat could swing back to the Tories, but Labour's Gavin Shuker has held onto it with 28,804 votes.
That's 10,144 more than in the 2015 election, with the turnout up 5.87%.
Here's the breakdown:
Gavin Shuker: (Lab) 28,804
Dean Russell: (Con) 14,879
Andrew Strange: (LD) 1,056
Ujjawal Ub: (UKIP) 795
Marc Scheimann: (Green) 439
Abid Ali: (Ind) 160
Bedford: Labour gain from Conservative
Still no decision from MK
Luke Ashmead
BBC Three Counties Radio sport
Things are getting rather interesting in Milton Keynes.
There's still no news on who's won both the MK South or North seat.
First I heard the incumbent Tory MP Iain Stewart had lost his seat to Labour, then he had won, then there was going to be a re-count.
Now we've been told that all the candidates for MK South are inspecting bundles of ballot papers for each of their party.
Watch this space!
'I'm going to work hard for the people of Bedford', says new MP
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
The new MP for Bedford, Mohammed Yasin, says he's going to "work hard for the people of Bedford".
After beating Richard Fuller to the seat, the Labour politician says his main priorities are to "save Bedford Hospital", get "more funding for the police" and "save my schools".
New Labour MP for Bedford
Hollie Goodall
BBC Look East
BreakingConservative hold for Welwyn
Grant Shapps (Con) holds Welwyn Hatfield.
Beaconsfield: Conservative hold
Chesham & Amersham: Conservative hold
It's goodnight from St Albans
Nicola Haseler
BBC Three Counties
It's tidy up time!
Selous wins comfortably in South West Beds
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
Covering the mains towns of Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable and Houghton Regis, Richard Selous will remain the MP for South West Bedfordshire.
He got 32,961 votes, which is an increase of 4,749 on 2015.
Here's the full breakdown:
'You have to believe in democracy', says Bedford's outgoing Tory MP
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
The first MP to lose his job in the three counties is Richard Fuller, the former MP for Bedford and Kempston.
He lost his much fought seat to Mohammed Yasin, who beat him by 1,077.
In the 2015 election Mr Fuller only won by 1,097 votes, so it's been very close again.
He says: "It's not so bad if you believe in democracy, you have to respect the verdict."
He added that he's now going to "reflect" on his loss.