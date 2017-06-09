Bedford

Election results from Beds, Herts, Bucks

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Election results latest for Beds, Herts and Bucks
  2. Labour take Bedford from the Conservatives
  3. Luton North and South held by Labour
  4. Tories hold Milton Keynes
  5. Conservatives hold all the rest of their seats

Live Reporting

By Alex Pope

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Bedfordshire North East: Conservative hold

Election result
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Buckingham: Speaker hold

Election graphic
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Milton Keynes North: Conservative hold

Result graphic
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'A difficult night for the Tories in the East'

BBC East political correspondent Andrew Sinclair has been reflecting on the night's events.

Election results 2017: 'Difficult night' for Tories in East
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Election in Beds, Herts and Bucks: The story so far

Andy Holmes

BBC Three Counties Radio political reporter

On the surface nothing much has changed in Beds, Herts and Bucks, but dig a little deeper and in practically every seat Labour has served up a reminder to Theresa May that her plans to strengthen her hold over the country by calling this election have failed.

Personnel-wise we've one party change, with Labour's Mohammad Yasin beating Conservative Richard Fuller to take Bedford and Kempston by just 789 votes.

But in almost every other Tory seat (with the exception of the speaker's in Buckingham) whopping majorities have been eaten into, and in some cases halved, or reduced to much narrower margins.

St Albans count
BBC

Worth mentioning another fresh face in Hitchin and Harpenden, where Bim Alofami has been elected to replace long-serving Peter Lilley. But even there, he'll start with a majority that's a lot smaller than Mr Lilley had.

There was also an anxious evening for our Milton Keynes standing MPs, with both Iain Stewart in the South, and Mark Lancaster in the North, hanging on, but with both counts bundles were checked before a result could be called.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Result in: 'Why can't May carry on?', says MK North MP

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

"It's great to be re-elected".

Those are the words of Mark Lancaster, who's been re-elected as the Conservative MP for Milton Keynes North.

He says majorities "go up, they go down and then they go up again".

Regarding whether Theresa May should stay or not following a bad night for the Conservatives, he says "why can't she?"

He says the Tories haven't lost and they are "still the largest party by far".

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hertfordshire South West: Conservative hold

Result graphic
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Aylesbury: Conservative hold

Result graphic
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Luton South: Labour hold

Election graphic
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Welwyn Hatfield: Conservative hold

Election graphic
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Result in: Conservatives hold Hertfordshire South West

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Chief secretary to the treasury, David Gauke, has held his Hertfordshire South West seat with 35,128 votes - a majority of 19,550, reduced from 23,263 in 2015.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Result in: North East Bedfordshire MP says 'we've won but not in way we wanted'

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

It's a case of last but not least for Alistair Burt in North East Bedfordshire.

It was the final result of the night for Beds, Bucks and Herts, and although the Conservative MP won by 20,862 votes he lost 11.2% of his share.

He says he's "conscious" of this loss and it was partly down to an "anti-Conservative vote".

He understands the repercussions and says he's "picked up an important message from where we started".

He added there now needs to be a "serious inquest" in the Tory party and although they have won, it's "not in the way we wanted".

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Result in: Conservatives hold Stevenage

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Conservative Stephen McPartland has held on to his Stevenage seat with 24,798 votes - a majority of 3,384 over Labour's Sharon Taylor.

In 2015 his majority was 4,955.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

No surprises in Buckingham

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

What was most probably the most predicted result of the night has finally been confirmed.

John Bercow, the current speaker in the House, has held his seat in Buckingham.

Here's how the votes came in:

  • John Bercow: 34,299
  • Michael Sheppard: Green 8,574
  • Scott Raven: IND 5,638
  • Brian Mapletoft: UKIP 4,168

Michael Sheppard, for the Green party, said he decided to stand against Mr Bercow as the people of Buckingham have "been deprived" of a proper campaign, as the main parties do not contest the speaker's seat.

He explained "anger has grown" in the area and the vote reflects that.

But the results don't quite show that, as his majority has increased by 2,783.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Result in: Labour hold Luton North

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

An MP since 1997, Labour's Kelvin Hopkins has held his Luton North seat with 29,765 votes - a majority of 14,364, up from 2015's majority of 5,504.

Kelvin Hopkins
BBC

Here is the breakdown:

Kelvin Hopkins (Lab) 29,765

Caroline Kerswell (Con) 15,401

Rabi Martins (LD) 808

Simon Hall (Green) 648

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Result in: Grieve holds Beaconsfield seat

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve, who's been a Conservative MP since 1997, has held on to his Beaconsfield seat with 36,559 votes.

In 2015 his majority of 26,311 was the 14th largest in the UK - his majority is now 24,543.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingConservatives hold North East Bedfordshire

Alistair Burt (Con) has held his seat for North East Bedfordshire.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hitchin & Harpenden: Conservative hold

Election result
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Result in: Conservatives hold Watford

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

It was a close result in Watford where Richard Harrington held on to his seat with 26,731 votes - a majority of 2,092 over Labour's Chris Ostrowski, who got 24,639 votes.

In 2015 his majority was 9,794.

Richard Harrington
BBC

Here is the breakdown:

Richard Harrington (Con) 26,731

Chris Ostrowski (Lab) 24,639

Ian Stotesbury (LD) 5,335

Ian Green (UKIP) 1,184

Alex Murray (Green) 721

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingConservative hold for MK North

Mark Lancaster (Con) has held his Milton Keynes North seat.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Result in: Stewart wins in MK South

It took some time to get the final result, but in the end Iain Stewart retained his Conservative seat for MK South.

He got 30,652 votes compared to 27,601 in 2015, which is an increase of 3,051.

The full breakdown is below.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Result in: Conservatives hold Hitchin and Harpenden

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

The Conservatives have held Hitchin and Harpenden but they have a new MP in Bim Afolami, after Peter Lilley stepped down.

Mr Afolami got 31,189 votes - 4,529 fewer than Mr Lilley in 2015, but with a reduced majority from 20,055 to 12,031.

Hitchin and Harpenden announcement
BBC

Here's the breakdown:

Bim Afolami (Con) 31,189

John Hayes (Lab) 19,158

Hugh Annand (LD) 6,236

Richard Cano (Green) 1,329

Ray Blake (Ind) 629

Sid Cordle (CPA) 242

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Result in: Shapps celebrates

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

In Welwyn Hatfield, Grant Shapps won his Conservative seat, but there was a 4.97% swing from the Tories to Labour.

He's "delighted to be re-selected" and he's promised to "work hard for the constituency".

Grant Shapps at election count
Welwyn Hatfield Council

Here's a breakdown of the votes:

  • Grant Shapps: Con 26,374
  • Anawar Miah: Lab 19,005
  • Nigel Quinton: LD 3,836
  • Christianne Sayers: Green 835
  • Melvyn Jones: Ind 178
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

We're nearly there

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

We are just waiting on two results now.

They are for Milton Keynes North and North East Bedfordshire.

The main news is all our parties have held their seats apart from in Bedford, where it changed from Conservative to Labour.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingConservatives hold Buckingham

Speaker John Bercow (Con) holds Buckingham.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Result in: Conservatives hold Aylesbury

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

David Lidington has been a Conservative MP since 1992 and is set to be for a while longer, as he has held on to his Aylesbury seat with 32,313 votes - a majority of 14,696. He got 4,230 more votes than in 2015, with turnout up 2.42%.

Aylesbury
BBC

Here is the breakdown:

David Lidington: (Con) 32,313

Mark Bateman: (Lab) 17,617

Steven Lambert: (LD) 5,660

Vijay Srao: (UKIP) 1,296

Coral Simpson: (Green) 1,237

Kyle Michael: (Ind) 620

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingConservatives hold South West Hertfordshire

David Gauke (Con) holds South West Hertfordshire.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingConservatives hold MK South

Iain Stewart (Con) holds Milton Keynes South.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Result in: Labour holds Luton South

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

It was thought the Luton South seat could swing back to the Tories, but Labour's Gavin Shuker has held onto it with 28,804 votes.

That's 10,144 more than in the 2015 election, with the turnout up 5.87%.

Gavin Shuker
BBC

Here's the breakdown:

Gavin Shuker: (Lab) 28,804

Dean Russell: (Con) 14,879

Andrew Strange: (LD) 1,056

Ujjawal Ub: (UKIP) 795

Marc Scheimann: (Green) 439

Abid Ali: (Ind) 160

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bedford: Labour gain from Conservative

Election result
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Still no decision from MK

Luke Ashmead

BBC Three Counties Radio sport

Things are getting rather interesting in Milton Keynes.

There's still no news on who's won both the MK South or North seat.

First I heard the incumbent Tory MP Iain Stewart had lost his seat to Labour, then he had won, then there was going to be a re-count.

Now we've been told that all the candidates for MK South are inspecting bundles of ballot papers for each of their party.

Watch this space!

Luke Ashmead
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'I'm going to work hard for the people of Bedford', says new MP

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

The new MP for Bedford, Mohammed Yasin, says he's going to "work hard for the people of Bedford".

After beating Richard Fuller to the seat, the Labour politician says his main priorities are to "save Bedford Hospital", get "more funding for the police" and "save my schools".

Bedford count
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New Labour MP for Bedford

Hollie Goodall

BBC Look East

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingConservative hold for Welwyn

Grant Shapps (Con) holds Welwyn Hatfield.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Beaconsfield: Conservative hold

Election result
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chesham & Amersham: Conservative hold

Election Graphic
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

It's goodnight from St Albans

Nicola Haseler

BBC Three Counties

It's tidy up time!

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Selous wins comfortably in South West Beds

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

Covering the mains towns of Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable and Houghton Regis, Richard Selous will remain the MP for South West Bedfordshire.

He got 32,961 votes, which is an increase of 4,749 on 2015.

Here's the full breakdown:

  • Andrew Selous: Con 32,961
  • Daniel Scott: Lab 18,793
  • Daniel Norton: LD 2,630
  • Morvern Rennie: Green 950
  • Morenike Mafoh: CPA 301
Andrew Selous
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'You have to believe in democracy', says Bedford's outgoing Tory MP

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

The first MP to lose his job in the three counties is Richard Fuller, the former MP for Bedford and Kempston.

He lost his much fought seat to Mohammed Yasin, who beat him by 1,077.

In the 2015 election Mr Fuller only won by 1,097 votes, so it's been very close again.

He says: "It's not so bad if you believe in democracy, you have to respect the verdict."

He added that he's now going to "reflect" on his loss.

Richard Fuller
Conservative Party
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top