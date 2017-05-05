BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts and Bucks

Posted at 23:32 5 MaySevere disruption: M1 Hertfordshire northboundBBC News TravelM1 Hertfordshire northbound severe disruption, at J7 for .M1 Hertfordshire - M1 lane blocked on entry slip road northbound at J7, / (Junction 8 Hemel Hempstead), because of emergency repairs.To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise
M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise severe accident, after J16 for M40.
M25 Buckinghamshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M25 clockwise after J16 M40, because of an accident involving two cars.
Severe accident: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe accident, between J24 for A111 and J25 for A10.
M25 Hertfordshire - Stationary traffic on M25 clockwise between J24, A111 (Potters Bar) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of an accident and a rolling road-block.
