BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts and Bucks

A number of handbags have been snatched from the shoulders of women in Biggleswade as a motorbike passed them in the street.

Between 25 and 29 April there were five reports of a man grabbing bags. Where a bag was stolen, attempts were then made to use contactless bank cards for transactions at local shops.

Insp Nick Masters said: "This is a worrying series of incidents and we are committed to fully investigating each offence in order to identify the person or people responsible.

"I would urge the public not to be alarmed, but to remain vigilant to their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Keep handbags close to your body and valuables hidden out of sight.

"It's important to remember that your safety is paramount and we would always urge people not to challenge offenders."