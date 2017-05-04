BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts and Bucks
Summary
- Updates on Thursday, 4 May 2017
- Man arrested in connection with murder investigation in Milton Keynes
- Prince Philip: Bedfordshire visit was one of duke's last royal engagements
- Badminton England launches crowdfunding appeal
- Train ticket offices to close, says union
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
'Ride-by' handbag snatches investigated by police
Sarah Jenkins
BBC Local Live
A number of handbags have been snatched from the shoulders of women in Biggleswade as a motorbike passed them in the street.
Between 25 and 29 April there were five reports of a man grabbing bags. Where a bag was stolen, attempts were then made to use contactless bank cards for transactions at local shops.
Insp Nick Masters said: "This is a worrying series of incidents and we are committed to fully investigating each offence in order to identify the person or people responsible.
"I would urge the public not to be alarmed, but to remain vigilant to their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Keep handbags close to your body and valuables hidden out of sight.
"It's important to remember that your safety is paramount and we would always urge people not to challenge offenders."
Lee Dickson: Bedford 'right place' to further coaching ability
Sarah Jenkins
BBC Local Live
Departing Northampton scrum-half Lee Dickson has revealed his move to Bedford as a player-coach is the "next chapter"of his career.
Speaking about the move on BBC Radio Northampton, ex-England international Dickson, 32, said: "I went down and met Bedford and knew that was the right place for me to further my coaching ability, working in schools and playing good rugby.
"I watched them in a pre-season game and watching them thought that's how rugby should be played."
Despite his move, Dickson praised Northampton Saints saying: "It's been an incredible nine years, I've met some unbelievable people, friends for life, played with some great players."
Fascinating facts about local elections
If you're wondering why certain things do - and don't - happen on polling day, these fascinating facts may shed some light for you.
How the BBC reports polling day: The BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.
Coverage on the day is restricted to uncontroversial factual accounts, such as the appearance of politicians at polling stations or the weather.
And if you've ever wondered why elections aren't held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays:
Local paper round-up: Boxing, cooking and a peacock on the loose
Let's have a look at what some of our local papers are reporting today...
Third arrest in burglary murder probe
The 64-year-old victim died 11 days after she was assaulted during a burglary at her home.
Afternoon weather: Cloudy with some rain
BBC Weather
Today will be largely cloudy, with a few outbreaks of light patchy rain for some.
A brisk north-easterly wind will also persist through the day, suppressing temperatures and making it feel rather cool.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).
For the full forecast where you are, visit BBC Weather.
Elton John pays for Graham Taylor bench
The bench, with a plaque bearing a message from the singer, will be "officially" unveiled.
Rail company denies large scale ticket office closures
Greater Anglia says it has "no plans to reduce the number of Greater Anglia ticket offices to seven".
It released the statement after the RMT union said this morning that 57 ticket offices were to close, with only offices at London Liverpool Street, Colchester, Norwich, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Stansted Airport staying open.
The rail company said it was "reviewing responses to a public consultation about proposals to close seven little-used ticket offices" at Walton-on-the-Naze, Thorpe-le-Soken, Alresford, Great Bentley, Dovercourt, Harwich International and Great Chesterford.
It added it would "continue to consult with our colleagues and the trades unions on any proposed changes to ticket office arrangements".
Greater Anglia said there would be "no job losses as a result of the current proposals to close seven ticket offices".
The RMT union has responded saying it stands by its statement.
Badminton England launches crowdfunding appeal
Sarah Jenkins
BBC Local Live
Milton Keynes-based Badminton England has launched a crowdfunding appeal to send their top players to the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.
Last December the organisation had all its public funding from UK Sport withdrawn.
Badminton England appealed, but failed to reverse the decision.
The move came despite Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis winning men's doubles bronze in Rio.
Between 2012 and 2016 Badminton received about £5.5m.
On its crowdfunding page, Badminton England says: "We are appealing to everyone who loves sport, who loves badminton and who wants to play a part in future British sporting success, to invest in our elite programme - not just for Tokyo but also the exciting moments along the way."
It is also offering a monthly donation package to support youth development within the sport.
Prince Philip to retire from royal duties
Sarah Jenkins
BBC Local Live
There's been much speculation this morning after a staff meeting was called at Buckingham Palace.
It's now been confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh has decided to stop carrying out public engagements from the autumn.
Last month the duke visited Whipsnade Zoo to open the new Centre for Elephant Care alongside the Queen.
They then opened the Priory View home in Dunstable, where they met residents at the independent living centre.
It's now known the Bedfordshire visit was one the duke's last official engagements.
At the meeting today staff were told that Prince Philip, who is 95 years old, had the full support of the Queen in taking his decision.
The Queen will continue with all her duties.
Hang Yin Leung murder case: Man arrested
Sarah Jenkins
BBC Local Live
A man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Milton Keynes.
Hang Yin Leung, 64, died in hospital following a robbery at her home in Bolpeck Park in January.
Mrs Leung was knocked over and held down after six men forced their way into her home and stole cash and jewellery.
Thames Valley Police said a 22-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.
He was released under investigation on Monday.
Police are continuing to appeal for information in connection with the incident.
'Major implications for jobs' if ticket offices close
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
At the moment we don't know what impact the reported closure of 57 ticket offices across the Greater Anglia route would have on jobs, but the RMT union believes it's significant.
It says the 64 ticket offices that currently operate have 358 staff. The offices are being reduced to just seven, it added.
According to the RMT "Greater Anglia have revealed that they intend to introduce revenue staff and place ticket vending machines at all stations with major implications for jobs and services".
We've contacted Greater Anglia to find out more.
Train ticket offices to close, says union
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
A number of railway ticket offices on the Greater Anglia network are set to close, according to the RMT union.
It says the train operator is planning on closing 57 ticket offices, leaving just seven operating.
They are expected to stay open in London Liverpool Street, Colchester, Norwich, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Stansted Airport.
The union's general secretary, Mick Cash, said he was "appalled at this planned attack on ticket offices and station staff across the Greater Anglia franchise, which would wipe out the vast bulk of these vital passenger services over the next year".
He added it would "fight" to "halt these disastrous plans".
We have contacted Greater Anglia for comment.
Travel update: Delays on Thameslink due to overhead line damage
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Rail commuters using Thameslink services into London face disruption this morning following damage to overhead power lines at Cricklewood.
Thameslink said only one of the two northbound lines was open and services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 mins or revised. Disruption is expected until 10:30.
East Midlands Trains may be delayed by up to five minutes.
Network Rail, which owns and maintains the equipment that supplies power for the trains, is attending the fault and will be providing updates.
Welcome back to live updates from Beds, Herts and Bucks
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Good morning and welcome to Thursday's live page for the three counties where we'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather until 18:00.
Local elections are being held in England, Wales and Scotland today - including county council elections in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire. Polling stations opened an hour ago.
The BBC will not be covering the general election campaign until the polls close at 22:00.
Meanwhile, you can contact us at any time via email, Facebook or Twitter.