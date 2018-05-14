Not so sweet punishment for candy-chucking criminal
A hard-boiled criminal who threw sweets at a man, hitting him in the face, has been given a two-year community order.
Matthew Hiblin, 42, of Falcon Road, Wisbech, was described by police as a "disgruntled former employee of a betting
shop" who was angry about being dismissed from his job.
He went into a branch of Betfred in the town's High Street on 7 February and confronted the victim about his dismissal. He threw his weapon of choice - sweets - at the man, hitting him in the face.
Hiblin also threw a plastic bottle, but that missed.
Police arrived when the panic alarm was activated, but Hiblin continued to be aggressive and resisted arrest.
At Peterborough Magistrates' Court on 21 March he admitted assault by beating and obstructing a police officer in their duty.
He was sentenced to the community order, which includes a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement, at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday.
Home alone for the Antarctic winter...
Scientists based at a research station in the Antarctic set off flares yesterday as they waved goodbye to the last visitors they will see for the next five months.
"The 26 of us isolated at Rothera Station on Adelaide Island over the 2018 winter join the 0.000004% of people to have ever lived out a winter on this icy continent," says Jessica Walkup, from the Cambridge-based British Antarctic Survey.
They set off flares in an impressive display of colour as the RSS Shackleton left after collecting equipment and dropping off the final supplies which will need to see the team through to October.
The scientists spend the Antarctic winter living alone at Rothera Research Station, the largest British Antarctic facility, which is a centre for biological research.
Residents planting flowers in pot holes
Fed-up Benfleet residents have come up with a novel way to highlight the issue of pot holes on their roads, according to The Echo.
Teenagers warned over dangers of jumping into reservoir
Peter Marland set to remain Milton Keynes Council leader
Labour's Peter Marland is set to remain leader of Milton Keynes Council after the Liberal Democrats opted to enter into an "enhanced partnership" with Labour rather than team up with the Conservatives.
Following the local elections on 3 May, the Conservatives became the largest party on the council, but it remained in no overall control as the party's majority was not big enough.
Lib Dem group leader Douglas McCall said: "We have had a successful partnership with Labour over the last two years, and have agreed to enter into an enhanced partnership, which allows the Lib Dems to have a major influence on council policy, and in which the whole of the Liberal Democrat and Labour manifestos will form the Council Plan."
Alex Walker, leader of the Milton Keynes Conservatives, said he was "disappointed to not be given a chance to have a minority leadership".
Charity event marred by 'mindless vandals' who stole equipment
No time travellers are thought to have attended a party the theoretical physicist threw for them in 2009.
Ahead of the memorial service, organisers from the Stephen Hawking Foundation took to social media on Saturday to say: "We do need to point out that if you are travelling to the service from a different time, you will need to bring proof of where and when you were born."
Prof Hawking died on 14 March after a long battle with motor neurone disease.
This has the support of the county's seven MPs, but Northampton Borough Council thinks Northampton should go it alone and be run by a unitary authority.
A council meeting tonight will discuss raising awareness of the idea and selling it to local residents and businesses.
Masked raiders threaten elderly man with crowbars
Masked raiders threatened an elderly man with crowbars after breaking into his home, police say.
The victim, in his 70s, was watching television in his lounge in Spring Lane, Bassingbourn, at about 02:25 on Sunday when two men appeared.
They threatened him with crowbars before searching his pockets and home for money, then made off with about £300.
One of the men is described as about 6ft (1.8m) tall, aged between 18 and 22, wearing black clothing and had his face covered with a ski mask.
Although police believe this was an isolated incident, patrols have been stepped up in the area.
New 'Hive' of activity opens in Ely
A new multimillion-pound leisure centre has opened in Ely.
The out-of-town facility, named The Hive, is on the city's bypass and was formally opened on Friday. Visitors were able to try out the facilities for free over the weekend.
These include an eight-lane 25m (82ft) swimming pool, a 120-station gym, two activity studios and a four-court sports hall.
The centre is reported to have cost £13.5m, most of which was met by East Cambridgeshire District Council with the help of a £1.5m National Lottery grant from Sport England.
Car crashes into house in Wing
A car crashed into a house in Wing, near Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard, on Saturday night.
Thames Valley Police and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue attended the incident on Aylesbury Road at about 21:00.
A woman who was in the car was treated by South Central Ambulance Service and crews helped an uninjured woman out of the house.
Arson attack damages property in High Wycombe
An arson attack took place on a property in High Wycombe on Saturday, police said.
A member of the public noticed a fire at an address in Shrimpton Road at about 22:45 and called the emergency services.
Thames Valley Police said it was investigating the fire as an "incident of arson with intent to endanger life".
Det Insp Zoe Hardy said: "We believe an accelerant was used to ignite a fire which has caused damage to the address."
No-one was injured in the incident but officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.
Attempted murder charge after stabbing at party
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after another teenager was stabbed outside a party in Wickford on Saturday.
Essex Police believes the 15-year-old victim was outside the property in Russell Gardens when he was involved in an altercation with a boy on a moped.
The victim was stabbed in the back and suffered "life-changing injuries".
The 17-year-old will appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court today.
Sheds destroyed in Cheshunt arson attack
Two sheds, and everything inside, have been destroyed in an arson attack at allotments in Cheshunt, police say.
They were set alight at the Halfhide Lane site between 18:30 and 19:00 on Friday.
Carol Francis, from the Broxbourne local crime unit, said: "The sheds and their contents, including tools and seedlings, were completely destroyed by the fire and the flames also caused damage to surrounding trees.
"It is unclear at this stage what impact the fire may have had on the local wildlife."
Officers have called for anyone who might have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area to come forward.
Former Hemel MP candidate 'Gangsta Grandad' raps to Stormzy
Northamptonshire Telegraph
Anglian Water has issued a warning after receiving reports of teenagers and young adults jumping into Pitsford Reservoir.
Bin lorry hits parked car in Northampton street
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
A parked car in a Northampton residential street was smashed by a bin lorry turning a corner this morning.
Hunts Post
A charity event aimed at supporting people with brain injuries was marred after "mindless vandals" stole and sabotaged electrical equipment.
Palmers in take-over talks with Beales
Andrew Turner
BBC Radio Norfolk
One of the oldest department store chains in Norfolk has confirmed it is in takeover talks with another long established retailer.
Staff at Palmers, which was founded in Great Yarmouth in 1837, have been told their jobs could be transferred to Beales, whose flag-ship store is in Bournemouth, and has 22 branches nationally.
Palmers chairman Bruce Sturrock said the talks were at an advanced stage.
Palmers has stores in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, where Beales, founded in 1881, already operates the former Anglia Co-op department store.
Eurovision: SuRie left 'bruised' after stage invasion
BBC Entertainment and Arts
SuRie has revealed she has some bruises on her hands after a man invaded the stage during her Eurovision performance on Saturday.
The man grabbed the microphone while the Biship's Stortford singer, representing the UK in the contest, was performing Storm.
SuRie told ITV's This Morning: "There's a couple of bruises from where I was holding the mic. But I'm OK."
She said she was also hurt on her shoulder from where the man had barged into her.
"There wasn't any time to feel fear," she said.
Arrests as 'substantial' cannabis factory found
Two people have been arrested after a "substantial" quantity of cannabis was found during a raid in Peterborough.
Officers found the drugs in an outbuilding in Guntons Road at about 09:00.
A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s, both from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the production of cannabis.
Police have not yet been able to say how many plants were found or the estimated street value of the drugs.
Time travellers given advice ahead of Prof Stephen Hawking memorial
The organisers of a thanksgiving service for Prof Stephen Hawking have issued a warning to any time travellers planning to attend.
A public ballot for 1,000 places at the Westminster Service on 15 June has seemingly left the door open for them to attend, as applicants can be born on any date up to 2038.
No time travellers are thought to have attended a party the theoretical physicist threw for them in 2009.
Ahead of the memorial service, organisers from the Stephen Hawking Foundation took to social media on Saturday to say: "We do need to point out that if you are travelling to the service from a different time, you will need to bring proof of where and when you were born."
Prof Hawking died on 14 March after a long battle with motor neurone disease.
His funeral took place in his home city of Cambridge on 31 March.
Plans for single council in Northampton to be discussed
Plans for Northampton to be run by a single "unitary" council will be discussed at a special meeting tonight.
Currently, local services are split between Northampton Borough Council and Northamptonshire County Council, which has been suffering a financial crisis.
A government-appointed inspector suggested all councils in the county should be replaced with just two - one covering Daventry, Northampton and South Northamptonshire and the other covering Corby, East Northamptonshire, Kettering and Wellingborough.
This has the support of the county's seven MPs, but Northampton Borough Council thinks Northampton should go it alone and be run by a unitary authority.
A council meeting tonight will discuss raising awareness of the idea and selling it to local residents and businesses.
When a lorry's just too small to see...
Helen Burchell
BBC News
There's no real explanation for why this lorry driver didn't see the other one parked up in a lay-by, but at about 04:00 this morning... they didn't.
The crash happened on the A14 near Alconbury.
No-one was arrested but one of the drivers received minor injuries, Cambridgeshire Police says.
Oh Lord, it's a mouse!
Are you taking the "mickey"?
A rogue Mickey Mouse balloon has been causing great amusement after getting stuck on the ceiling of Peterborough Cathedral yesterday.
Canon Ian Black tweeted to say: "We seem to have a mouse problem.
"There is a Mickey Mouse balloon trapped on the nave ceiling."
While balloons are usually looked after at the cathedral's reception desk until visitors leave, the helium-filled Mickey went a bit rogue and he's the one that got away.
The ceiling's about 25m (82ft) high, a spokeswoman said.
"We can't shoot him down as the nave roof is very precious," she said.
"He'll probably float down at some terribly sacred moment."
Welwyn Garden City town centre regeneration plans to be trialled this month
Welwyn Hatfield Times
Welwyn Garden City town centre regeneration plans – including the introduction of a 20mph speed limit – are set to be trialled later this month.
SuRie praised after Stortford singer's reaction to stage invasion
Hertfordshire Mercury
Bishop's Stortford's SuRie, the UK's entry into the Eurovision Song Contest, has been praised after her cool reaction to a protester seizing her microphone halfway through her performance.
Two arrests after man dies in road crash
Two men have been arrested after a car driver was killed in Hertfordshire.
A man in his 30s, who was driving a grey Honda Civic, was killed in a collision with a black Mercedes E220 on St Albans Road, in Redbourn, at about 21:50 on Saturday.
His passenger, a woman in her 50s, is in a critical condition in hospital.
Two men in their 20s, who were in the Mercedes, suffered serious injuries and were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Hertfordshire Police said it was working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this collision and called for witnesses to come forward.
The force said it would particularly like to speak to the driver of a car who it was believed stopped at the scene but has not yet spoken to officers.