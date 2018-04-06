The mother of a boxer who died after his first fight in Great Yarmouth says she cannot rest until she sees justice for her son.

Jakub Moczyk, also known as Kuba, 22, died after being knocked out at the Atlantis Arena in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, in 2016, in an unlicensed boxing match.

Unlicensed boxing events are legal, but there are no minimum safety standards, prompting concerns.

An inquest into his death last year recorded a conclusion of misadventure, but no-one involved with the fight or venue admitted responsibility.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Moczyck's mother Jolanta Smigaj (pictured below centre) and her partner Brian Cook, said they were the "victims" and no-one was being held responsible for the death.

"I'm going to fight for justice for my son. I have to find out why, I have no answers," she said.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said its thoughts and sympathies remained with Mr Moczyk's family and friends.

The spokesman added: "Officers are working as a priority to complete the investigation as soon as possible, and are keeping in touch with the family as it progresses.

"Legislation is in place to help protect people's safety. The law places a duty of compliance on others under both the Health and Safety at Work Act and the Licensing Act. The council expects the law to be complied with and will investigate where concerns are raised and/or where incidents occur."