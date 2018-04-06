A cyclist has died after he was hit by a car in Norwich.
The man, who was in his 30s, was on Aylsham Road, near Mecca Bingo, when he collided with a black Audi Q7 at about 16:00 on Tuesday.
He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Thursday.
Norfolk Police said a man, also in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, drug-driving and dangerous driving.
He been released under investigation.
New support for crime victims launched
A new victim support hub has been opened by Bedfordshire Police.
The Signpost Hub has taken over from Victim Support to look after those affected by crime.
The force said it will be a "one-stop shop" offering practical and emotional support, help for witnesses through the court process, and referrals to specialists.
Kathryn Holloway, Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "We are aiming to transform the service for victims... the most important thing is we are aiming to contact those individuals within 24 hours of crime.
"Every police officer who encounters somebody who's been affected by crime is required to put in an initial victim needs assessment so they can directly refer those individuals into the Signpost Hub.
"You can receive absolutely free, impartial and confidential advice.
"You are not speaking to police officers and there is no pressure on you to report to police."
Speed camera volunteers experience praise and abuse on road
Robby West
BBC Look East
A group of community volunteers who operate a speed camera patrol in partnership with Essex Police claim they receive abuse from drivers on a daily basis.
The volunteers cover busy stretches of road near Harwich and while many people applaud them for trying to slow down the traffic, others hurl insults.
The group is led by Dave Blackiston, a former police officer, who said he had seen how speeding can tear apart families.
"I was on duty in the early morning when a young soldier was knocked down and killed and speed was a major factor," he said.
"I had to tell his family he would not be home for Christmas.
"Many drivers break the 30mph limit in built up areas as our camera shows."
When drivers are caught above 36mph, the team records the vehicle's details on dictaphone for the police who send a warning letter explaining the dangers of speeding.
Fire crews called to 'chemical incident' in Ipswich
Fire crews were called to a "chemical incident" in Ipswich tonight.
Six fire appliances were sent to Reavell Place just before 21:45, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.
An eyewitness said an ambulance had also attended the incident.
"We are witnessing it now," the onlooker said. "I'm not quite sure what's happening but there's a number of fire engines and an ambulance.
"Five firefighters, one of which has breathing apparatus, [have been] standing outside some flats.
"There doesn't appear to be an actual fire, however."
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was ongoing.
Delays on Beccles bell tower repairs bust budget by £25,000
Masonry falling from the historic tower owned by Waveney District Council sparked the need for urgent work and a conservation surveyor estimated costs at £70,000 for vital stonework and roof repairs.
A 15-week contract with a budget of almost £98,000 was awarded to Universal Stone but a report prepared for Waveney District Council's cabinet next week has revealed the final handover was only completed on 29 March - weeks after it was due to be finished, and the final cost will be around £123,000.
The council said the roofing work was the biggest delaying factor, with the original roof lead specification being incorrect, prompting work to start eight weeks late, and poor weather further delayed work.
Additional costs also came from the extended period for which scaffolding was needed.
The council's report said the additional money will come out of the estates capital budget.
100 homes approved for Stowupland, but Bacton plan on hold
Jason Noble
Suffolk Local Democracy Reporter
Plans to build 100 homes in Stowupland
have been approved – but proposals for 50 properties on the former
Bacton Middle School site have been deferred.
Mid Suffolk District Council’sdevelopment control committeemet to discuss the applications, where approval was given for 100 homes on land between Gipping Road and Church Road.
The committee also heard the application for outline plans to develop 50 homes and 3G football pitches on the former Bacton Community Middle School site in Wyverstone Road.
This has been deferred while a review of the proposal’s viability and affordable housing requirements is prepared.
Historic England raised concerns on heritage grounds, asking that the open green space is located on the eastern side to better preserve Bacton Manor and Wyverstone Parish Church.
Man trapped between Peterborough van and wall suffers broken leg
Daughter's tribute to 'kind and gentle' mother who suffered fatal burns
The daughter of a woman who died from serious burns after an incident in Benfleet has paid tribute to her "kind and gentle" mother.
Jenny Cronin, 72, suffered fatal injuries in the garden of a house in Boyce Green on Tuesday, 13 March.
She was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died on Friday, 30 March.
Her daughter Susan Lynch said: "Mum was a very kind and gentle lady. She will be sadly missed by myself, her granddaughters and all her lovely friends."
Officers arrested Kieren Lynch, 50, from Canvey, on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the disturbance.
He had also suffered burns and died in hospital on 13 March.
Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Huntingdon woman arrested in Sam Mechelewski murder inquiry
Nic Rigby
BBC News
A third person has been arrested by police investigating the murder of a 20-year-old man in Huntingdon.
Sam Mechelewski, 20, from the town, was found dead in Hinchingbrooke Country Park on 1 February.
A post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a stab wound.
A woman, in her 30s and from Huntingdon, was arrested this morning on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of a Class B drug and she remains in custody.
In February, a man in his 20s from Chatteris was arrested on suspicion of murder and was released under investigation.
Last week a woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender. She was later released under investigation.
Man and woman sought over gun pointed at rail station staff
A man who is believed to have pointed a gun at staff at Basildon railway station is sought for questioning by British Transport Police.
The incident happened on Wednesday between 05:40 and 05:50 when a man and a woman entered the station. The man approached the ticket queue and spoke with a staff member before then forcing his way through the barrier.
He was told to leave the station when he reached the platform and left the booking hall via the main exit door.
On his way he turned to face staff members and pulled out, what they believed was a gun and pointed it at them. He then left the station and was followed by the woman.
Officers would now like to speak to the man seen in the CCTV image and the woman as they believe they may have information that could help the investigation.
Two men arrested over rape of a woman in Tilbury
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with an assault in Tilbury in September.
A 31-year-old from Grays and a 30-year-old, of no fixed address, are being held in custody over the rape of a woman in a green area near Church Road on the evening of 9 September.
Frogs spawn spotted on waterlogged pitch
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
If anything is a good indicator of how much rain there has been lately it's this...
Those marking the pitches at Woburn and Wavendon FC at Bow Brickhill, which have been waterlogged since December, found what looks like frogs' spawn nestling in the grass.
I'm sure they'll be "hopping" for a good season when football returns with some "ribit-ing" matches.
A dog that was so scared of water he had to be cleaned for two months with dry shampoo, has finally had his first bath.
Duke, a six-year-old border collie had been kept in very poor conditions at his home in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, and was signed over to the RSPCA two months ago.
"His coat was heavily
matted and urine stained... and he stank, so he really
needed a bath," says animal care assistant
Serena Moore, who spent weeks de-matting his coat at the charity's Block Fen centre in Cambridgeshire.
However, when she first turned on a tap to bathe Duke, "he froze - he looked
like he would die of fright", so she had to gently clean and groom the aquaphobe for months using the dry shampoo.
Last week, Duke finally had his first bath - and "he quite enjoyed it", Ms Moore said.
Although the RSPCA is not sure where Duke's fear of water came from, he's quite a nervous dog and is frightened of quite a few things, so the charity is hoping to find him a new home in a quiet, rural area with an owner who has the patience to gain his trust and "who is willing to put
in some time to help him become the amazing dog he can be".
Canvey flooding priorities on agenda for partnership meeting
Several roads on Canvey Island, repeatedly flooded during heavy rains like those experienced last weekend, are on the agenda for discussion at an Essex Flood Partnership Board meeting later.
Furtherwick Road, Eastern Esplanade and Western Esplanade were severely flooded during heavy rains in May 2016 and there were further downpours last weekend which affected the area.
Resident Della Crooks said: "The water smells, it's stagnant and it's not very nice. We've had to pave the front garden but is still spills over into my neighbours."
Anglian Water said: "Currently we are working positively with the Essex Highways team on creating sustainable landscaping schemes such as planting more trees and replacing hard standing with grass to help water drain away more quickly and slow the flow of water when there is a downpour."
Burglar jailed over car boot kidnaps
A man has been jailed after a series of burglaries during which he and two fellow thieves shut people in the boots of their cars.
The crime spree began in Ware in Hertfordshire at about 10:00 on 3 January when the trio forced open the rear patio doors to a property and stole £1,725 of jewellery.
After trying to trick an elderly woman in Saffron Walden in Essex, they ended up at the home of a disabled man in Hertford Heath where they stole thousands of pounds in cash.
In Baldock in Hertfordshire, they threatened a man in his home and shut him in the boot of his car which they then used as a getaway vehicle. Swapping cars again in Old Welwyn, they shut a woman in her boot and drove off.
Both cars were abandoned and the victims escaped.
James Connors, 49, of no fixed address, was eventually stopped behind the wheel of a car as it made its way towards Northampton.
He was jailed for nine years at St Albans Crown Court after pleading guilty to conspiring to burgle, two offences of kidnap and dangerous driving. The other members of the gang remain at large.
Council brings in specialists to eradicate Japanese Knotweed
The double Olympic champion, who grew up in Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire and now trains at a gym in Basildon in Essex, top-scored with his floor and pommel routines to clinch the win alongside team-mates Nile Wilson, Courtney Tulloch, James Hall and Dominick Cunningham.
England's total of 258.950 left them more than 10 points clear of Canada in second place, with Scotland narrowly beaten into the bronze medal position.
People confused about recycling rubbish
Used nappies, food and glass are among the
frequent items wrongly put in recycling bins in Suffolk and it’s costing the
taxpayer more than £500,000 each year.
Suffolk County Council has received a report which shows the cost of residents putting items in the wrong bin.
Just 1% of recycling waste being
contaminated with wrong items cost councils £50,000.
Rob Cole, Suffolk Waste Partnership
manager, said surveys showed 97% of people supported recycling and that putting items in the wrong bin was generally not malicious.
A pilot launched in parts of Ipswich
and Lowestoft last year, in which leaflets were distributed outlining what waste
can and cannot be recycled, led to a significant reduction in the wrong items going into
recycling waste.
Premier Inn jobs’ boost as new £7.5m seafront hotel takes shape
A man who died following a collision in Oundle, Northamptonshire has been named as 23-year-old Stuart Randall.
Mr Randall, from Bourne in Lincolnshire, died following the crash on Monday, 2 April.
The incident took place on the A605 when the silver Ford Fiesta driven by Mr Randall, which was travelling north, collided with a silver Renault Scenic and a grey Honda CRV travelling in the opposite direction.
Five occupants of the Honda CRV were taken to Peterborough Hospital with serious injuries. The two occupants of the Renault Scenic were not injured.
St Edmunds retirement village work to start
Craig Lewis
BBC Online East
Work to redevelop the old St Edmunds Hospital site in Northampton is set to get under way.
The current building has stood empty for 20 years and has changed ownership several times.
Rochmills Group, which took ownership of the Wellingborough Road-based listed building in 2016, says it will be converted into a 130 apartment retirement village and a 62-bed specialist care home.
It is expected the work will take two years to complete.
Councillor Tim Hadland said it was terrific news, adding: "Making the area look more alive is bound to be good."
Go-ahead for former Sproughton sugar beet factory site
A large distribution warehouse on the site of a former sugar beet factory has been given the go-ahead.
Babergh
District Council’s planning committee has approved plans for the first new
development on Swich Park in Sproughton, near Ipswich.
The approved development will be built for LDH (La Doria) Ltd, a food company which sells and distributes grocery products to supermarkets.
Ipswich Borough Council, which bought the site in 2014, said the development is expected to create 125 jobs. It said Swich Park could bring up to 1,000 jobs to the area once developed.
Officers have cordoned off a stretch of St John's Street in Peterborough, following the assault at Bal's General Store.
Two men arrested in Stevenage drugs raid
Two 18-year-old men have been arrested following a drugs raid at a property in Stevenage today.
Officers from Hertfordshire Police found a large amount of cash and Class A and B drugs at the property on Ripon Road.
One of the men has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He was also arrested on suspicion of a GBH offence which took place on 21 March between Canterbury Way and Ripon Road.
The second man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs. Both have been released under investigation.
Detective Sgt Fay Tooley said: "This was a good result with officers acting on intelligence received. However we are still keen to here from anyone who has any information about drug related activity in this area."
Hopkins investigation should be resolved 'fairly soon', Corbyn says
Andy Holmes
BBC Three Counties Radio political reporter
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he hopes the party's investigation into the alleged behaviour of Luton North MP Kelvin Hopkins will be "resolved fairly soon".
On a visit to Hertfordshire on Wednesday Mr Corbyn said Mr Hopkins was still doing his work as a constituency MP.
"There is a case relating to him that is under investigation in the party, I cannot comment on it, I cannot pre-judge the outcome of that investigation, it is being properly conducted and will be resolved I hope fairly soon," Mr Corbyn said.
"But he is working very hard as the MP for Luton North and continues to do so."
The party leader said he could not give a timescale for the investigation to be completed but he wants it done " as soon as possible".
Bishop's Stortford gin experts plan to open distillery
Corbyn assures Herts he is 'totally opposed' to anti-Semitism
Andy Holmes
BBC Three Counties Radio political reporter
On his visit to Hertfordshire on Wednesday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn assured the county's Jewish community, many of which are centred on Borehamwood and Radlett, that his is the party to vote for.
According to the Jewish Chronicle, almost a third of the Radlett population identifies as Jewish. It makes up the second-largest ethnic group in the village, accounting for 28 per cent of the population while it is 20 per cent in Bushey and 15 per cent in Borehamwood.
"The Jewish community make an incredible contribution to our life, and the Jewish community has an incredible history in Britain of innovation, of activity of support and of this incredibly creative culture that goes with it," Mr Corbyn said.
"Anti-Semitism is a cancer and a poison within our society, I'm totally and absolutely opposed to it in any form and where it raises its head it has to be challenged and has to be dealt with and we're doing that within our own party and I would urge all other parties to do exactly the same."
Corbyn visits Watford in run up to local elections
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been visiting a nursery school in Watford today to highlight what he says is a danger that Britain could lose valuable pre-school places.
Visiting the Little Learners Montessori
nursery he said: "What we're concerned about is that the nursery costs have gone up and the funding to nurseries has not gone up sufficiently for it, many are struggling to provide the 30 hours that is being proposed at the moment.
"We want 30 hours for all children from two until they go onto primary school, it does mean more funding has to be provided because at the moment we're in danger of losing nursery places at a time we need more of them."
Mr Corbyn said they are targeting Watford in the local election campaign train because the party "pushed very hard" in the general election.
"It is an area we're targeting because we want to ensure that in Watford we get a council that can build houses, a council that is determined to provide for the children's needs but also a Labour government that can properly find our local authorities so that we can get those decent quality services."
Truck hauled from watery River Cam grave
A truck that rolled into the River Cam - and promptly sank - has been hauled out a day after it entered the water.
The flatbed truck was completely submerged - together with a trailer - after sliding into the murky depths outside a boathouse off Victoria Avenue in Cambridge at about 13:00 on Tuesday.
Although no-one was inside, and no-one was hurt, river managers had to issue warnings about the underwater obstruction which could not be removed until Wednesday morning.
Professional photographer Martin Bond, whose online project, A Cambridge Diary, aims to capture a picture of the city every day of every year, was on the bank of the River Cam to witness the truck being hauled out by a specialist recovery company.
"A spot of early morning fishing and this lot have landed a biggun," wrote Mr Bond, who has been photographing the comings and goings of Cambridge and its residents each day since 2010.
One good tern deserves another on Norfolk coast
Nic Rigby
BBC News
Bird conservation charity the RSPB is appealing for volunteers to help
protect little terns on the Norfolk coast this summer.
One of the UK’s rarest seabirds, the little tern has suffered a serious decline over the past 25 years.
The tiny chattering birds travel a 6,000 mile round trip each year to breed on the beaches of the British Isles, but their numbers have been reducing as they struggle to find safe beaches to nest and feed their young, free from predators and human disturbance.
Phil Pearson, Senior Conservation Officer, said: “Norfolk beaches are fantastic places to see little terns. Over a third of the UK breeding population make a home in East Anglia, and some of the largest colonies in the UK can be found here in Norfolk.
"However, our beaches are busy places and the little terns rely on our help to ensure chicks thrive and are able to successfully follow their parents back to Africa in August."
Volunteers can learn more about bird ecology and watch the birds as they raise their young from tiny bundles of fluff to intrepid fledglings before they fly back to West Africa for the winter.
No specific skills are required, as all training will be provided. Some walking is necessary at some colonies, as is working outdoors in all weather conditions.
Mother of boxer who died at Great Yarmouth event seeks answers
Andrew Turner
BBC Radio Norfolk
The mother of a boxer who died after his first fight in Great Yarmouth says she cannot rest until she sees justice for her son.
Jakub Moczyk, also known as Kuba, 22, died after being knocked out at the Atlantis Arena in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, in 2016, in an unlicensed boxing match.
Unlicensed boxing events are legal, but there are no minimum safety standards, prompting concerns.
An inquest into his death last year recorded a conclusion of misadventure, but no-one involved with the fight or venue admitted responsibility.
In an interview with the BBC, Mr Moczyck's mother Jolanta Smigaj (pictured below centre) and her partner Brian Cook, said they were the "victims" and no-one was being held responsible for the death.
"I'm going to fight for justice for my son. I have to find out why, I have no answers," she said.
In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said its thoughts and sympathies remained with Mr Moczyk's family and friends.
The spokesman added: "Officers are working as a priority to complete the investigation as soon as possible, and are keeping in touch with the family as it progresses.
"Legislation is in place to help protect people's safety. The law places a duty of compliance on others under both the Health and Safety at Work Act and the Licensing Act. The council expects the law to be complied with and will investigate where concerns are raised and/or where incidents occur."
Norwich teacher gets the boots
Nic Rigby
BBC News
A teacher in Norwich has been overwhelmed by the response to her appeal for football boots for her primary school team.
Jade Copeman, 23, a teacher at Lakenham Primary School, wanted her school team to enter a local tournament on 18 April, but found that a few of her players could not afford proper boots.
So she used Twitter and Facebook to appeal for boots.
"I could not believe the response. I anticipated a few pairs of boots, but we've had more than 100 offers and my tweets have been retweeted 1,000 times," she said.
Since the appeal three days ago, she has already received four pairs of boots (pictured).
Ms Copeman, who plays for Stalham Town Ladies football team, said any extra pairs of boots they get - her team is made up of 13 pupils - will be distributed among schools across Norfolk.
Anyone who wants to donate any boots should contact Jade via her Twitter feed @JadeCopeman.
Belle and Sebastian return to Latitude
Scottish band Belle and Sebastian are returning to the Latitude Festival near Southwold in Suffolk.
They headlined the main stage in 2010 - and this time round they will be second on the bill on Friday when Solange is headlining the Obelisk Arena.
Chris Geddes, keyboardist with Belle and Sebastian, said: "Latitude is a great festival - hopefully this time my mum will behave herself."
Unfortunately, we have no further information about what he can be referring to.
Other musical acts already announced for Henham Park include The Killers, Alt-J, Rag'n'Bone Man, Mogwai, The Breeders and James.
Whitlock leads England to first Commonwealth gold
Max Whitlock has led England to their first gold medal of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with victory in the men's gymnastics team event in Coomera.
The double Olympic champion, who grew up in Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire and now trains at a gym in Basildon in Essex, top-scored with his floor and pommel routines to clinch the win alongside team-mates Nile Wilson, Courtney Tulloch, James Hall and Dominick Cunningham.
England's total of 258.950 left them more than 10 points clear of Canada in second place, with Scotland narrowly beaten into the bronze medal position.
Premier Inn jobs’ boost as new £7.5m seafront hotel takes shape
Eastern Daily Press
The new £7.5m Premier Inn taking shape in Great Yarmouth will create 70 new jobs when it opens next year.
Watford looking to expand Vicarage Road stadium's capacity
Watford Observer
Watford FC are exploring options to potentially increase Vicarage Road stadium’s capacity to 30,000.
Suffolk fire service not meeting targets, figures show
Suffolk's fire service has failed to hit response time targets for property fires for the last 12 months, according to figures.
The county's fire and rescue service has a target of attending 80% of property fires within 11 minutes but for the last three months of 2017, only 67% have made it within the time limit.
According to the data, the service has not hit the 80% target at all in the last year.
The figures are be discussed by Suffolk County Council's scrutiny committee on Thursday.
Mark Hardingham, chief fire officer at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said the response targets set were "deliberately challenging" and they "do everything they can to reach them".
Police appeal for knife owner to come forward
Air ambulance called to Norfolk village after man is injured in fire
Eastern Daily Press
A man has been taken to hospital by the air ambulance after sustaining injuries in an incident involving a fire, near Swaffham.
Emergency services were called to Chapel Road, which runs between the village of Necton and the hamlet Ivy Todd, at around 12.15pm on Wednesday.
Bishop's Stortford gin experts plan to open distillery
Hertfordshire Mercury
A Bishop's Stortford gin expert who started off a business in his flat is now set to open his own distillery.
Vince Cable on housing and why he loves Watford
Watford Observer
Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable called Watford a “real success story” during a visit to the town today.
Plans unveiled for new adrenalin-pumping climbing complex at Ransomes Europark
Ipswich Star
Ransomes Europark could be in for another boost if a new climbing and activity complex for thrill-seekers is given the green light by planners.
Air ambulance set to appear on new TV series
Bucks Free Press
Thames Valley Air Ambulance is set to appear in a new TV series that will follow its emergency crews as they battle to save the most critically ill and injured patients across the region.