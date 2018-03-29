BBC Radio Suffolk brings you Life's A Pitch and Matchday on Saturday, as Town visit Birmingham, and there's more commentary on Monday for the visit of McCarthy's former club Millwall.
Tyrone Mings: 'I've nothing but positivity about Mick McCarthy'
Reacting to the news Mick McCarthy will leave Ipswich Town, Tyrone Mings said: "Personally I have nothing other than positivity about everything he did for me whilst at the club and the position he's got the club into.
"What has happened since [the play-off season] - arguably people will say there hasn't been enough attractive football - I think the job he has done has been fantastic."
'McCarthy like a father figure'
One of Mick McCarthy's big success stories at Ipswich Town was Tyrone Mings - the young defender bought for £10,000 and sold for £8m.
He told BBC Radio Suffolk: "I can never truly put into words how much of an influence Mick McCarthy and Terry Connor were on my early career - they were very much like fatherly figures.
"They bled me into the team when I needed to be, took me out when I needed it, but most importantly they gave me time to develop.
"I remember quitting my job on the Tuesday, signing on the Thursday and on the Friday I was travelling up to Leeds with the squad."
A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed in Luton.
Bedfordshire Police say it happened at about 08:25 next to a block of flats on St Saviour’s Crescent, off Russell Street.
Det Insp Janine Graham said: "We recognise this is a shocking incident for the
community and we have a number of officers carrying out high visibility patrols
in the area to talk to local residents around any concerns they may have.
"We’re carrying out a number of lines of inquiry in relation to this
incident and we’re also urging anyone with information to contact us to help us
establish the circumstances."
How are the national press covering the McCarthy-Ipswich split?
Here's a selection of the national coverage of the announcement the Mick McCarthy and Ipswich Town are to part company at the end of the season:
At the time, Ipswich and England legend Terry Butcher said: "I can't remember ever being so embarrassed and humiliated as an Ipswich fan.
"Ipswich lost the wrong way, not enough fight, not enough passion."
McCarthy says departure could affect players' futures
As the press conference came to an end, one final question prompted an interesting response from Mick McCarthy - will his exit lead the way for others?
The future of Polish international goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has been a hot topic of conversation over recent months, and McCarthy suggested that during conversations "Barts" had been keen to know whether the manager would still be here next season.
McCarthy calls out 'numbskull' supporters
During his press conference, outgoing Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy also called out the "numbskulls who've been given me abuse".
"That comment is for the people who have been doing it and ruining games at Portman Road and making it hard for players to play," he said.
"They probably don't give too many people respect, let alone the manager."
Church hides crosses for Easter hunt
Instead of an Easter egg hunt, a coalition of churches in Suffolk is asking people to search for 200 crosses they have hidden.
Churches Together in Sudbury and District is distributing the crosses around the area to celebrate Christianity.
The small wooden crosses all have a Bible verse written on them.
Gerry Higginson, chairman of Churches Together, said: "The idea is to provide something tangible as a reminder of the gift that God gave to us in Jesus."
'People were getting bored of me,' says Mick
"I've done well here, I've enjoyed every bit of it, but we're not progressing, we're pretty much standing still.
"I've done my job and people were getting bored of me. Let them have someone else and see if they get bored of them."
McCarthy leaves with 'heavy heart'
More from Mick McCarthy at Ipswich Town's training ground
"There's a few teams in the bottom three that would take my position, that certainly have bigger budgets than we have and I inherited.
"I think there was a bit of a heavy heart from both [me and Marcus Evans] last night, and I've been given time.
"I think he's been very good to all the managers that have been here."
McCarthy added that his time in management is not over and he is ready if and when an opportunity arises once his contract ends.
Bishops end Lent pilgrimage with a cuppa
Two Suffolk bishops have completed their Lent pilgrimage walk around the diocese.
The Right Reverend Martin Seeley, the Bishop of St Edmundsbury & Ipswich, and the Right Reverend Mike Harrison, the Bishop of Dunwich, walked 80 miles over 10 days.
They visited Sudbury, Cavendish, Kedington, Little Thurlow, Exning, Newmarket, Worlington and Mildenhall - before arriving at Bury St Edmunds today.
Each day began and ended in prayer, while they also met parishioners around the diocese.
And on arrival at Bury St Edmunds - they tucked into a well-earned cuppa!
Mick McCarthy: 'My time has run its course'
The first we hear from Mick McCarthy, speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk's Brenner Woolley:
"This is kind of a natural end and I think everything has its cycle and my time here has run its course," he said.
"It's both our decisions, [owner] Marcus Evans and me. It's the right time. I've done my stint and a done blooming good stint."
He added the criticism from some fans had not affected the decision.
Norwich Northern Distributor Road to be renamed the Broadland Northway
The media is waiting at Ipswich Town's training ground, but there's still no sign of the press conference starting.
We expect to hear from Luke Chambers and Mick McCarthy shortly.
'Relationship has broken down' with fans, but not players
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
I speak to players largely on tape, but even off tape you can read between the lines with players.
"On the record" they'll support the manager, but that is 100% genuine.
The fans have had a lot of turgid, dull uninspiring performances from the team over the last couple of years.
But I do think Mick McCarthy has been working with tied hands and has been very unlucky with injuries this season, because they're not a million miles away.
I think the relationship [with fans] had broken down, the point had come. I think it does need some fresh blood being brought into the club.
Club better off now than in 2012 - but funds still an issue
Graeme McLoughlin
BBC Radio Suffolk
While Ipswich Town won't finish this season
in a good enough position for most supporters, the club will be in a far better
position than it was when Mick McCarthy took charge in November 2012.
Back then, with the Blues stranded at the
bottom of the Championship, he was tasked with saving the club from relegation,
a feat that a fair few fans thought impossible at the time.
A ninth placed finish after his first full
season in charge signalled excellent progress, and Portman Road was buzzing
with excitement by May 2015, as Ipswich qualified for the end of season
play-offs for the first time under Marcus Evans's ownership.
The club has fallen short of reaching those
highs in the years since, with Evans arguably to blame for not giving McCarthy
sufficient funds with which to challenge in an increasingly competitive second
tier.
The owner's reluctance to speak publicly also
hasn't helped the manger, and he has shouldered more of the blame from an
increasingly frustrated fan base than necessary.
That said, in recent months, McCarthy has on
occasions been his own worst enemy with regards to his relationship with the
fans.
Speculation
about his future recently switched from 'if he goes' to 'when he goes,' and
now the time has come.
Press conference at 13:00
Members of the press are starting to gather at Ipswich Town's training ground, where Mick McCarthy is due to speak at 13:00.
'McCarthy had no favourites'
Jay Tabb played under Mick McCarthy at Ipswich for three years and praised him for how he was treated by the manager.
"He was very good, up there with one of the best managers to play for. He was always fair to me, he improved me as a player and many others at the club.
"He commanded a lot of respect, probably the only manager that didn't really have any open favourites, he would happily leave someone out the team, whereas most managers wouldn't have that."
And who would Jay have as the next manager? "I wouldn't know where to start," he said.
Police and nurse assaulted at West Suffolk Hospital
Police had to be called to the West Suffolk Hospital after a patient became aggressive.
A nurse and two officers were assaulted at the Bury St Edmunds hospital just after 11:30 on Tuesday.
A 26-year-old man was arrested at about 12:15.
He was charged with two counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty, assault by beating in respect of the nurse and using threatening and abusive words and behaviour.
He'll appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on 30 April.
Man stabbed in mugging in King's Lynn
A man's been stabbed during one of two robberies in King's Lynn.
The first incident happened at around 16:20 on Tuesday as the teenager cycled between the Iron Bridge and the Fairstead estate.
Four men pulled him off his bike and assaulted him, leaving him with a knife wound on his back before stealing his bike.
Two hours later another man suffered head and facial injuries after he was robbed of his laptop on Gayton Road by three men.
Three teenage boys arrested in connection with that incident have been released on bail.
Saturday's act will be the singer, Jess Glynne, famous for the song Rather Be, headlining a bill which also includes a Basement Jaxx DJ set.
The event starts on Friday, 3 August, with Billy Ocean, Aswad, The Christians and Jaki Graham.
It finished on Sunday, 5 August, when the soprano Lesley Garret takes to the stage for the Bedford Proms.
Past performers have included Sir Tom Jones and the Kaiser Chiefs.
Group concerned about new drug and alcohol service
A campaign group says lives could be at risk when a new charity starts running Norfolk's drug and alcohol service.
It's currently run by local organisations under the umbrella group Norfolk Recovery Partnership, but from Sunday the national charity Change, Grow, Live (CGL) will takeover.
The Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk is claiming many experienced staff members from the have chosen not to transfer to work for the national charity and it's concerned the new provision will operate with half as many doctors and practitioners.
Terry O' Shea, of the campaign group, says "The service needs to hit the ground running.
"We're talking about a group of people who need support and we're very concerned about a lack of planning and a lack of staffing that seems to be present when the contract begins."
CGL says it's ready to run the drug and alcohol service and has the necessary staff.
Ultra-fast broadband rolls out in Scole
A little bit of history has taken place at the community centre in Scole after locals in five villages, fed up with low broadband speeds, connected to ultra-fast broadband which they built and supplied themselves.
People now have a download speed of 800 megabits, as opposed to the average speed of 28 megabits for rural Norfolk provided by major suppliers.
With the help of local farmers, fibre optic cables were bought and buried and hooked up to a super fast main frame.
All the work was carried out by volunteers and the scheme is run by a cooperative called B4RN, on a not-for-profit basis, and will cost subscribers around £30 per month.
Former Ipswich Town player Bryan Hamilton says it is a shame Mick McCarthy's reign ended in the way it did.
"I am disappointed that it's ended like this for Mick because I just feel when he came into the club he did a fantastic job," he said.
"It was a club that had lost direction, lost a bit of spirit, lost a lot of qualities. He came in, stabilised the ship, gave it a direction, put a spirit and a belief into it and for 18-two years he did a fantastic job.
"Every club in the Championship wants the Premier League, and I think there was a moment in time after what Mick did [getting the club to the play-offs], they needed to sit down to say 'we believe in Mick, we'll invest, buy players, improve the structure'.
"For two or three years we seem to have been treading water."
Dunstable businesses selling to 'drunk people'
Volunteer actors have been out in Dunstable, employed by the police, to see if businesses would sell alcohol to people who were already "drunk".
Bedfordshire Police said they took part in the operation, as it is an offence to sell alcohol to anyone who is drunk.
They found pubs, clubs and newsagents all sold to the actors who appeared unsteady, talked with slurred speech or were loud and boisterous.
More than once they were given advice on drinks to buy to get "the most drunk", were encouraged to buy shots, and were sold double measures, said police.
Sgt Liam Mitchell said: "The message is simple to venues: if someone's clearly had too much, then refuse the sale, offer them water, and check that they are safe."
Police issued "advice" to businesses rather than charging anyone.
Will the grass be greener without McCarthy?
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Outsiders may look at Ipswich’s finishing position over the
past few seasons (sixth, seventh, 16th) and wonder
why fans, on the whole, have seemed so keen to see the back of Mick McCarthy.
And they’d have a point.
However, I speak to several Town supporters who watch the
team regularly – they have wanted a change in management for a little while and
with Mick’s contract running out in a few months, this seems like a good time.
Will the grass be greener on the other side for Ipswich? Not
necessarily. They’ve been regulars in the top half of the Championship on a
relatively small budget, so this decision definitely represents a risk.
And who would Simon Milton like to succeed Mick McCarthy?
"I've absolutely no idea," the former midfielder, who also worked at the club after his playing career, said.
Whoever it is, though, will inherit a club "in a decent position", he said.
Day to day policing 'will not be affected' by Royal Wedding
Police are reassuring residents of Buckinghamshire that they will not be affected by policing of the Royal Wedding next month.
Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle in Windsor on 19 May with the majority of officers on duty coming from Thames Valley Police.
The force has released details of its operation and said it will "be amongst the largest in Thames Valley Police's history" but said other duties will not be affected.
"Our communities can be reassured that our response to incidents and day-to-day policing will not be affected by the policing of the Royal Wedding," a statement said.
Who'll be the new manager?
So who might be next through the door at Portman Road?
The early favourite for the job is former England manager Steve McClaren, who has been out of work since 2017 when he left Derby County.
Also in the mix are current Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray - a former Ipswich Town player - and ex-Rangers and Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton.
But it's early days yet...
Simon Milton: Mick McCarthy 'lifted the club'
Former Ipswich Town midfielder Simon Milton says Mick McCarthy's departure has not come as a surprise, but praised the manager's work.
"I truly believe Mick McCarthy should be commended for what he's done," he said.
"From the minute he walked into the door he lifted the club.
"We were in turmoil."
'No regrets' for McCarthy
This season things have turned sour for McCarthy.
The Ipswich boss had to apologise for his language in the aftermath of their goal at East Anglian rivals Norwich City, but denied it was aimed at the travelling fans.
Earlier this month, McCarthy insisted he would not leave before the summer, despite supporter criticism.
He says now he leaves the club with no "regrets".
"I have given everything for Ipswich Town and I will see out my contract in the same way," he said.
Remembering the highs
It’s safe to say the highlight of Mick McCarthy’s time in
charge of Ipswich was undoubtedly the 2014-15 season, when he guided the club
to the Championship play-off places.
Despite Paul Anderson's goal helping them to a first-leg draw, the Tractor Boys lost in the semi-finals against fierce
rivals Norwich City 4-2 on aggregate. Norwich eventually went on to win promotion
to the top flight.
The following season Ipswich finished just outside the
play-off places, in seventh, but last season saw a drop down the table, ending
the campaign in 16th place.
Mick McCarthy, Ipswich Town manager (2012-2018)
We're ending our regular live updates on the reaction to the announcement that Mick McCarthy is to leave the manager's seat at Ipswich Town at the end of the season.
You can post your thoughts on the BBC Suffolk Facebook page.
Inside the £12,500-per-year student houses with own cinema
Cambridge News
Cambridge’s first ever student ‘townhouses’ are set to open on Mill Road this summer, with rooms available for more than £12,500 per year.
How are the national press covering the McCarthy-Ipswich split?
Here's a selection of the national coverage of the announcement the Mick McCarthy and Ipswich Town are to part company at the end of the season:
Meanwhile, The Sack Race is installing Lincoln City's Danny Cowley as 5/2 favourite to take over at Portman Road.
The Imps boss oversaw the defeat of Ipswich in the FA Cup a year ago, in what was one of the low-points of McCarthy's reign.
At the time, Ipswich and England legend Terry Butcher said: "I can't remember ever being so embarrassed and humiliated as an Ipswich fan.
"Ipswich lost the wrong way, not enough fight, not enough passion."
McCarthy says departure could affect players' futures
As the press conference came to an end, one final question prompted an interesting response from Mick McCarthy - will his exit lead the way for others?
The future of Polish international goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has been a hot topic of conversation over recent months, and McCarthy suggested that during conversations "Barts" had been keen to know whether the manager would still be here next season.
McCarthy calls out 'numbskull' supporters
During his press conference, outgoing Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy also called out the "numbskulls who've been given me abuse".
"That comment is for the people who have been doing it and ruining games at Portman Road and making it hard for players to play," he said.
"They probably don't give too many people respect, let alone the manager."
Instead of an Easter egg hunt, a coalition of churches in Suffolk is asking people to search for 200 crosses they have hidden. Churches Together in Sudbury and District is distributing the crosses around the area to celebrate Christianity. The small wooden crosses all have a Bible verse written on them. Gerry Higginson, chairman of Churches Together, said: "The idea is to provide something tangible as a reminder of the gift that God gave to us in Jesus."
'People were getting bored of me,' says Mick
"I've done well here, I've enjoyed every bit of it, but we're not progressing, we're pretty much standing still.
"I've done my job and people were getting bored of me. Let them have someone else and see if they get bored of them."
McCarthy leaves with 'heavy heart'
More from Mick McCarthy at Ipswich Town's training ground
"There's a few teams in the bottom three that would take my position, that certainly have bigger budgets than we have and I inherited.
"I think there was a bit of a heavy heart from both [me and Marcus Evans] last night, and I've been given time.
"I think he's been very good to all the managers that have been here."
McCarthy added that his time in management is not over and he is ready if and when an opportunity arises once his contract ends.
Bishops end Lent pilgrimage with a cuppa
Two Suffolk bishops have completed their Lent pilgrimage walk around the diocese.
The Right Reverend Martin Seeley, the Bishop of St Edmundsbury & Ipswich, and the Right Reverend Mike Harrison, the Bishop of Dunwich, walked 80 miles over 10 days.
They visited Sudbury, Cavendish, Kedington, Little Thurlow, Exning, Newmarket, Worlington and Mildenhall - before arriving at Bury St Edmunds today.
Each day began and ended in prayer, while they also met parishioners around the diocese.
And on arrival at Bury St Edmunds - they tucked into a well-earned cuppa!
Mick McCarthy: 'My time has run its course'
The first we hear from Mick McCarthy, speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk's Brenner Woolley:
"This is kind of a natural end and I think everything has its cycle and my time here has run its course," he said.
"It's both our decisions, [owner] Marcus Evans and me. It's the right time. I've done my stint and a done blooming good stint."
He added the criticism from some fans had not affected the decision.
Luke Chambers: 'Players are disappointed'
'Finish on a high'
More from Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers on Mick McCarthy's departure:
"I feel he's done a very good job with the things he's had to deal with. I thought we'd had a pretty decent run of it of late.
"He called a meeting this morning, we obviously knew something was going to happen sooner or later, knowing which way we were going to go as a club.
"The gaffer's made no secret he wants to finish above those guys up the road so we'll be doing everything we can to finish as high as we can."
Players found out about departure this morning
Luke Chambers is now speaking to the press about Mick McCarthy's departure:
"We found out this morning," he said. "We have to be professional and continue to give our all to the football club."
Captain 'playing for future'
Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers is facing the media before his manager and has said that "from a personal point of view it’s a sad day".
"We’ll all continue to do our job from now until the end of the season," he told the club in an interview with them before he heads into the press room.
“You’re playing for your future now under a new manager. I think the manager has done a very good job here.”
He said Mick McCarthy was a "great person and a great man".
"Hopefully it can be a long wave goodbye now."
Many happy returns...
It must be a strange one for Cole Skues as he turns 32....
Press conference delay
The media is waiting at Ipswich Town's training ground, but there's still no sign of the press conference starting.
We expect to hear from Luke Chambers and Mick McCarthy shortly.
'Relationship has broken down' with fans, but not players
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
I speak to players largely on tape, but even off tape you can read between the lines with players.
"On the record" they'll support the manager, but that is 100% genuine.
The fans have had a lot of turgid, dull uninspiring performances from the team over the last couple of years.
But I do think Mick McCarthy has been working with tied hands and has been very unlucky with injuries this season, because they're not a million miles away.
I think the relationship [with fans] had broken down, the point had come. I think it does need some fresh blood being brought into the club.
Club better off now than in 2012 - but funds still an issue
Graeme McLoughlin
BBC Radio Suffolk
While Ipswich Town won't finish this season in a good enough position for most supporters, the club will be in a far better position than it was when Mick McCarthy took charge in November 2012.
Back then, with the Blues stranded at the bottom of the Championship, he was tasked with saving the club from relegation, a feat that a fair few fans thought impossible at the time.
A ninth placed finish after his first full season in charge signalled excellent progress, and Portman Road was buzzing with excitement by May 2015, as Ipswich qualified for the end of season play-offs for the first time under Marcus Evans's ownership.
The club has fallen short of reaching those highs in the years since, with Evans arguably to blame for not giving McCarthy sufficient funds with which to challenge in an increasingly competitive second tier.
The owner's reluctance to speak publicly also hasn't helped the manger, and he has shouldered more of the blame from an increasingly frustrated fan base than necessary.
That said, in recent months, McCarthy has on occasions been his own worst enemy with regards to his relationship with the fans.
Speculation about his future recently switched from 'if he goes' to 'when he goes,' and now the time has come.
Press conference at 13:00
Members of the press are starting to gather at Ipswich Town's training ground, where Mick McCarthy is due to speak at 13:00.
'McCarthy had no favourites'
Jay Tabb played under Mick McCarthy at Ipswich for three years and praised him for how he was treated by the manager.
"He was very good, up there with one of the best managers to play for. He was always fair to me, he improved me as a player and many others at the club.
"He commanded a lot of respect, probably the only manager that didn't really have any open favourites, he would happily leave someone out the team, whereas most managers wouldn't have that."
And who would Jay have as the next manager? "I wouldn't know where to start," he said.
Police and nurse assaulted at West Suffolk Hospital
Police had to be called to the West Suffolk Hospital after a patient became aggressive.
A nurse and two officers were assaulted at the Bury St Edmunds hospital just after 11:30 on Tuesday.
A 26-year-old man was arrested at about 12:15.
He was charged with two counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty, assault by beating in respect of the nurse and using threatening and abusive words and behaviour.
He'll appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on 30 April.
Man stabbed in mugging in King's Lynn
A man's been stabbed during one of two robberies in King's Lynn.
The first incident happened at around 16:20 on Tuesday as the teenager cycled between the Iron Bridge and the Fairstead estate.
Four men pulled him off his bike and assaulted him, leaving him with a knife wound on his back before stealing his bike.
Two hours later another man suffered head and facial injuries after he was robbed of his laptop on Gayton Road by three men.
Three teenage boys arrested in connection with that incident have been released on bail.
Jess Glynne would 'Rather Be' in Bedford
The final name has been announced for this summer's Bedford Park Concerts.
Saturday's act will be the singer, Jess Glynne, famous for the song Rather Be, headlining a bill which also includes a Basement Jaxx DJ set.
The event starts on Friday, 3 August, with Billy Ocean, Aswad, The Christians and Jaki Graham.
It finished on Sunday, 5 August, when the soprano Lesley Garret takes to the stage for the Bedford Proms.
Past performers have included Sir Tom Jones and the Kaiser Chiefs.
Group concerned about new drug and alcohol service
A campaign group says lives could be at risk when a new charity starts running Norfolk's drug and alcohol service.
It's currently run by local organisations under the umbrella group Norfolk Recovery Partnership, but from Sunday the national charity Change, Grow, Live (CGL) will takeover.
The Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk is claiming many experienced staff members from the have chosen not to transfer to work for the national charity and it's concerned the new provision will operate with half as many doctors and practitioners.
Terry O' Shea, of the campaign group, says "The service needs to hit the ground running.
"We're talking about a group of people who need support and we're very concerned about a lack of planning and a lack of staffing that seems to be present when the contract begins."
CGL says it's ready to run the drug and alcohol service and has the necessary staff.
Ultra-fast broadband rolls out in Scole
A little bit of history has taken place at the community centre in Scole after locals in five villages, fed up with low broadband speeds, connected to ultra-fast broadband which they built and supplied themselves.
People now have a download speed of 800 megabits, as opposed to the average speed of 28 megabits for rural Norfolk provided by major suppliers.
With the help of local farmers, fibre optic cables were bought and buried and hooked up to a super fast main frame.
All the work was carried out by volunteers and the scheme is run by a cooperative called B4RN, on a not-for-profit basis, and will cost subscribers around £30 per month.
Similar schemes were first set up in rural Lancashire.
Bryan Hamilton: Ipswich 'treading water'
Former Ipswich Town player Bryan Hamilton says it is a shame Mick McCarthy's reign ended in the way it did.
"I am disappointed that it's ended like this for Mick because I just feel when he came into the club he did a fantastic job," he said.
"It was a club that had lost direction, lost a bit of spirit, lost a lot of qualities. He came in, stabilised the ship, gave it a direction, put a spirit and a belief into it and for 18-two years he did a fantastic job.
"Every club in the Championship wants the Premier League, and I think there was a moment in time after what Mick did [getting the club to the play-offs], they needed to sit down to say 'we believe in Mick, we'll invest, buy players, improve the structure'.
"For two or three years we seem to have been treading water."
Dunstable businesses selling to 'drunk people'
Volunteer actors have been out in Dunstable, employed by the police, to see if businesses would sell alcohol to people who were already "drunk".
Bedfordshire Police said they took part in the operation, as it is an offence to sell alcohol to anyone who is drunk.
They found pubs, clubs and newsagents all sold to the actors who appeared unsteady, talked with slurred speech or were loud and boisterous.
More than once they were given advice on drinks to buy to get "the most drunk", were encouraged to buy shots, and were sold double measures, said police.
Sgt Liam Mitchell said: "The message is simple to venues: if someone's clearly had too much, then refuse the sale, offer them water, and check that they are safe."
Police issued "advice" to businesses rather than charging anyone.
Will the grass be greener without McCarthy?
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Outsiders may look at Ipswich’s finishing position over the past few seasons (sixth, seventh, 16th) and wonder why fans, on the whole, have seemed so keen to see the back of Mick McCarthy. And they’d have a point.
However, I speak to several Town supporters who watch the team regularly – they have wanted a change in management for a little while and with Mick’s contract running out in a few months, this seems like a good time.
Will the grass be greener on the other side for Ipswich? Not necessarily. They’ve been regulars in the top half of the Championship on a relatively small budget, so this decision definitely represents a risk.
And who would Simon Milton like to succeed Mick McCarthy?
"I've absolutely no idea," the former midfielder, who also worked at the club after his playing career, said.
Whoever it is, though, will inherit a club "in a decent position", he said.
Day to day policing 'will not be affected' by Royal Wedding
Police are reassuring residents of Buckinghamshire that they will not be affected by policing of the Royal Wedding next month.
Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle in Windsor on 19 May with the majority of officers on duty coming from Thames Valley Police.
The force has released details of its operation and said it will "be amongst the largest in Thames Valley Police's history" but said other duties will not be affected.
"Our communities can be reassured that our response to incidents and day-to-day policing will not be affected by the policing of the Royal Wedding," a statement said.
Who'll be the new manager?
So who might be next through the door at Portman Road?
The early favourite for the job is former England manager Steve McClaren, who has been out of work since 2017 when he left Derby County.
Also in the mix are current Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray - a former Ipswich Town player - and ex-Rangers and Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton.
But it's early days yet...
Simon Milton: Mick McCarthy 'lifted the club'
Former Ipswich Town midfielder Simon Milton says Mick McCarthy's departure has not come as a surprise, but praised the manager's work.
"I truly believe Mick McCarthy should be commended for what he's done," he said.
"From the minute he walked into the door he lifted the club.
"We were in turmoil."
'No regrets' for McCarthy
This season things have turned sour for McCarthy.
The Ipswich boss had to apologise for his language in the aftermath of their goal at East Anglian rivals Norwich City, but denied it was aimed at the travelling fans.
Earlier this month, McCarthy insisted he would not leave before the summer, despite supporter criticism.
He says now he leaves the club with no "regrets".
"I have given everything for Ipswich Town and I will see out my contract in the same way," he said.
Remembering the highs
It’s safe to say the highlight of Mick McCarthy’s time in charge of Ipswich was undoubtedly the 2014-15 season, when he guided the club to the Championship play-off places.
Despite Paul Anderson's goal helping them to a first-leg draw, the Tractor Boys lost in the semi-finals against fierce rivals Norwich City 4-2 on aggregate. Norwich eventually went on to win promotion to the top flight.
The following season Ipswich finished just outside the play-off places, in seventh, but last season saw a drop down the table, ending the campaign in 16th place.