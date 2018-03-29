While Ipswich Town won't finish this season in a good enough position for most supporters, the club will be in a far better position than it was when Mick McCarthy took charge in November 2012.

Back then, with the Blues stranded at the bottom of the Championship, he was tasked with saving the club from relegation, a feat that a fair few fans thought impossible at the time.

A ninth placed finish after his first full season in charge signalled excellent progress, and Portman Road was buzzing with excitement by May 2015, as Ipswich qualified for the end of season play-offs for the first time under Marcus Evans's ownership.

The club has fallen short of reaching those highs in the years since, with Evans arguably to blame for not giving McCarthy sufficient funds with which to challenge in an increasingly competitive second tier.

The owner's reluctance to speak publicly also hasn't helped the manger, and he has shouldered more of the blame from an increasingly frustrated fan base than necessary.

That said, in recent months, McCarthy has on occasions been his own worst enemy with regards to his relationship with the fans.

Speculation about his future recently switched from 'if he goes' to 'when he goes,' and now the time has come.