BBC East of England

...or perhaps a snowdrift hill at the side of the road? Intrepid Megan Long making the best of the weather at Runhall, near Dereham.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
More help offered to homeless people in Essex
Teens detained over garage gun death
Two teenagers, including one cleared of murder, are sentenced over a shooting at an Essex garage.Read more
Football club in 1970s sex assault probe
Two victims allege they were attacked as teenagers at Southend United in the 1970s.Read more
I climbed a snowy mountain...
...or perhaps a snowdrift hill at the side of the road?
Intrepid Megan Long making the best of the weather at Runhall, near Dereham.
Football coach charged with child abuse
Michael "Kit" Carson, 74, is charged in connection with a football abuse probe in Cambridgeshire.Read more