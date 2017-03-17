BBC Local Live: East of England (west)

Two Navy veterans who helped in the aid effort following an earthquake in Chile 78 years ago have been honoured.

Thousands of people were killed and many more made homeless in the city of Concepción in 1939. Frank Burton and Basil Trott, who are 98 and 97, were presented with medals for the bravery they showed in the aftermath helping to clear the area.

The Chilean ambassador to the UK, Rolando Drago Rodriguez, made the presentation in Cambridge.

Chile earthquake veterans honoured in Cambridge 80 years on

"It is an honour for me to present the medals," he told the BBC.

"When we have problems in Chile, it's important to have solidarity from friends.

"Solidarity was demonstrated in 1939 by the British people."