BBC Local Live: East of England (west)

Two Navy veterans who helped in the aid effort following an earthquake in Chile 78 years ago have been honoured.
Thousands of people were killed and many more made homeless in the city of Concepción in 1939. Frank Burton and Basil Trott, who are 98 and 97, were presented with medals for the bravery they showed in the aftermath helping to clear the area.
The Chilean ambassador to the UK, Rolando Drago Rodriguez, made the presentation in Cambridge.
"It is an honour for me to present the medals," he told the BBC.
"When we have problems in Chile, it's important to have solidarity from friends.
"Solidarity was demonstrated in 1939 by the British people."
Goodbye
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
Sadly it's time for us to go for another week.
But don't despair, we'll be back with more news, sport, travel and weather on Monday morning from 08:00.
Whatever you're doing this weekend, we hope it's a good one.
If it stays dry I might even mow the lawn! The drawbacks of spring ay...
See you again soon.
Goodbye
Thanks for joining us for another week of Northamptonshire Live.
That's it for now, but don't fret - we'll be back again on Monday from 08:00 with all the news, sport, weather and travel for the county.
Sam Pearce, 24, of Rickmansworth Road, Pinner, north west London, hurled film-maker Benjamin Kerr, from Flitwick, out of the carriage after the train stopped at Luton's Parkway Station on 17 June 2015.
Mr Kerr told St Albans Crown Court he was attacked when he woke up on the train and mistakenly told Pearce they had reached the "end of the line" at Bedford station, when in fact they were at St Albans.
He said he realised moments later he had made a mistake, but not long afterwards Pearce found him in another carriage and attacked him, before violently ejecting him from the train at Luton.
The student was found guilty on Monday of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Tractor among items stolen from farm
It may have been a rather slow getaway, but a tractor similar to this was among a number of items stolen from a Northamptonshire farm.
Between 16:20 yesterday and 09:15 today, containers on a farm off Earls Barton Road, Great Doddington, were broken into.
A Kubota B7001 tractor, similar to that pictured, two aluminium loading ramps and a red Honda rotavator were taken.
Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 111 555.
Dr Dons
A beaming Pete Winkelman collected an honorary degree from The University of Buckingham today.
The chairman of MK Dons was awarded a Doctor of Science at a graduation ceremony.
He was one of five to be given the special accolade, including the former governor of the Bank of England, Lord Mervyn King.
What I heard amazed me, as they didn't seem that bothered that they had received six points on their licence and a £200 fine.
Michael told me he was his phone as his speaker was broken, and said "I know it's wrong but it was a necessity. If I have to take a call for work then I will take a call for work".
When I challenged him on if he will do it again, he said he will "try".
Marcus was caught syncing his phone to his bluetooth and said: "Yes, it's wrong in the eyes of the law. It's not that I don't think it's dangerous, but there's a lot of other things happening on the roads."
Not content with having two winners from the area - Milton Keynes' Nadyia Hussain and Barton Le Clay's Candice Brown - we can now claim former Buckinghamshire New University graduate Noel Fielding as our very own.
The Waterbeach headquarters would have answered all emergency fire calls from Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Hertfordshire and north Essex.
However, the project was
abandoned in 2010
after the coalition government determined the "requirements of the project cannot be delivered to an acceptable timeframe".
The Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) initially refused to comment on why it had failed to let the building.
However, we've now finally got a breakdown of exactly how our money is being used to support this ongoing venture.
The total costs in 2015-16 were:
Rent (net): £1,384,903.36
Rates: £49,296.33
Service charge: £17,268.76
Water: £246.78
Electricity: £25,605.73
Fixed Maintenance: £200,227.33
Reactive Maintenance: £1,166.57
Total: £1,678,714.86 = £4,599 a day
Yep, going on for £2m a year.
We asked the DCLG to comment on the figures. We especially wanted to know why £26,000 of electricity was being used each year when no-one was there, but they wouldn't.
With another 14 years left on the lease, the final spend will dwarf the millions spent so far on a service which has never been used.
White elephant? You decide...
Cobblers midfielder set for trip to 'languishing' former club
Stuart Bailey
BBC News
Northampton Town make the trip to Bolton tomorrow.
Cobblers midfielder Matt Taylor says he's surprised his former side have ended up in League One.
Bolton are third in the table, just a point off the automatic promotion places, and have scored 8 goals in the last two games.
Taylor, who scored his second goal in as many matches on Tuesday night, said: "It's disappointing as a former player to see them languishing in the lower reaches of English football, but they've got a good, strong squad.
"They've managed to hold on to the majority of their players from last season and I assume they have one of the biggest budgets in the league, so they'll be looking to bounce back at the first opportunity.
"For me it'll only be a good day if we go there and get something. If we go there and get nothing it won't be enjoyable."
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
A woman in her 50s has been left in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Luton on Wednesday.
Police say she was hit by a grey Audi A3 Sport at about 21:20 on the Dunstable Road, by Wordsworth Road.
Her injuries are described as serious and she's currently in a stable condition in hospital.
It was when the Chilean ambassador to the UK, Rolando Drago Rodriguez, personally thanked two Royal Navy veterans from Cambridge, nearly 80 years after they helped when an earthquake hit Chile in 1939.
Frank Burton, 98, and Basil Trott, 97, were presented with medals for their bravery when thousands of people were killed and many more made homeless in the Concepción region.
Travel: M1 slip road re-opens
BBC News Travel
The M1 slip road at junction 10 has now re-opened after a lorry overturned earlier.
Blues v Saints: Hooker Charlie Clare says Blues 'got me where I am now'
Craig Lewis
BBC Sport
Northampton Saints' hooker Charlie Clare says his three-year stint at Bedford Blues "got me back on track" after a number of injuries.
Clare helped Bedford reach the Championship's top four at the end of last season, prior to joining Saints.
Before he joined the Blues, the 24-year-old was a member of the Leicester Tigers academy, where he had loan spells with Nottingham, Jersey and Loughborough Students.
Speaking about this evening's friendly, he said: "It's an East Midlands derby. We are probably closer to Bedford than Leicester.
"Back in the old days it was those three who would battle it out."
Clare said he has some "great memories" of his time at Goldington Road.
"I kept my head down and worked hard, and everyone always looks after you," he said.
"It is what happened there that got me where I am now."
Northampton Saints' visit to Bedford will feel like a homecoming for Charlie Clare
Craig Lewis
BBC Sport
From re-acquainting himself with the unique sloping pitch to preparing to take on his housemate, Northampton Saints' hooker Charlie Clare is looking forward to
tonight's clash with Bedford Blues
.
Saints travel to Goldington Road for an evening friendly. It is a ground Clare, 24, is familiar with after spending three seasons with the Blues.
"It's quite special [playing at Bedford], mainly because of the slope," he said.
"There are not many other pitches like that. It is right in the centre of town. Bedford is very similar to Northampton in that it is a rugby town.
"They get 2,000 people to most games."
Clare said he has more reason than most to put in a big performance: "I still live in Bedford and my housemate is a Bedford player."
HGVs are 'target group' for police in mobile phone crackdown
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Earlier this week we told you how Thames Valley Police
used an unmarked lorry
to catch drivers using their mobile phones on the M1.
Targeting the stretch between J15 for Northampton and J13 for Bedford during four days last week, 83 drivers were stopped, of which 38 were driving lorries, both UK-and foreign-registered.
We've now been talking to Thames Valley Police about why using a lorry is particularly helpful.
Acting inspector Simon Hills said: "Heavy goods vehicles are one of the target groups for us and that's why the very kind loan of a truck enables us to see into the cab and see things that we perhaps normally wouldn't see from one of our patrol cars.
"Lorry drivers need to heed the message, especially when they're driving 40 tonnes at 60mph."
It will attempt to mitigate the punishment in court today, but the judge has already warned it will face a record fine that could stretch to millions of pounds. The judge said shareholders, not consumers, should foot the bill.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Earthquake veterans honoured 80 years on
Two Navy veterans who helped in the aid effort following an earthquake in Chile 78 years ago have been honoured.
Thousands of people were killed and many more made homeless in the city of Concepción in 1939. Frank Burton and Basil Trott, who are 98 and 97, were presented with medals for the bravery they showed in the aftermath helping to clear the area.
The Chilean ambassador to the UK, Rolando Drago Rodriguez, made the presentation in Cambridge.
"It is an honour for me to present the medals," he told the BBC.
"When we have problems in Chile, it's important to have solidarity from friends.
"Solidarity was demonstrated in 1939 by the British people."
Goodbye
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
Sadly it's time for us to go for another week.
But don't despair, we'll be back with more news, sport, travel and weather on Monday morning from 08:00.
Whatever you're doing this weekend, we hope it's a good one.
If it stays dry I might even mow the lawn! The drawbacks of spring ay...
See you again soon.
Goodbye
Thanks for joining us for another week of Northamptonshire Live.
That's it for now, but don't fret - we'll be back again on Monday from 08:00 with all the news, sport, weather and travel for the county.
Keep an eye on the BBC Northampton website for any news over the weekend - and have a good one!
Goodbye
Thanks for joining us for another week of Cambridgeshire Live.
That's it for now, but don't fret - we'll be back again on Monday from 08:00 with all the news, sport, weather and travel for the county.
Keep an eye on the BBC Cambridgeshire website for any news over the weekend - and have a good one!
Charity saves dog from the Korean meat market
Sinead Carroll
BBC South Today
A dog saved from a dog meat farm in Korea has found a new life in Buckinghamshire.
Faith, the collie cross jindo, is being trained by Buckinghamshire-based charity Medial Detection Dogs .
It uses dogs to sniff out conditions like cancer and is also helping people with diabetes.
The charity describes her as "beautiful and a whirlwind" and named her Faith, as despite all that has happened to her, she "has the most amazing faith in humans".
The charity is hoping to take on another dog from South Korea in the coming months.
Edinburgh talks of 'tough task' for Cobblers
Cobblers manager Justin Edinburgh says they know tomorrow's game at Bolton Wanderers will be a "tough task".
Northampton Town are on the back of three consecutive wins - Bolton have scored eight goals in their last two, both away from home.
Edinburgh says it will be one of the hardest games since he's be in charge.
"It's going to be extremely hard - a difficult game, very good opponents.
"We know it's a tough task, but we're in good form ourselves, we go there full of confidence."
BBC Radio Northampton will have full commentary tomorrow from 15:00 and all the build-up from 14:00 from the Macron Stadium, on 104.2 / 103.6 FM.
What's happening in the football this weekend?
Peterborough United boss Grant McCann is confident his side are heading in the right direction.
They host Oldham in League One tomorrow and McCann (below) has asked for Posh fans to get behind his team.
It's been a miserable March so far, with the club having failed to win in four matches.
Meanwhile, Cambridge United manager Shaun Derry (below) says form counts for nothing at this stage of the season.
The U's have 10 games left to play and go to third bottom Cheltenham in League Two, who haven't scored in three matches.
They're currently 12th in the table - eight points of the play-offs.
Student jailed for assaulting man on train
A Bedfordshire student has been jailed for a year after he was found guilty of assaulting a man on a late night train .
Sam Pearce, 24, of Rickmansworth Road, Pinner, north west London, hurled film-maker Benjamin Kerr, from Flitwick, out of the carriage after the train stopped at Luton's Parkway Station on 17 June 2015.
Mr Kerr told St Albans Crown Court he was attacked when he woke up on the train and mistakenly told Pearce they had reached the "end of the line" at Bedford station, when in fact they were at St Albans.
He said he realised moments later he had made a mistake, but not long afterwards Pearce found him in another carriage and attacked him, before violently ejecting him from the train at Luton.
The student was found guilty on Monday of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Tractor among items stolen from farm
It may have been a rather slow getaway, but a tractor similar to this was among a number of items stolen from a Northamptonshire farm.
Between 16:20 yesterday and 09:15 today, containers on a farm off Earls Barton Road, Great Doddington, were broken into.
A Kubota B7001 tractor, similar to that pictured, two aluminium loading ramps and a red Honda rotavator were taken.
Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 111 555.
Dr Dons
A beaming Pete Winkelman collected an honorary degree from The University of Buckingham today.
The chairman of MK Dons was awarded a Doctor of Science at a graduation ceremony.
He was one of five to be given the special accolade, including the former governor of the Bank of England, Lord Mervyn King.
Eight swords handed in during knife amnesty
Stuart Bailey
BBC News
Well this is certainly a terrifying sight...
The last in a series of knife amnesty sessions is being held by Northamptonshire Police today.
Over the past week it's been encouraging people to surrender weapons anonymously.
Officers are at Semilong Road until 16:00 and, already this afternoon, they've been handed eight swords.
Chilean ambassador speaks about work of Cambridge veterans
Adam Jinkerson
BBC Local Live
Today we've been talking about Frank and Basil - two navy veterans honoured today for their help following the Chilean earthquake disaster nearly eight decades ago.
Here's the man who awarded the Cambridge pair medals today - the Chilean ambassador to the UK, Rolando Drago Rodriguez.
Drivers appear blasé after being caught using phone while driving
Justin Dealey
BBC Three Counties Radio
While Thames Valley Police officers have been using an unmarked lorry to catch motorists using their mobiles, I've been out with Bedfordshire Police to see what it's doing.
In the two hours I was with the force, three people were pulled over and I managed to talk to two of them .
What I heard amazed me, as they didn't seem that bothered that they had received six points on their licence and a £200 fine.
Michael told me he was his phone as his speaker was broken, and said "I know it's wrong but it was a necessity. If I have to take a call for work then I will take a call for work".
When I challenged him on if he will do it again, he said he will "try".
Marcus was caught syncing his phone to his bluetooth and said: "Yes, it's wrong in the eyes of the law. It's not that I don't think it's dangerous, but there's a lot of other things happening on the roads."
A look at the papers
Stuart Bailey
BBC News
Elsewhere in Northamptonshire:
GBBO: The gift that keeps on giving
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
Yes - Beds, Herts and Bucks has another link to the Great British Bake Off .
Not content with having two winners from the area - Milton Keynes' Nadyia Hussain and Barton Le Clay's Candice Brown - we can now claim former Buckinghamshire New University graduate Noel Fielding as our very own.
The comedian and actor, best known for the surreal BBC sitcom The Mighty Boosh, has been announced as the show's new presenter, along with Sandi Toksvig.
I also saw him at a gig at the Clock Inn in Milton Keynes years ago, so I hope this also counts?!
How much?
Jozef Hall
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Earlier this week, you may remember we mentioned that you, humble taxpayers, are still paying for the regional fire control centre that never was .
The Waterbeach headquarters would have answered all emergency fire calls from Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Hertfordshire and north Essex.
However, the project was abandoned in 2010 after the coalition government determined the "requirements of the project cannot be delivered to an acceptable timeframe".
The Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) initially refused to comment on why it had failed to let the building.
However, we've now finally got a breakdown of exactly how our money is being used to support this ongoing venture.
The total costs in 2015-16 were:
Total: £1,678,714.86 = £4,599 a day
Yep, going on for £2m a year.
We asked the DCLG to comment on the figures. We especially wanted to know why £26,000 of electricity was being used each year when no-one was there, but they wouldn't.
With another 14 years left on the lease, the final spend will dwarf the millions spent so far on a service which has never been used.
White elephant? You decide...
Cobblers midfielder set for trip to 'languishing' former club
Stuart Bailey
BBC News
Northampton Town make the trip to Bolton tomorrow.
Cobblers midfielder Matt Taylor says he's surprised his former side have ended up in League One.
Bolton are third in the table, just a point off the automatic promotion places, and have scored 8 goals in the last two games.
Taylor, who scored his second goal in as many matches on Tuesday night, said: "It's disappointing as a former player to see them languishing in the lower reaches of English football, but they've got a good, strong squad.
"They've managed to hold on to the majority of their players from last season and I assume they have one of the biggest budgets in the league, so they'll be looking to bounce back at the first opportunity.
"For me it'll only be a good day if we go there and get something. If we go there and get nothing it won't be enjoyable."
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
A woman in her 50s has been left in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Luton on Wednesday.
Police say she was hit by a grey Audi A3 Sport at about 21:20 on the Dunstable Road, by Wordsworth Road.
Her injuries are described as serious and she's currently in a stable condition in hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Weather: Cloudy afternoon ahead
BBC Weather Watchers
Sadly the bright skies of Wednesday are a dim and distant memory as it's gone rather cloudy over the three counties, as this picture by BBC Weather Watcher Steves Skies shows.
For the rest of the day it will be a dry but rather cloudy day although there will be some brighter spells, most likely in eastern areas.
Maximum Temperature: 11C (52F).
Weather: Cloudy day in Cambridgeshire
BBC Weather Watchers
Sadly the bright skies of Wednesday are a dim and distant memory as it's gone rather cloudy in Cambridgeshire, as this picture by BBC Weather Watcher Secretsunbather shows.
For the rest of today it'll gradually turn cloudier and breezier through the day and there'll be some outbreaks of rain in a few places by the evening.
Maximum Temperature: 10C (50F).
Weather: A cool and cloudy afternoon
BBC Weather Watchers
A cloudy and windy end to the working week with some patchy rain by this evening.
Temperatures falling to 7C (45F) overnight.
Saturday will be a largely cloudy and breezy day, with a risk of a little patchy rain.
Sunday will be windy again and wet for a time, though it will turn brighter and colder later.
BBC Weather has more details for where you live.
Man still being questioned over Stevenage death
Lee Agnew
BBC Three Counties Radio
Police have been granted an extension to question a man who's been arrested on suspicion of murder.
It's after Bill Floyd, 57, was found dead in his flat on Harrow Court, in Stevenage, on Sunday.
A man in his 30s was arrested on Wednesday and remains in police custody.
Cars set alight in Northampton
Stuart Bailey
BBC News
Two cars were set alight in the Kings Heath area of Northampton overnight.
It happened between 03:00 and 03:30 in Church Green.
Police are treating the incident as arson and are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
'Thank you' to Cambridge veterans
Mike Cartwright
BBC Look East
I witnessed a rather special moment this morning.
It was when the Chilean ambassador to the UK, Rolando Drago Rodriguez, personally thanked two Royal Navy veterans from Cambridge, nearly 80 years after they helped when an earthquake hit Chile in 1939.
Frank Burton, 98, and Basil Trott, 97, were presented with medals for their bravery when thousands of people were killed and many more made homeless in the Concepción region.
Travel: M1 slip road re-opens
BBC News Travel
The M1 slip road at junction 10 has now re-opened after a lorry overturned earlier.
Teenager charged with knifepoint robberies
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
A Luton teenager has been charged with two knifepoint robberies on taxi drivers in Dunstable and Luton on 12 March.
The 15-year-old was charged with two counts of robbery, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of cannabis.
He's due in court on 21 March.
Village McVillageface?
Stuart Bailey
BBC News
We reported earlier that "Tresham" is the proposed name for the new 1,500-home development planned at Deenethorpe Airfield.
East Northamptonshire Council has invited comments on the name, but has warned that the consultation is not intended for people to suggest alternative names.
So, hard luck if you were hoping for "Village McVillageface".
A note on the council's planning website says: "The purpose of this consultation is to make sure that the name chosen by the promoter is not offensive, misleading or likely to cause confusion."
This could be wise, as we all know what happens when you ask the British public to name something .
If you want to comment on the name "Tresham" then you can contact the council until 30 April.
Of course, if you have any alternative names for the village, you can always contact us on email , Facebook or Twitter .
Saints' Dylan Hartley 'excited' by Six Nations tie
Stuart Bailey
BBC News
England look to make some sporting history in Dublin tomorrow.
A Six Nations win against Ireland would set a new record of 19 wins in a row.
It would also be back-to-back Grand Slams, something England have only ever done once in 1991 and 1992 when Will Carling captained.
The current captain, Saints' hooker Dylan Hartley, said: "I've had Will Carling texting me reminding how great his team was!
"We're not seeing it as a daunting thing going to Ireland, we're very much excited by the opportunity, and why not? We should be excited.
"There's a certain level of expectation or pressure, as you might call it, but we're excited by it."
Daventry 'badly hit' by bus problems
Stuart Bailey
BBC News
We've reported recently about congestion in Northampton town centre and how roads around Northgate station often struggle to cope with the number of buses.
The boss of Stagecoach Midlands has acknowledged it's having a knock-on effect on buses elsewhere in the county.
Steve Bird said it's planning a "major review" of bus services in Daventry, which have become increasingly unreliable of late.
He said: "Daventry has been badly hit in recent months because of traffic problems in Northampton town centre and a series of roadworks between Northampton and Daventry.
"We're now running a shuttle bus, stationed in Daventry, to run services across the town when buses are late arriving from Northampton.
"We are also planning changes to bus services in Daventry to try and improve reliability."
No sentencing in Thames Water case due today
Duncan Kennedy
BBC South of England Correspondent
Earlier we reported that a fine was likely to be imposed today on Thames Water, after it admitted water pollution and other offences at sewage facilities in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.
I'm at Aylesbury Crown Court and the judge has just said that because there's a further indictment to consider, sentencing is now expected on 21 March.
Twenty-four hours in the life of our roads police
There's never a dull day as a traffic officer.
This rider in Wisbech had a lucky escape...
Someone's takeaway has gone cold in Ramsey...
And officers are now out on the A1, directing traffic near Little Paxton...
Prison officer remains in critical condition after attack
Simon Oxley
BBC Three Counties Radio
A 21-year-old prison officer is still in a critical but stable condition after being attacked at Oakhill young offenders' centre in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.
Thames Valley Police says five boys aged 16 and under, who were arrested on suspicion of assault, have been bailed.
Travel update: Recovery work starts on M1 slip road
BBC News Travel
Highways England has just released this picture of the overturned lorry by junction 10 of the M1.
Recovery work is under way and the northbound slip road is expected to remain closed until midday.
Cambridge veterans to be honoured by Chilean ambassador
Adam Jinkerson
BBC Local Live
Two Royal Navy veterans from Cambridge will be honoured in the city later, 78 years after an earthquake in south America.
Thousands of people were killed and many more made homeless in the city of Concepción in 1939.
Frank Burton and Basil Trott, who are now 98 and 97, will be presented with medals for the bravery they showed in the aftermath, helping to clear the area.
The Chilean ambassador to the UK, Rolando Drago Rodriguez (pictured), will be making the presentation to Frank and Basil later.
"It is an honour for me to present the medals," Mr Drago told the BBC.
"When we have problems in Chile, it's important to have solidarity from friends.
"Solidarity was demonstrated in 1939 by the British people."
Travel update: M1 slip road could remain closed until midday
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
We've got an update on the situation at J10 of the M1, where the northbound exit slip road has been closed due to an overturned lorry.
Highways England said it expects "normal traffic conditions" to return between 11:45 and 12:00.
Blues v Saints: Hooker Charlie Clare says Blues 'got me where I am now'
Craig Lewis
BBC Sport
Northampton Saints' hooker Charlie Clare says his three-year stint at Bedford Blues "got me back on track" after a number of injuries.
Clare helped Bedford reach the Championship's top four at the end of last season, prior to joining Saints.
Before he joined the Blues, the 24-year-old was a member of the Leicester Tigers academy, where he had loan spells with Nottingham, Jersey and Loughborough Students.
Speaking about this evening's friendly, he said: "It's an East Midlands derby. We are probably closer to Bedford than Leicester.
"Back in the old days it was those three who would battle it out."
Clare said he has some "great memories" of his time at Goldington Road.
"I kept my head down and worked hard, and everyone always looks after you," he said.
"It is what happened there that got me where I am now."
Northampton Saints' visit to Bedford will feel like a homecoming for Charlie Clare
Craig Lewis
BBC Sport
From re-acquainting himself with the unique sloping pitch to preparing to take on his housemate, Northampton Saints' hooker Charlie Clare is looking forward to tonight's clash with Bedford Blues .
Saints travel to Goldington Road for an evening friendly. It is a ground Clare, 24, is familiar with after spending three seasons with the Blues.
"It's quite special [playing at Bedford], mainly because of the slope," he said.
"There are not many other pitches like that. It is right in the centre of town. Bedford is very similar to Northampton in that it is a rugby town.
"They get 2,000 people to most games."
Clare said he has more reason than most to put in a big performance: "I still live in Bedford and my housemate is a Bedford player."
HGVs are 'target group' for police in mobile phone crackdown
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Earlier this week we told you how Thames Valley Police used an unmarked lorry to catch drivers using their mobile phones on the M1.
Targeting the stretch between J15 for Northampton and J13 for Bedford during four days last week, 83 drivers were stopped, of which 38 were driving lorries, both UK-and foreign-registered.
We've now been talking to Thames Valley Police about why using a lorry is particularly helpful.
Acting inspector Simon Hills said: "Heavy goods vehicles are one of the target groups for us and that's why the very kind loan of a truck enables us to see into the cab and see things that we perhaps normally wouldn't see from one of our patrol cars.
"Lorry drivers need to heed the message, especially when they're driving 40 tonnes at 60mph."
At the start of this month, new legislation was introduced with increased penalties for those caught using a mobile at the wheel.
Thames Water pollution 'worst ever seen'
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
As Thames Water prepares to be given its "biggest ever fine" after pumping millions of gallons of untreated sewage into the River Thames, the Environment Agency said it was some of the "worst pollution" it had ever seen.
Robert Davis from the agency witnessed the pollution in the River Thames in Buckinghamshire in 2013.
He said: "When I got to it I couldn't believe what I was seeing, the river was visibly polluted bank to bank with sewage.
"It was grey, it was lifeless, there were dead fish floating along it and it was polluted for as far as the eye could see, both downstream and upstream.
"It was really sad to see such a beautiful river so badly polluted and it's some of the worst pollution that I've ever seen."
Thames Water apologised, blaming technical issues for the spills.
Thames Water faces 'biggest ever fine'
Roger Harrabin
BBC environment analyst
The UK's biggest fine for river pollution is likely to be imposed on Thames Water today at Aylesbury Crown Court.
The company has admitted water pollution and other offences at sewage facilities in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.
Raw sewage was spilled into waterways at six different sites, including into nature reserves and even on to the well-known Thames Path.
Hundreds of fish and birds died and manholes overflowed.
The Environment Agency said the amount of untreated sewage illegally discharged into rivers was unprecedented.
The volume of some of the spills exceeded the capacity of a super tanker.
Thames Water, which has pleaded guilty to six cases of water pollution , has apologised, saying technical problems were to blame.
It will attempt to mitigate the punishment in court today, but the judge has already warned it will face a record fine that could stretch to millions of pounds. The judge said shareholders, not consumers, should foot the bill.