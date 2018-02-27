UK weather: Snow causes disruption

Although there is no legal obligation to provide shelter for homeless people, councils trigger an emergency protocol in severe weather.

This means when the cold becomes severe enough - usually when the temperature drops below 0C - local authorities open emergency shelters.

In Manchester, fire stations are being used to house homeless people overnight.

Meanwhile in London, the Mayor's office has opened two emergency shelters if the council shelters become full up.

The charity Crisis says rough sleeping can be "deadly" in this cold weather.

About 4,700 people are estimated to be homeless, official figures released last month show.