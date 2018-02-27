UK weather: Snow causes disruption
- Heavy snow has fallen across parts of the UK, as temperatures plummet
- Amber warnings are in place, meaning there is a potential risk to life and property
- Kent, Surrey, Suffolk and Sussex are worst hit, with up to 10cm of snow
- Hundreds of trains have been cancelled and schools closed
- Police say driving conditions are treacherous, as officers deal with crashes
By Marie Jackson, Duncan Leatherdale and Francesca Gillett
All times stated are UK
Emergency shelters opened for the homeless
Although there is no legal obligation to provide shelter for homeless people, councils trigger an emergency protocol in severe weather.
This means when the cold becomes severe enough - usually when the temperature drops below 0C - local authorities open emergency shelters.
In Manchester, fire stations are being used to house homeless people overnight.
Meanwhile in London, the Mayor's office has opened two emergency shelters if the council shelters become full up.
The charity Crisis says rough sleeping can be "deadly" in this cold weather.
About 4,700 people are estimated to be homeless, official figures released last month show.
Video explainer: Why is it so cold?
The BBC has been looking at why it is so cold all of a sudden.
Temperatures in Scotland drop to -8.5C
BBC News Scotland
The Highlands have seen temperatures as low as -8.5C recorded in Altnaharra.
In mainland Scotland, a yellow warning for snow is in place from early Tuesday until Wednesday night.
An amber warning for Wednesday, meaning there is a possible risk to life and property, covers Central, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, Highlands, south west Scotland, Lothian and Borders and Strathclyde.
Schools close in Lancashire, West Yorkshire and Surrey
Following on from our school closures entry at 08:54, more have been announced.
The latest include 27 in Lancashire, 22 in West Yorkshire, 10 in Surrey, four in Staffordshire and nine in Aberdeenshire.
Weather forecast: Cold spell to last until at least Friday
Carol Kirkwood
BBC Weather Presenter
In pictures: Weather proves snow problem for swimmers
The snow failed to deter these hardy swimmers from taking their morning dip at King Edward's Bay at Tynemouth in north east England.
Photographer Owen Humphreys caught the moment they braved the elements.
Schools shut and roads hazardous in north Wales
BBC Wales News
Nearly 200 schools have been closed across north Wales, as drivers were warned of hazardous conditions across almost the entire A55 between Llanfairpwll on Anglesey and the border near Wrexham.
Schools in Flintshire, Denbighshire, Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey have announced closures because of the weather.
A yellow "be aware" warning of snow remains in force across Wales.
'1mm of snow and they've cancelled most trains'
Some commuters in areas where there has been lighter snowfall have taken to social media to vent their frustration at this morning's disruption.
Met Office warns of possible risk to life and property
BBC Weather
The Met Office has an amber snow warning in place across some of the country.
This warning, which means the weather poses a potential risk to life and property, is in place from 02:00 this morning until noon today.
The yellow warning, which means severe weather is possible, is in place until about midnight and covers a much larger area.
In pictures: UK turns white
Many parts of the UK are waking up to heavy snowfall this morning.
Snow day: Councils warn of school closures
Some councils have been using social media to alert parents to school closures.
School's out: Hundreds of closures across UK
Delighted children across the country are waking up to the news that school is closed for the day.
Closures reported so far include 36 schools in Norfolk, 29 in North Yorkshire, 131 in Kent, 14 in Essex and 62 in East Sussex.
M20 in Kent blocked by stranded lorries
A bit more now on the situation in Kent where roads are struggling to cope with the amount of snow.
The M20 has been blocked by stranded lorries with Highways England warning of delays of more than an hour and a half.
Some untreated routes are said to be treacherous.
Car kits and braking: Tips for driving in cold weather
Highways England has some advice for motorists out in the snow.
Up to 10 times more braking is needed for snow and ice and drivers are urged to keep a car kit in their boot with water, spare socks and chocolate.
Crashes and road closures affecting drivers
Drivers are facing some hazardous conditions on the roads:
Commuters delayed as hundreds of trains cancelled
Hundreds of trains have already been cancelled as people begin their morning commute.
Temperatures could plummet to -14C in parts, forecasters warn
BBC Weather
Today there are going to be long periods of snow affecting parts of northern England, the north Midlands and north Wales.
It is going to be very cold with the maximum temperature in some areas being 0C or -1C.
Further snow showers will be pushing in from the east from eastern parts of Scotland down into Kent. Some areas will see between 5cm (2in) and 10cm (4in) of snow with depths of 8cm (3in) having been recorded in Northumberland.
And it will feel even colder on Wednesday and Thursday, in some places between -10C and -14C with heavy snow showers in the east, particularly north east England.
This cold period is expected to last until at least Friday.
Snow moving south-westwards from Scotland and northern England
The Met Office is forecasting a band of snow over parts of Scotland, northern England and Wales will move south westwards this morning. Strong winds are also forecast.
Live coverage of the weather
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today's weather.
In short, it is cold and is set to get colder with amber warnings for snow in place.
Heavy snowfall is already causing road and rail disruption in parts of the UK.
We will keep you updated on the latest weather and travel news from across the country.