Snow and ice disrupt travel

AFP

We are now rounding up our live coverage. Here is the latest forecast from the BBC Weather Centre:

Although the weather is set to get slightly milder through the course of this week there are further hazardous conditions ahead

In the South East, rainfall and blustery winds are due from a low pressure area, which has been named Storm Ana by the French meteorological office

There will also be spells of rain and sleet for many people in the UK throughout Monday

Further snowfall will be mostly confined to the highest hills and will be "significantly less extensive" than at the weekend

Tonight will be another "perishingly cold night" for most, with the potential for a severe frost on Tuesday

Temperatures could plummet to -10C overnight in places.

For the latest headlines, visit the BBC News website. Thank you for following us.