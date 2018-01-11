Queuing cars

Snow and ice disrupt travel

Latest updates as much of the UK is facing travel disruption due to heavy snow.

Summary

  1. Motorists have been warned to beware of black ice on roads
  2. Dozens of flights have been delayed, with Heathrow particularly affected
  3. Trains around the UK are disrupted, while cross-Channel ferries face 90-minute delays
  4. Amber weather warnings are still in place for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland
  5. Thousands of homes remain without power, having been cut off by snow and high winds
  6. Schools across the UK are closed after temperatures fell to -12C in some places overnight

Live Reporting

By Alex Regan and John Harrison

All times stated are UK

Latest weather forecast

BBC Weather

Snowy woodland near Mold, Wales
AFP

We are now rounding up our live coverage. Here is the latest forecast from the BBC Weather Centre:

  • Although the weather is set to get slightly milder through the course of this week there are further hazardous conditions ahead
  • In the South East, rainfall and blustery winds are due from a low pressure area, which has been named Storm Ana by the French meteorological office
  • There will also be spells of rain and sleet for many people in the UK throughout Monday
  • Further snowfall will be mostly confined to the highest hills and will be "significantly less extensive" than at the weekend
  • Tonight will be another "perishingly cold night" for most, with the potential for a severe frost on Tuesday
  • Temperatures could plummet to -10C overnight in places.

For the latest headlines, visit the BBC News website. Thank you for following us.

UK snow: Met Office warnings extended

Met Office warnings have now been extended into Tuesday, amid fears of icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Here are the other headlines from this morning:

  • There has been disruption across Britain after heavy snowfall on Sunday, coupled with freezing temperatures
  • Heathrow Airport has seen widespread disruption, with scores of British Airways flights cancelled and delayed as crews and flights are displaced
  • Hundreds of schools across Britain are shut as a result of the snow
  • Efforts have continued to reconnect power to thousands of homes cut off after snow and high winds affected supplies
  • Delays have been seen on commuter trains, and there are fears of black ice on some roads due to the freezing temperatures
  • The lowest temperatures, of -12.2C, were recorded overnight in Chillingham Barns, Northumberland
  • There is a risk of up to 5cm of additional snow on higher ground in Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire
  • The RAC has predicted 11,000 breakdowns on Monday, which is 20% higher than the seasonal norm.

Rain, sleet and snow predicted for lunch

The Met Office tweets...

Pictures: Beautiful scenes in Wales

Snow-covered wood near Mold
AFP
With nearly 500 schools closed across Wales, families had a chance to enjoy the winter landscape, like this snow-covered wood, near Mold
Ruthin in north Wales
AFP
Residents in Ruthin, north Wales, woke up to an idyllic white canvas of snow on Monday morning
Car in Ruthin, north Wales
AFP
On Sunday, snowfall caused treacherous conditions in places, leading some people to abandon their cars on the side of the road

Snow falling on the A21 near Hastings

A BBC reader has emailed a video of snow falling near Hastings, in East Sussex. She said the A21 into the town was now "pretty treacherous" and four ambulances had passed her on the road.

Snow falling on the A21 near Hastings

Nine flood alerts in west of England

Parts of the west of England have been issued with flood alerts - meaning "be prepared" - after an accumulation of snow.

The mid-Bristol Avon area and the River Ciss catchment is expected to receive heavy rainfall later this afternoon, alongside snow accumulation from Sunday.

There are seven other Environment Agency flood alerts in the region pertaining to heavy rainfall.

Environment Agency pictures
Environment Agency

Yellow weather warning for the South East

European tie set for later

Saracens players
Getty Images

Saracens' European Champions Cup match with Clermont Auvergne at Allianz Park will kick off behind closed doors later.

The teams were due to meet at Allianz Park, north London, on Sunday, but the match was postponed because of the weather.

Tournament organiser European Professional Club Rugby said no fans would be allowed attend the rearranged match because of "continuing adverse weather conditions expected in the vicinity of the stadium".

It kicks off at 17:30 GMT.

Cross-channel ferry delays

P&O ferry grounded on sandbank
AFP
A P&O ferry ran aground on Sunday in Calais

There are 90-minute delays on channel crossings between Dover and Calais after a P&O ferry ran aground yesterday in a storm.

Current weather conditions, which include high winds, rain, sleet and blizzards, are also affecting traffic in the English Channel.

Danish carrier DFDS said it is also experiencing one-hour delays.

Too cold for Northampton's Igloo cinema

One would think it's ideal weather for Igloos.

But not for the Igloo cinema in Northampton, which, the borough council has announced, will be closed on Monday as a result of the bad weather.

Staying on the theme of igloos, others have been fashioning their own using snow blocks, including Tim Broome in Llandrindod Wells.

View more on twitter

Disruption at major rail terminals

Chiltern Railways train in High Wycombe, Sunday 10 December
EPA

There has been disruption across parts of the UK's rail network this morning.

National Rail has said delays to-and-from Glasgow Central will continue until 12:00 GMT.

Disruption at Waterloo station, London's busiest terminal, is expected to continue until 11:00 GMT.

You can check service updates on the National Rail's website.

Snow covers Whitley Bay

Press Association photographer tweets...

View more on twitter

'50,000 BA passengers displaced by snow'

Independent

Independent

British Airways flight being de-iced in Dusseldorf on Sunday
Getty Images
British Airways flight being de-iced in Dusseldorf on Sunday

About 50,000 British Airways passengers have been displaced as a result of Sunday's adverse weather conditions, the Independent's Simon Calder says.

The paper's travel correspondent said he calculated that 27,000 BA passengers were stranded in London, 3,000 people are in airports elsewhere in the UK, and a further 20,000 were stuck in European airports.

In his article, he predicts a further 15,000 people will be displaced on Monday due to the continued disruption.

Nearly 2,000 homes without power in Gloucestershire

Western Power is working to get electricity back to 1,852 homes in Gloucestershire, after ice and snow has affected parts of the network.

The electricity provider said 17 individual faults around Cinderford and the Forest of Dean were being tackled.

Some of the issues were caused by trees falling down.

Chilly in Chillingham

Temperatures were below freezing in the majority of the UK overnight, but the coldest temperature recorded was in the aptly-named Chllingham Barns.

According to the Met Office, Chllingham Barns, in Northumberland, recorded lows of -12C.

US football match goes ahead despite blizzard

Buffalo Bills Sunday 10 December Reuters
Reuters

If you thought the snow was bad in the UK on Sunday, spare a thought for the players and fans of NFL teams the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts.

Their match - at New Era Field, in New York state - took place in a blizzard, which caused players to skid and slide throughout.

On the eve of the match, the Bills had asked fans to come to the stadium to help shovel snow, but the weather worsened during Sunday's game.

The Bills supporters who did brave the conditions went home happy - having seen their team win 13-7 in overtime.

Bills v Colts
Getty Images
Buffalo Bills supporters
Reuters

Oxford Brookes closure prompts anger

Buildings across Oxford Brookes University remain closed for a second day due to health and safety concerns.

Some students have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration that libraries were closed in a week where coursework needed to be submitted.

One tweeted: "I pay £9,250 to not have access to our library the week of my deadlines and exams."

The university has said that any submissions with deadlines on Monday would be extended by 24 hours, and other course work deadlines would be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Eurostar disruption and delays

Eurostar customers travelling between London and Europe may suffer disruption today, after earlier issues on the Eurotunnel.

The shuttle service, which departs from the port of Calais, has returned to a normal service after five-hour delays between Sunday and Monday.

But Eurostar has listed some delays on its website.

Today's papers: Big freeze to get worse?

Daily Express and Guardian
BBC

Most of Monday's national newspapers have front page photos of large swathes of Britain covered by a blanket of snow.

The Daily Telegraph says Highways England claimed much of Sunday's disruption on the roads was actually due to a lack of cars.

It quotes an official saying that the gritters relied on traffic spreading the salt, but most people heeded warnings not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

You can read more on the BBC's paper review.

Nearly 100,000 homes suffered power cuts

Electricity engineer in Ironbridge, Shropshire
PA

Western Power Distribution said 99,500 customers across the East Midlands, South Wales and south-west England suffered power cuts on Sunday.

Earlier this morning, 6,500 homes were without power.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks also said they had brought power back to 48,000 homes, but 800 remained without power in Oxford and Wiltshire.

Travel update: Eurotunnel back to schedule

The Eurotunnel shuttle service is now operating "on schedule" after five-hour delays yesterday, the firm has said.

The BBC's Simon Jones says weather conditions remain challenging, with winds of up to 90mph (144km/h) in the port of Calais.

Schools latest: Coventry and Warwickshire closures

School closures have been announced across Coventry and Warwickshire after Sunday's heavy snowfall.

Across the area, 344 primary and secondary schools are closed on Monday.

A list of school closures in Derby, Derbyshire and East Staffordshire are detailed on the BBC News website.

The number of schools closed in Wales has risen to almost 500.

Airport latest: Easyjet warns of cancellations

Easyjet has warned customers that some flights may be delayed or cancelled due to the poor weather conditions.

Several of the low-cost carrier's flights were cancelled at Luton Airport this morning, others seem to be running as normal, albeit with some delays.

NI latest: School closures and flight cancellations

Snowfall in Northern Ireland has affected some flights at George Best Airport between Belfast Heathrow.

There have also been a number of school closures, details of which are on the BBC News website.

Driving conditions remain treacherous after temperatures reached -10C in Katesbridge, County Down.

Travel latest: Virgin offer after Sunday woes

Virgin Trains tweets...

RAC: About 11,000 breakdowns expected

Broken down vehicles in Wales
Reuters

Roadside company the RAC is expecting about 11,000 breakdowns on Monday, according to its spokesman.

Pete Williams said the figure is 20% higher than usual for this time of year and warned of the possibility of black ice due to low overnight temperatures.

He said journeys will take "two to three times longer" in some parts of the country.

On Sunday, the AA reported a 40% increase in call-outs.

Schools latest: Gloucestershire and Shropshire closures

More than 250 schools, both primary and secondary, are closed today across Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire County Council has a full list of those affected on its website.

Shropshire Council has also announced about 100 school closures on its website, and is also advising council staff not to go to work unless they live nearby.

Weather pictures: Frosty reception for stormtroopers

Travel latest: Overnight Eurotunnel delays

Passengers trying to return to the UK via the Eurotunnel have suffered delays overnight in freezing conditions in Calais.

The company said passengers have been delayed by about five hours - although on Twitter some customers said they had to wait significantly longer.

Eurotunnel blamed earlier cancellations for the issue.

View more on twitter

Heathrow: More than 30 BA cancellations

British Airways plane in Dusseldorf
Getty Images
A British Airways plane being de-iced in Dusseldorf on Sunday, after snowfall across the UK and Europe

British Airways has warned passengers that its network is suffering heavy disruption after yesterday's snowfall.

The airline has already cancelled more than 30 flights before 10:00 GMT this morning from its main terminal at Heathrow Airport.

Press officers have been answering a slew of disgruntled tweets overnight from passengers, some complaining about a lack of communication on delays and cancellations from the airline.

Airport latest: Disruption at Birmingham

Birmingham Airport has advised passengers that disruption might continue this morning as it manages a "backlog of flights".

A number of Emirates, Air India, Flybe and Virgin Airways flights were cancelled at 07:00 GMT.

However, Stansted Airport says it is now "fully operational" after severe disruption yesterday.

About 800 homes without power in Oxfordshire

Swinford Toll Bridge near Eynsham
Anthony Morris
Road conditions were affected by the snowfall in Oxfordshire on Saturday

Energy company SSE said about 800 customers were without power in Oxfordshire last night, due to adverse weather conditions.

Most of those were in North Leach, Burford, Grove, Farringdon and Kidlington.

On Sunday, all buses in Oxford were cancelled and there was a part-closure of the M40.

A number of schools are closed across the county due to the weather conditions.

More than 400 schools closed in Wales

Disruption after the weekend's snowfall continues in Wales, where the highest snow depths in the UK were recorded over the weekend.

More than 400 schools are closed across the country, which includes 85 in Powys, 71 in Flintshire, and 150 in South Wales.

Some 400 homes are still without power, mostly around Chepstow and Monmouth.

Today's forecast: Freezing temperatures

Monday's weather: Chance of ice and snow showers

There's been a lot of snowfall over the weekend, which could lead to some treacherous conditions, the BBC's Carol Kirkwood says.

Storm Ana, which is moving towards the UK from mainland Europe, is also expected to bring windy conditions - with snow, sleet, and rain expected in parts of the south east.

Car woes for ex-footballer Michael Owen

Travel latest: Multiple cancellations at Heathrow Airport

There is disruption at Heathrow airport this morning due to crews and aircraft being out of position after yesterday's snowfall.

A number of flights have already been cancelled, and passengers with cancellations are being advised not to travel to the airport.

A full list of departures is available on the Heathrow website.

The Tube pushes on

Gloucestershire schools close

Over 200 schools, including primary and secondary schools, will be closed in Gloucestershire this morning.

To check if your school is one of them, visit www.glosclosedschools.com.

Snow on the way to work

