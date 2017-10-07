People injured after London museum crash

Museum tweets on 'serious' incident

The Natural History Museum tweets:

There’s been a serious incident outside the Museum. We are working w/ @metpoliceuk and will provide an update when we have more information

Police close roads

Police closed Exhibition Road after the incident, which took place at 2.20pm.

Police cars in the road
People injured in crash near London museum

A car has been involved in a collision near the Natural History Museum leaving a "number" of pedestrians injured.

The Metropolitan Police said one person had been detained following the incident in Exhibition Road, South Kensington.

It added the man was with officers but had not been formally arrested.

Inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances of the crash.

We'll keep you informed here with the latest updates.

