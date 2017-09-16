Live: Arrest in hunt for Tube attacker
- Police arrest an 18-year-old man in connection with Parsons Green Tube bomb
- He was held by Kent Police in the port area of Dover on Saturday morning
- UK terror threat level is raised to 'critical' - meaning an attack is expected 'imminently'
- The number of people injured now stands at 30, police say
- Parsons Green station reopened in the early hours of Saturday
By Claire Heald and Dearbail Jordan
All times stated are UK
NHS issues trauma advice
NHS England is offering advice on how to cope with reactions in the wake of traumatic incidents.
More details can be found here. Or you can go to the NHS Choices website at www.NHS.uk
How terror threat levels work
Reality Check
The UK terror threat level has been raised to its highest level of "critical" after the Parsons Green Tube bombing - meaning an attack may be imminent.
The international terror threat scale was first made public in the UK in August 2006, just over a year after the London Tube and bus bombings that killed 52 people.
There are five ratings at which the threat level can stand.
Extra police officers on duty
Extra police officers are on duty on Saturday after the bombing, including from the British Transport Police.
And the police have asked asked the Prime Minister Theresa May for authorisation to enact part of the first phase of Operation Temperer - which provides military support to police force operations.
'Terrorist analysts' set security level
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The national terror alert level was raised to critical later on Friday evening, hours after Friday morning's bombing.
Asked why it took hours to increase the level, Security Minister Ben Wallace tells the BBC's Today programme:
Police cuts hamper fight against terrorists
BBC Radio 5 live
Former chairman of the intelligence and security committee and Tory MP Dominic Grieve said he “accepted the argument” that cuts to the police have led to less community officers “picking up tips”.
He told Radio 5 Live that the government should “listen carefully” to critics of the cuts, as “anything which can increase our resilience against terrorism needs to be considered”.
However, he warned against “jumping to conclusions” that more police on the beat would have stopped such attacks from happening.
Analysis: A 'critical' change
Frank Gardner
BBC Security Correspondent
This is the fourth time the UK national terror threat level has been raised to 'critical' since the system was made public in 2006.
The last time was in May this year, following the Manchester Arena bombing, when it was wrongly thought that the bomb-maker was still at large and could strike again.
In the case of Parsons Green it is perhaps surprising that it took the government so long - more than 12 hours - to raise the threat level to critical, under advice from the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, when it was obvious the perpetrator had neither died nor been caught.
Each time the level has gone to critical, it has only stayed at this highest level of alertness for three to four days - this is partly as it involves an unsustainably high tempo for the police, intelligence and security services.
Travellers return to Parsons Green station
Parsons Green Undergroup station re-opened on Saturday morning following the bomb on a District Line Tube on Friday which police now say has injured 30 people.
Police find CCTV footage of bombing suspect
Our Home Affairs Correspondent Danny Shaw writes:
Police speak to '45 witnesses' so far
Detectives have so far spoken to 45 witnesses to the attack, according Deputy Assistant Commissioner Basu.
He says that police are continuing to receive information from the public - particularly to the confidential anti-terrorist hotline.
Anyone with footage or images from the incident is urged to upload them at www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk, he added.
Arrest made in port area of Dover
The police have given more details about the arrest.
They say an 18-year-old man was held by Kent Police in the port area of Dover on Saturday morning.
He remains in custody at a local police station and will be transferred to a south London police station 'in due course'.
Injured people now put at 30
The Met Police's Neil Basu says a total of 30 people have been injured following the rush hour attack.
Threat level remains at 'critical'
Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Neil Basu says:
Arrest is 'significant', say police
Police say the arrest is "significant" and that they are making good progress in the investigation into Friday morning's bombing.
BreakingPolice arrest man in connection with bombing
Police arrest an 18-year-old man in the Dover area in connection with Friday's Parsons Green Tube train bombing.