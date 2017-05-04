Prince Philip to retire from public engagements

Ian Whiteway, Reading says:I remember being a marine cadet in the early 80s rehearsing for a Royal parade. The Duke was the Royal for the parade. It went well and he spoke to me. It was a great event to be part of.

Robert Colebrook tells us:I had worked for six months on board the Royal Yacht Britannia during Charles and Diana's tour to Canada, in which the Queen and Prince Phillip were both on board.

Every morning we had to be up at 7am cleaning the parts of the ship before the Royals got up. However, one morning I remember we hadn't quite finished and therefore we had to stay below the side of the ship out of the view of the public. Prince Philip saw me and told me not to worry about it and finish off my duties as if he wasn't there.

Matthew Jones, Telford comments:When I was in school I played in a steel band. We were booked to perform at the arrival of the Duke of Edinburgh at a local DoE award event. We expected him to walk straight past but he stopped and took the time to listen, waited for us to finish then said thank you.

Sunny, Singapore writes:As a child, I grew up watching the celebrations of the Queen's Coronation in 1958 in Singapore. The Duke was a familiar face to me all these years and indeed he has contributed much to Britain and to mankind. I wish Prince Philip well in his retirement and may he be blessed with good health, peace and joy.