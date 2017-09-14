Cassini: Space mission's grand finale

Summary
- Nasa's Cassini spacecraft is running out of fuel and will be torn apart as it plunges through Saturn's clouds
- The craft is being destroyed to prevent it crashing into and contaminating the moons Titan or Enceladus, which could host alien microbial life
- Mission control is expected to lose the signal from Cassini at 12:55 BST; the craft will become part of the planet it has been studying
- Cassini reached Saturn in 2004. Shortly after arrival, it released the Huygens lander to Saturn's moon Titan
- The Cassini-Huygens mission has revealed seas of liquid methane on Titan and an ocean of water beneath Enceladus