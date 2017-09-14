Cassini, artist's impression

Cassini: Space mission's grand finale

Summary

  1. Nasa's Cassini spacecraft is running out of fuel and will be torn apart as it plunges through Saturn's clouds
  2. The craft is being destroyed to prevent it crashing into and contaminating the moons Titan or Enceladus, which could host alien microbial life
  3. Mission control is expected to lose the signal from Cassini at 12:55 BST; the craft will become part of the planet it has been studying
  4. Cassini reached Saturn in 2004. Shortly after arrival, it released the Huygens lander to Saturn's moon Titan
  5. The Cassini-Huygens mission has revealed seas of liquid methane on Titan and an ocean of water beneath Enceladus