NHS at 70: Staff and patients share their memories

Summary
- The NHS will be 70 on 5 July 1948
- Labour Health Secretary Aneurin Bevan founded the organisation
- The NHS brought doctors, nurses, pharmacists, opticians, dentists and hospitals together for the first time
- It was the first time health services were free for all at the point of delivery
'These twins will be 30 years old now!'
Michelle Wilson has worked as a nursery nurse at the Poole Maternity Unit in Dorset for three decades
Michelle has spent her entire career at the same unit in Dorset where she has looked after two generations of children, some from the same family, in that time.
Here she is pictured with the first set of twins she looked after.
"These twins were born early and I think I looked after them for the entire 10 days they were on the unit.
"The parents named their daughter Nicola Michelle after me.
"I guess they'll be 30 years old now!"
Tea and cake on the wards
Bernadette Stratton began training as a nurse in February 1980 at Guy's Hospital in London
"In 1980 when I started training patients used to get a piece of plain sponge cake with their coffee or tea in the afternoon.
"We used to get a patients to deliver it. It was good for moral and helped them to socialise too.
"But then cake became bread and butter with jam, then just bread and butter.
"It was due to cuts at the time.
"We used to say that it wasn’t like it used to be."
Bernadette left the NHS in 1984 to work as a nurse in Virginia in the US.
Love on the wards
Richard Crow from Aylesbury was a patient at the National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in 1977
"I was on the ward in May 1977 following a motorcycle crash I was 19 years old at the time.
"Karen started her training that same year. She started in August and was one of the full time nurses on the ward.
"It was one of the other nurses, Agnes, who got us together.
"In between bed baths she was fixing me up with dates. She’d tell me that she thought Karen liked me and then tell Karen that she thought I liked her.
"The ward matron used to say to Karen that you shouldn’t get involved with the patients but she was married to a former patient herself, so it was a case of do as I say and not as I do."