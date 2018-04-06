NHS at 70: Staff and patients share their memories

Michelle Wilson Michelle Wilson in 1987

Michelle has spent her entire career at the same unit in Dorset where she has looked after two generations of children, some from the same family, in that time.

Here she is pictured with the first set of twins she looked after.

"These twins were born early and I think I looked after them for the entire 10 days they were on the unit.

"The parents named their daughter Nicola Michelle after me.

"I guess they'll be 30 years old now!"