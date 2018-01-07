Golden Globes 2018: Live coverage

Unlike the Oscars and other awards ceremonies, the Golden Globes divides its prizes between dramas and musicals or comedies.

What that means is layman's terms is that there are twice as many glittering statuettes to go around - and twice as many acceptance speeches to get through before the curtain finally falls.

We'll get around to the television categories in due course, but for now let's concentrate on the film awards - and the two main acting prizes.

Reuters

In the best actor in a drama category, Britain's Gary Oldman is tipped to romp home for his barnstorming performance as Winston Churchill in World War II drama Darkest Hour.

Yet he faces stiff competition from double Oscar-winner Tom Hanks for his role as a newspaper editor in The Post, and from three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis for playing a hard-to-please fashion designer in Phantom Thread.

Newcomer Timothee Chalamet and veteran Denzel Washington are also shortlisted for Call Me by Your Name and Roman J. Israel, Esq. respectively.

Reuters

The competition for the best actress in a drama award is even fiercer, with Britain's Sally Hawkins expected to prevail with her moving turn as a mute janitor in The Shape of Water.

Her main competition comes from Frances McDormand, who sears the screen as a bereaved mother in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

But don't discount Meryl Streep, who could follow the Cecil B DeMille award she won at last year's event with another Golden Globe for The Post.

Jessica Chastain and Michelle Williams make up the numbers thanks to their roles in Molly's Game and All the Money in the World respectively.