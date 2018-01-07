Golden Globes 2018: Live coverage
- Seth Meyers is hosting the 75th annual Golden Globes ceremony
- It is the first major awards ceremony since the Hollywood sexual harassment scandals
- Eight actresses are attending with advocates and activists for gender and racial justice
- The Shape of Water has seven nominations - the most for any film this year
By Neil Smith and Lauren Turner
Messages on display
Many celebrities are sporting lapel pins and badges in favour of Time's Up and 50:50, campaigns intent on fighting sexual harassment and gender inequality in the entertainment industry.
Here Stranger Things actor David Harbour and William H Macy are seen sporting Time's Up lapel pins, while The Crown's Claire Foy wears a 50:50 button on the cuff of her striking tuxedo jacket.
Dashing Brits
Here's a trio of Brits looking suitably dashing: Handmaid's Tale star Joseph Fiennes, Daniel Kaluuya - up for best actor in a comedy or musical for his work in Get Out - and Alfred Molina, currently to be seen on BBC Two in Feud: Bette and Joan.
Best actor and actress
Neil Smith
Entertainment reporter
Unlike the Oscars and other awards ceremonies, the Golden Globes divides its prizes between dramas and musicals or comedies.
What that means is layman's terms is that there are twice as many glittering statuettes to go around - and twice as many acceptance speeches to get through before the curtain finally falls.
We'll get around to the television categories in due course, but for now let's concentrate on the film awards - and the two main acting prizes.
In the best actor in a drama category, Britain's Gary Oldman is tipped to romp home for his barnstorming performance as Winston Churchill in World War II drama Darkest Hour.
Yet he faces stiff competition from double Oscar-winner Tom Hanks for his role as a newspaper editor in The Post, and from three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis for playing a hard-to-please fashion designer in Phantom Thread.
Newcomer Timothee Chalamet and veteran Denzel Washington are also shortlisted for Call Me by Your Name and Roman J. Israel, Esq. respectively.
The competition for the best actress in a drama award is even fiercer, with Britain's Sally Hawkins expected to prevail with her moving turn as a mute janitor in The Shape of Water.
Her main competition comes from Frances McDormand, who sears the screen as a bereaved mother in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
But don't discount Meryl Streep, who could follow the Cecil B DeMille award she won at last year's event with another Golden Globe for The Post.
Jessica Chastain and Michelle Williams make up the numbers thanks to their roles in Molly's Game and All the Money in the World respectively.
Black on red
The first celebrities have begun to appear on the Beverly Hilton's red carpet - and, as expected, the majority of them are wearing black.
Here's (from left to right) Outlander star Caitriona Balfe, Will and Grace actress Debra Messing and Yvonne Strahovski from The Handmaid's Tale making the first of what we expect to be a great number of sartorial statements this evening.
Who's up for the main awards?
Excellent question - and luckily, we have the answer to hand with this full list of the nominees in the film and television categories.
There are some interesting things to note.
Firstly, Christopher Plummer is nominated for best supporting actor for All the Money in the World - a role he only took up after the film had wrapped, taking over from Kevin Spacey.
And there's a whole host of British nominees this year. They include Dames Helen Mirren and Judi Dench, Sally Hawkins and Gary Oldman for his portrayal of Sir Winston Churchill.
The film to beat is The Shape of Water, which scored a whopping seven nominations. If it wins it all those categories, it would equal La La Land's record-breaking haul last year.
Golden greetings
Hello to you wherever you are as we get ready to bring you live coverage of the 75th Golden Globe awards from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California.
It's the first major awards ceremony to be held since Hollywood was hit by its sexual harassment scandals, which lends an additional charge to the annual celebration of film and television talent.
Host Seth Meyers will undoubtedly comment on the scandal in his opening monologue, while many stars are expected to wear black on the red carpet in a protest against misconduct in the industry.
You can find out more about this year's event - and what films and stars are up for awards - here.