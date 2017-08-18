'A consummate entertainer'Posted at 16:55 Aled JonesrealaledThe world has lost a legend RIP Sir Bruce Forsyth. My life has been blessed knowing the man. Learnt so much watching him in action!3:49 p.m. - 18 August 2017View more on twitterView more on twitterView more on twitter
Live Reporting
By Steven McIntosh and Laura Lea
All times stated are UK
'A consummate entertainer'
Sir Bruce Forsyth dies aged 89
Sir Bruce Forsyth has died at the age of 89.
Tributes are being paid to the veteran entertainer, whose long career in showbusiness began when he was aged just 14.
We’ll be bringing you live tributes from his colleagues, friends and fans over the next couple of hours.
Read more: Sir Burce Forsyth dies aged 89