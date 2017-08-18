Sir Bruce Forsyth

LIVE: Tributes paid to Sir Bruce Forsyth

Summary

  1. Sir Bruce Forsyth dies aged 89
  2. Presented some of the BBC's biggest shows during 60-year career
  3. BBC director general Tony Hall: "We’ll miss him dearly"

Live Reporting

By Steven McIntosh and Laura Lea

All times stated are UK

Sir Bruce Forsyth dies aged 89

Sir Bruce Forsyth
BBC

Sir Bruce Forsyth has died at the age of 89.

Tributes are being paid to the veteran entertainer, whose long career in showbusiness began when he was aged just 14.

We’ll be bringing you live tributes from his colleagues, friends and fans over the next couple of hours.

Read more: Sir Burce Forsyth dies aged 89

