Who's going to soundtrack the summer?The race is on to discover 2017's song of the summer... the piece of music that soundtracks thousands of summer romances, summer jobs, beach barbeques and soggy picnics.Luis Fonsi's Despacito is an early frontrunner, but there's still time for another track to crop up and define the holiday season.We asked 10 of pop's brightest stars to tell us their most-played song of the summer so far...View more on youtube
Clean Bandit
"I love the DJ Khaled and Rihanna song Wild Thoughts," says Clean Bandit cellist Grace Chatto. "I love the original Carlos Santana song [Maria Maria] it's based on as well.
"When I first heard it, I was like, ‘Wow, summer is here’. I guess it’s just a modern take on his song. It’s cool."
Dua Lipa
"A song that always gets me in the mood is Malibu by Miley Cyrus," says pop star Dua Lipa. "It’s just so fun and bouncy, and I love the transition she’s made as an artist.
"I admire her a lot and she makes me want to make country music."
Royal Blood
"I’ve been playing that Lemon Twigs record to death," says Royal Blood frontman Mike Kerr, "especially that song As Long As We’re Together."
"I’m also really liking the new Queens of the Stone Age song with Mark Ronson, and all the new Arcade Fire stuff."
Kodaline
"I’ve been listening to Sigrid’s Don’t Kill My Vibe a lot," says Kodaline singer Steve Garrigan.
"It’s just such a tune. I just love that her band is full of jazz musicians and she goes for it on stage. It’s great."
Metronomy
"My song of the Summer is probably J-Boy by Phoenix," says Metronomy frontman Joe Mount.
"I realised when I watched them at Glastonbury that they’re the only band I like in the world. We were singing along and I thought, 'yeah, I have quite an affection for them.'"
The Amazons
"The new Lorde album is amazing," says The Amazons' singer and guitarist Matt Thomson. "A proper step up."
"I also really like Sigrid's Don’t Kill My Vibe and Maggie Rogers’ EP is really cool as well.
"Yes, they’re all very pop - but we crank it really hard all day long, so you kind of want to listen to something a little bit different when you’re not on stage.
"It’s 2017. There are no music tribes any more. It’s totally possible to be an Iron Maiden Fan and a Taylor Swift fan. It’s not an issue."
Everything Everything
"I really like that Sigrid song Don’t Kill My Vibe," says Michael Spearman, drummer in alt-pop band Everything Everything.
"We were listening to it in the dressing room the other day. I think it’s a few months old but it has a good feeling to it"
"Mine is Get Lucky by Daft Punk," jokes singer Jonathan Higgs. "That or Bohemian Rhapsody."
Mike Pickering
"My song of the moment is Feels by Calvin Harris," says Mike Pickering - the former Hacienda DJ and founder member of M People.
"I have a feeling that’s going to be the song of the summer."
Lucy Rose
"I’m such a loser when it comes to music," laughs singer-songwriter Lucy Rose. "I just play old '70s music constantly. But I’m going to go for something I love: The Lemon Twigs.
"I watched their Glastonbury set on my computer yesterday and I'm obsessed. As Long As We’re Together is a real summer hit...
"Wait, Royal Blood chose that too? I’m so unoriginal!"
Kaiser Chiefs
"This isn't a current song, but every time I come to a festival, I start singing Staying Out For The Summer by Dodgy," says Kaiser Chiefs star Ricky Wilson.
"It's because that was once the tune they used on the TV coverage for Glastonbury. It just really reminds me of the festival."
What do you think?
So that's what pop's brightest stars have to say... but what do you think?
Is Despacito already the de facto song of the summer? Could DJ Khaled and Rihanna take over by the end of August? And what about the new songs by Carly Rae Jepsen, Selena Gomez and Drake?
